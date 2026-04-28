2027 NFL Draft: Top five players at every position

Julian Sayin is the early QB1: The Ohio State passer ranked first among all FBS quarterbacks in PFF overall grade last season and posted a 1.4% turnover-worthy play rate, the second-best mark in the country.

Colin Simmons is the premier defensive disruptor: The Texas standout leads the 2027 class after pacing the SEC in both total pressures (59) and PFF pass-rushing grade (91.7) last season.

Leonard Moore is the premier lockdown threat: The Notre Dame standout earned the highest PFF grade (91.8) among all college cornerbacks last season while holding opposing passers to a 45.1 rating.

The 2026 NFL Draft is complete, with 257 players selected who will now look to establish themselves at the next level.

But team building never stops. After securing this year’s incoming talent, teams will now turn their attention to the 2027 class and begin identifying prospects to monitor in the coming months. With that in mind, we’re taking an early look at that group with our first pass at position rankings.

Publishing a big board this early comes with obvious caveats — some players will break out next season, while others will regress, making any 12-month projection look misguided. Peter Woods, Garrett Nussmeier and Cade Klubnik were all discussed as potential top-10 draft picks at this time last year. A lot can and will change. Early rankings are less about prediction and more about a snapshot of where prospects stand today.

2027 NFL Draft: Early quarterback rankings Quick Read The race for the top of the 2027 NFL Draft is headlined by a deep quarterback class featuring elite statistical performers and high-pedigree recruits. Utilizing PFF Advanced Stats and proprietary PFF Grades, our early rankings highlight Ohio State's Julian Sayin and Oregon's Dante Moore as the premier passers to watch. Read Article 2027 NFL Draft: Early running back rankings Quick Read The 2027 NFL Draft running back class is currently a wide-open race, defined by elite production in the SEC and physical runners in the ACC. Leading the way is Missouri's Ahmad Hardy, whose 25 explosive runs of 15-plus yards set the national pace, alongside Kewan Lacy, the country's leader in rushing first downs. Read Article 2027 NFL Draft: Early wide receiver rankings Quick Read The 2027 NFL Draft wide receiver class is headlined by Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith, a prospect already drawing comparisons to NFL greats. Using PFF Grades and PFF Advanced Stats, our early rankings highlight a group defined by massive frames and elite efficiency, including Rutgers' contested-catch leader KJ Duff and Florida State's Duce Robinson. Read Article 2027 NFL Draft: Early tight end rankings Quick Read The 2027 NFL Draft tight end class features a unique blend of traditional in-line blockers and elite vertical threats. Using PFF Grades and PFF Advanced Stats, our early rankings identify Oregon's Jamari Johnson and Temple's Peter Clarke as the top prospects based on efficiency. Read Article 2027 NFL Draft: Early interior offensive line rankings Quick Read The 2027 NFL Draft interior offensive line class is headlined by technically sound anchors and dominant run blockers from the Big Ten and Big 12. Utilizing PFF Grades and Advanced Stats, our early position rankings highlight Iowa's Kade Pieper and Nebraska's Justin Evans as foundational prospects. Read Article

2027 NFL Draft: Early offensive tackle rankings Quick Read The 2027 NFL Draft offensive tackle class is shaping up to be a cornerstone group for NFL front offices, led by established stars and versatile risers. Using PFF Grades and PFF Advanced Stats, our early position rankings highlight the dominance of Big Ten Lineman of the Year Carter Smith and Texas' Trevor Goosby. Read Article 2027 NFL Draft: Early interior defensive line rankings Quick Read The 2027 NFL Draft interior defensive line class features dominant run-stuffers and high-volume pass-rushers capable of wrecking a backfield. Utilizing PFF Grades and PFF Advanced Stats, our early position rankings highlight Oklahoma's David Stone and Texas Tech's A.J. Holmes Jr. as foundational talents. Read Article 2027 NFL Draft: Early edge defender rankings Quick Read The 2027 NFL Draft edge rusher class is anchored by elite pass-rushing productivity and high-ceiling athletic profiles. Using PFF Grades and PFF Advanced Stats, our early position rankings identify Texas star Colin Simmons and Michigan transfer John Henry Daley as the top tier of defensive ends. Read Article 2027 NFL Draft: Early linebacker rankings Quick Read The 2027 NFL Draft linebacker class is headlined by high-impact defenders who excel in run support and modern pass coverage. Utilizing PFF Grades and PFF Advanced Stats, our early position rankings identify Notre Dame's Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa and Texas' Rasheem Biles as the premier talents on the big board. Read Article 2027 NFL Draft: Early cornerback rankings Quick Read The 2027 NFL Draft cornerback class is a masterclass in lockdown coverage and elite ball skills. Using PFF Grades and PFF Advanced Stats, our early position rankings identify Notre Dame’s Leonard Moore and Georgia’s Ellis Robinson IV as the top tier of defensive backs. Read Article