Fantasy Football: 10 biggest reactions to NFL Week 11

• Bears change offensive coordinators: Shane Waldron was fired this past week, which led to more playing time for Roschon Johnson and Cole Kmet.

• Change in lead backs in the AFC West: Two AFC West teams featured unexpected lead running backs this week, deviating from expectations.

Nathan Jahnke’s fantasy football recap highlights key player usage and stats, providing the essential insights needed for fantasy success in 2024. This analysis focuses solely on players relevant to fantasy football leagues.

Here are Nathan's 10 biggest reactions to the games from the Sunday slate. For a more detailed analysis, read his full Sunday recap.

Javonte Williams remains Broncos’ lead back: Audric Estime ran 14 times last week to Williams' one carry.