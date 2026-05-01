An elite pass rusher falls into their lap: The Buccaneers secured the draft's most productive edge defender in Miami's Rueben Bain Jr. at Pick 15. Ranked No. 5 on the PFF Big Board, Bain led all FBS edge rushers in pressures and PFF WAA, earning a 92.8 grade in 2025.

Secondary value highlights the middle rounds: Tampa Bay landed a massive steal in CB Keionte Scott at Pick 116. Despite falling 61 spots past his board rank, Scott is a physical tone-setter who earned an 89.6 PFF grade last season.

Fortifying the interior offensive line: The Bucs addressed a critical need with Notre Dame guard Billy Schrauth. A technical specialist, Schrauth allowed zero sacks or hits in 2025 and earned an 82.7 pass-blocking grade.

All 257 picks from the 2026 NFL Draft have been made, reshaping depth charts across the league and setting the foundation for the season ahead. But draft weekend is only the starting point — the real evaluation comes from how each class aligns with the board, positional value and projected impact.

This class features a wide range of outcomes. Using PFF's Big Board as a baseline, along with wins above average (WAA) added and an emphasis on premium positions, we can begin to separate sound process from questionable decisions before a single training camp snap is played.

With that framework, here's a look at how the Tampa Bay Buccaneers approached the 2026 NFL Draft — where they found value, where they prioritized need and how much immediate impact this class is positioned to deliver.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: B+

Picks: 7 | WAA added: 1.183 (Rank 15/32)

Pick 15: ED Rueben Bain Jr., Miami (FL) Hurricanes

Pick 46: LB Josiah Trotter, Missouri Tigers

Pick 84: WR Ted Hurst, Georgia State Panthers

Pick 116: CB Keionte Scott, Miami (FL) Hurricanes

Pick 155: DI DeMonte Capehart, Clemson Tigers

Pick 160: G Billy Schrauth, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Pick 185: TE Bauer Sharp, LSU Tigers

Highest-graded pick (2025): ED Rueben Bain Jr., Miami (FL) Hurricanes (92.8)

2026 NFL Draft: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Draft Picks Draft selections compared to Big Board Rank 0 44 89 133 178 222 266 311 355 ED Rueben Bain Jr. RANK 5 PICK 15 LB Josiah Trotter RANK 66 PICK 46 WR Ted Hurst RANK 97 PICK 84 CB Keionte Scott RANK 55 PICK 116 DI DeMonte Capehart RANK 163 PICK 155 G Billy Schrauth RANK 115 PICK 160 TE Bauer Sharp RANK 355 PICK 185 OVERALL · PICK & BIG BOARD RANK Steal Board rank better than pick # Reach Picked before board rank Even Pick # matches board rank

Bain: The Buccaneers stayed at their original draft slot and were able to pick up a player at a position of need and a premium position who led all FBS edge rushers in total pressures and PFF Wins Above Average. Bain was likely still available because of his limited length, but his tape — including against high-level opponents on big stages — indicates he should have come off the board earlier.

Trotter: Trotter is a physical, downhill linebacker best suited for a 3-4 scheme. He must improve in coverage and play recognition to become a consistent starter.

Hurst: Hurst is a long, lean outside “X” receiver who brings a solid baseline of blocking and contested-catch ability to the role. He has pro-level vertical speed, but it takes some time to build up. He projects as a Day 3 receiver with the chance to be a contributing player.

Scott: Scott is a tone-setter in run defense with a physical mentality. His zone coverage is adequate, but man coverage limitations may restrict his role.

Capehart: Capehart is a long, experienced defensive tackle best suited for a nose role. His length is an asset, but he must use it more consistently when stacking and rushing. Limited twitch and slower block-shedding cap his ceiling, though he can contribute as a rotational run defender in a 3-4.

Schrauth: Schrauth’s career included injury setbacks, but his play on the field showed a high level of performance for Notre Dame. He earned an 82.7 pass-blocking grade and a 73.1 run-blocking grade in 2025, and he did not allow a sack or a hit while surrendering just two hurries across 213 pass-blocking snaps. His game features strong pad level, a firm anchor in pass protection and good grip strength, though balance and foot speed present some limitations. The overall profile supports projection as a starting-caliber interior lineman.

Sharp: Sharp, No. 355 on PFF’s Big Board, is a 6-foot-5, 246-pound tight end who has played at Southeastern Louisiana, Oklahoma and LSU. In 2025, he caught 24 of 31 targets for 248 yards and two touchdowns, generating a 108.0 passer rating when targeted. He aligned primarily inline (57.2%) while also seeing significant slot usage (36.6%), and he went 3-for-5 on contested targets with two missed tackles forced after the catch.