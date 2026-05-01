A defensive chess piece at No. 7: Washington secured one of the draft's most versatile defenders in Ohio State’s Sonny Styles. Ranked No. 4 on the PFF Big Board, Styles earned elite 85.0-plus grades in both run defense and coverage, providing an immediate fix for a defense that ranked 31st in EPA allowed last year.

Mastering the middle rounds with massive value: The Commanders landed a steal in Tennessee’s Joshua Josephs. Taken at Pick 147 despite a No. 63 board rank, Josephs brings an 87.1 PFF grade and explosive traits to the edge rotation.

Efficiency across the board: Washington finished first out of 32 teams in Average WAA added (0.31). The class is rounded out by high-floor producers like Penn State RB Kaytron Allen (89.5 PFF grade) and technically sound Michigan State center Matt Gulbin.

All 257 picks from the 2026 NFL Draft have been made, reshaping depth charts across the league and setting the foundation for the season ahead. But draft weekend is only the starting point — the real evaluation comes from how each class aligns with the board, positional value and projected impact.

This class features a wide range of outcomes. Using PFF's Big Board as a baseline, along with wins above average (WAA) added and an emphasis on premium positions, we can begin to separate sound process from questionable decisions before a single training camp snap is played.

With that framework, here's a look at how the Washington Commanders approached the 2026 NFL Draft — where they found value, where they prioritized need and how much immediate impact this class is positioned to deliver.

Washington Commanders: A-

Picks: 6 | WAA added: 1.87 (Rank 5/32)

Pick 7: LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State Buckeyes

Pick 71: WR Antonio Williams, Clemson Tigers

Pick 147: ED Joshua Josephs, Tennessee Volunteers

Pick 187: HB Kaytron Allen, Penn State Nittany Lions

Pick 209: C Matt Gulbin, Michigan State Spartans

Pick 223: QB Athan Kaliakmanis, Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Highest-graded pick (2025): HB Kaytron Allen, Penn State Nittany Lions (89.5)

2026 NFL Draft: Washington Commanders Draft Picks Draft selections compared to Big Board Rank 0 36 73 109 146 182 218 255 291 LB Sonny Styles RANK 4 PICK 7 WR Antonio Williams RANK 69 PICK 71 ED Joshua Josephs RANK 63 PICK 147 HB Kaytron Allen RANK 159 PICK 187 C Matt Gulbin RANK 203 PICK 209 QB Athan Kaliakmanis RANK 291 PICK 223 OVERALL · PICK & BIG BOARD RANK Steal Board rank better than pick # Reach Picked before board rank Even Pick # matches board rank

Styles: Styles had an excellent season at Ohio State, earning 85.0-plus grades as both a run defender and coverage defender, and then he tested the way he did at the combine. The positional value argument will come up with Styles, but he has the potential to quickly become one of the better players at the position in the NFL. It’s a much-needed infusion of talent for a Commanders defense that ranked 31st in EPA allowed per play last season.

Williams: Williams is a quick, precise slot-only receiver with strong separation metrics but a low average depth of target. His special teams experience helps support his projection as a depth receiver.

Josephs: Josephs has an appealing blend of size and explosiveness but must improve his technique and anticipation to reach his potential.

Allen: Allen is somewhat limited in his overall athletic profile, but when viewed through the lens of a power back — short-yardage efficiency, yards after contact and pass protection — he projects as a useful committee contributor. He fits best in an offense built around man- and gap-scheme concepts between the tackles.

Gulbin: Gulbin checks in at No. 203 on the PFF Big Board after a highly productive 2025 season, where he ranked seventh in overall grade and 12th in pass-blocking grade among 537 qualifying interior offensive linemen. He allowed just five total pressures (two sacks, one hit, two hurries) on 426 pass-blocking snaps, good for a top-10 pass-block loss rate (ninth) and a top-25 pressure rate (T-21). His 82.0 run-blocking grade ranked eighth, with top-25 marks in both impact blocks (24th) and defeated blocks (T-22).

Kaliakmanis: Kaliakmanis is a seasoned quarterback who logged 1,361 dropbacks at the Big Ten level between Minnesota and Rutgers. He offers limited mobility and must improve consistency on a down-to-down basis, but his flashes of high-end accuracy, reflected in an 18.4% plus accuracy rate, along with his performance under pressure and toughness, support his projection as a potential backup option.