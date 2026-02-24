What I want to see at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine

Keep an eye on the wide receivers in the 40-yard dash: Slot speedsters KC Concepcion and Zachariah Branch could have their fates decided by one good run. LSU's Barion Brown and Zavion Thomas are excellent kick returners who should record some of the fastest times. And Mississippi State’s Brenen Thompson could be the fastest player of the group.

Ohio State will be well represented in Indianapolis: From Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles to Caleb Downs and Carnell Tate, there will be no shortage of Buckeye starpower at this year's combine.

The 2026 NFL Scouting Combine is upon us, and there’s never a shortage of storylines going into one of the offseason’s premier events. Prospects can make or break their draft stock with their performances in athletic testing. Here are a handful of storylines that I am waiting to see unfold at this year’s combine.

Athletic running backs take the stage

Notre Dame’s Jeremiyah Love will have the chance to show off his brilliant athleticism. Considering he’s this year’s best running back prospect by a wide margin, he has a chance to solidify himself as a potential top-10 selection in this year’s class. His blazing speed and explosiveness should be on display in multiple ways this week.

Love’s backfield mate, Jadarian Price, could be the second running back selected, assuming he tests as well as expected. A host of others, including Washington’s Jonah Coleman, Nebraska’s Emmett Johnson and Texas A&M’s Le'Veon Moss, have a chance to challenge for that title, as well. There will be a high level of competitiveness among the entire running back class in Indianapolis this week.

Speedsters at wide receiver

Wide receivers are always in the spotlight, especially when it comes to the 40-yard dash. There’s certainly no shortage of speedsters in this year’s class, some near the top of the class and some who could carry late value.

Highly anticipated potential first-rounders like Makai Lemon, Carnell Tate and Denzel Boston will have all eyes on them. Slot speedsters KC Concepcion and Zachariah Branch could have their fates decided by one good run. Late-round prospects like LSU's Barion Brown and Zavion Thomas are excellent kick returners who should record some of the fastest times. Mississippi State’s Brenen Thompson could be the fastest player of the group. Wide receiver 40-yard dashes will once again be a must-see event.

A deep defensive line group

Defensive line is arguably the strongest position group in this class. Star potential exists in the first round with players like Miami’s Rueben Bain Jr. and Texas Tech’s David Bailey. Bailey, in particular, could put himself in the conversation to be selected as high as second overall with an explosive combine performance.

Interior defensive linemen will also be in the spotlight as they jockey for draft positioning. Many will be watching Florida’s Caleb Banks, who is listed at 6-foot-6 and 330 pounds and could be among the most explosive players in the class. Other potential top picks, such as Texas Tech’s Lee Hunter and Clemson’s Peter Woods, have a chance to solidify their first-round statuses, as well.

Ohio State takeover

Few teams, if any, will be as well represented as the Ohio State Buckeyes at this year’s combine. Their star linebackers, Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles, will be among the most highly anticipated participants in this year’s class. Safety Caleb Downs is arguably the best football player in the entire draft, but there are questions about his value in combination with potentially less-than-elite physical tools. He could assuage some of those concerns this week.

Other Buckeyes who will participate include aforementioned wide receiver Carnell Tate, defensive tackle Kayden McDonald and tight end Max Klare. All six of these players rank among the top 75 on the PFF Predictive Big Board, including five in the top 25. Keep an eye out for the elite athleticism coming out of Columbus, Ohio.