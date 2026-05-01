Giving Cam Ward a premier weapon: The Titans used the No. 4 overall pick on Ohio State‘s Carnell Tate. Tate was the most efficient “No. 2” receiver in the country last season, generating 3.02 yards per route run, and he provides Tennessee with a high-floor vertical threat.

Trading back in for defensive upside: Tennessee moved back into the first round to secure Auburn edge Keldric Faulk at pick 31. A significant steal relative to his No. 22 board rank, Faulk brings elite run-defense grades (80.0-plus) and physical potential for Robert Saleh’s front.

Finding value in the trenches: The class is bolstered by Indiana center Pat Coogan, a late-round steal who anchored a championship run with a 78.0 PFF grade and allowed only one sack over the past two seasons.

All 257 picks from the 2026 NFL Draft have been made, reshaping depth charts across the league and setting the foundation for the season ahead. But draft weekend is only the starting point — the real evaluation comes from how each class aligns with the board, positional value and projected impact.

This class features a wide range of outcomes. Using PFF's Big Board as a baseline, along with wins above average (WAA) added and an emphasis on premium positions, we can begin to separate sound process from questionable decisions before a single training camp snap is played.

With that framework, here's a look at how the Tennessee Titans approached the 2026 NFL Draft — where they found value, where they prioritized need and how much immediate impact this class is positioned to deliver.

Tennessee Titans: B-

Picks: 8 | WAA added: 0.817 (Rank 24/32)

Pick 4: WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State Buckeyes

Pick 31: ED Keldric Faulk, Auburn Tigers

Pick 60: LB Anthony Hill Jr., Texas Longhorns

Pick 142: G Fernando Carmona, Arkansas Razorbacks

Pick 165: HB Nicholas Singleton, Penn State Nittany Lions

Pick 184: ED Jackie Marshall, Baylor Bears

Pick 194: C Pat Coogan, Indiana Hoosiers

Pick 225: TE Jaren Kanak, Oklahoma Sooners

Highest-graded pick (2025): WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State Buckeyes (88.6)

2026 NFL Draft: Tennessee Titans Draft Picks Draft selections compared to Big Board Rank 0 41 81 122 162 203 243 284 324 WR Carnell Tate RANK 10 PICK 4 ED Keldric Faulk RANK 22 PICK 31 LB Anthony Hill Jr. RANK 86 PICK 60 G Fernando Carmona RANK 324 PICK 142 HB Nicholas Singleton RANK 146 PICK 165 ED Jackie Marshall RANK 299 PICK 184 C Pat Coogan RANK 188 PICK 194 TE Jaren Kanak RANK 284 PICK 225 OVERALL · PICK & BIG BOARD RANK Steal Board rank better than pick # Reach Picked before board rank Even Pick # matches board rank

Tate: Tate isn’t a name we often saw linked to Tennessee, but if the goal is to surround Cam Ward with talent and give him a real chance to develop, this move works toward that objective. Tate was the safest projection among the top wide receiver prospects, given Jordyn Tyson’s injury history. He’s coming off a 2025 season at Ohio State in which he was extremely efficient, generating 3.02 yards per route run as the No. 2 option behind Jeremiah Smith.

Faulk: This is a bit lower than where Faulk was expected to come off the board, prompting the Titans to move back into the first round to add him along the defensive line for new head coach Robert Saleh. Faulk wasn’t an overly productive pass rusher for Auburn, but he’s young with good size and athleticism to go along with PFF grades above 80.0 against the run in each of the past two seasons.

Hill: Hill is a strong athlete with good length who fits best as a WILL linebacker in a 4-3 scheme, where he can play in space and avoid consistent block engagement.

Carmona: Carmona played 790 snaps and earned a 71.2 PFF grade in 2025, ranking 76th among 537 qualifying interior linemen after transitioning inside to guard. His run blocking was the stronger phase of his game, as he posted a 71.3 grade that ranked 66th at his position, backed by a 9.0% defeated block rate that ranked 31st. In pass protection, the results were more uneven. His 72.3 pass-blocking grade ranked 224th among his peers, and he allowed pressure at a 3.6% rate, which ranked 309th, reflecting inconsistency despite his tackle background.

Singleton: Singleton is a gifted athlete, particularly for his size. He has the physical tools to be a productive NFL back, but inconsistent patience and creativity with the ball limit his ceiling. He does offer legitimate third-down potential as a capable receiver and generally reliable pass protector, though he must eliminate the occasional negative play in pass protection.

Marshall: Marshall provided Baylor with a versatile defensive line presence over the past three seasons, as he logged at least 294 snaps both over and outside the tackle. His quickness stands out, but his 2025 production declined against both the run and the pass, and his 16.8% missed tackle rate highlights an area that requires improvement.

Coogan: Coogan played for two contenders in Notre Dame and Indiana before anchoring the Hoosiers’ title run with a 78.0 PFF overall grade. He has been reliable in pass protection over the past two seasons, allowing just one sack, but his shorter arm length could present challenges transitioning to the next level.

Kanak: Kanak followed an unconventional path to tight end, as he transitioned from a dual-threat quarterback and linebacker in high school to linebacker and special teams roles before a move to tight end in 2025. Despite limited experience at the position, he produced 44 receptions for 530 yards and offers added value on special teams, which strengthens his case for a roster spot.