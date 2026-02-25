Tampa Bay Buccaneers Mock Draft: Addressing edge, cornerback needs

A pass rusher in Round 1: Texas A&M's Cashius Howell has the dynamic athleticism to make an impact as a pass rusher at the next level. He posted a 19.9% pass-rush win rate in each of the past two seasons, totaling 16 sacks and 74 pressures over that span.

Injuries and inconsistent defensive play derailed what once looked like a promising 2025 campaign for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After opening the season with six wins in its first eight games, Tampa Bay closed the year with just two victories over its final nine contests.

As it stands, the Bucs are projected to have roughly $23 million in cap space, with several contracts available for restructuring if they choose to be aggressive in free agency. For now, we’ll assume their current roster needs remain intact heading into the draft, suggesting a heavy emphasis on defense.

Yaya Diaby posted a solid 17.0% pass-rush win rate, but he is entering the final year of his contract, and there is little proven edge depth behind him. Top cornerback Jamel Dean is also slated to hit free agency, leaving the secondary thin. Expect both position groups to be priority areas.

Offensively, guard stands out as a clear need, and adding a dynamic presence at tight end could help Baker Mayfield regain his early-season 2025 form.

Though undersized, Howell has the dynamic athleticism to make an impact as a pass rusher at the next level. He posted a 19.9% pass-rush win rate in each of the past two seasons at Texas A&M, totaling 16 sacks and 74 pressures over that span.

Round 2, Pick 46: TE Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt

This is a deep and intriguing tight end class, and Stowers is likely to draw significant interest on Day 2. Of his 62 receptions in 2025, 40 moved the chains, and 377 of his 769 receiving yards came after the catch.

Round 3, Pick 77: LB Deontae Lawson, Alabama

Lawson would provide the Buccaneers with a much-needed injection of youth at linebacker. He earned a positively graded play on 14.7% of run snaps in 2025, with an average tackle depth of 2.92 yards, and he allowed just 205 yards on 31 targets in coverage.

Round 4, Pick 116: G Billy Schrauth, Notre Dame

Schrauth’s season ended five games early with an MCL sprain in October, but he would provide immediate interior depth for Tampa Bay with starting upside. Over the past two seasons, he allowed just one sack and 10 pressures across 562 pass-blocking snaps.

Round 5, Pick 153: CB Thaddeus Dixon, North Carolina

An injury that sidelined Dixon for six games made 2025 a challenging season, but his 2024 performance at Washington points to legitimate NFL upside. That year, he allowed completions on just 47.1% of targets in his coverage, recording one interception and forcing 12 incompletions.