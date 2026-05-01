Betting on physical receiving traits: The 49ers used their top pick (No. 33) on Ole Miss WR De'Zhaun Stribling. While PFF viewed this as a reach of 79 spots, Stribling’s 79.2 grade and physical playstyle align with Kyle Shanahan's preference for receivers who can contribute in the run game and win at the catch point.

An elite pass-rushing specialist joins the front: Despite a low overall class grade, the 49ers secured an intriguing prospect in Romello Height. The Texas Tech edge defender posted a 92.5 PFF grade in 2025, the highest in San Francisco’s class.

Prioritizing the run game and trenches: San Francisco doubled down on offensive line depth with Washington‘s Carver Willis and Kansas‘ Enrique Cruz Jr. Willis, in particular, fits the 49ers' identity perfectly with an elite 84.8 run-blocking grade.

All 257 picks from the 2026 NFL Draft have been made, reshaping depth charts across the league and setting the foundation for the season ahead. But draft weekend is only the starting point — the real evaluation comes from how each class aligns with the board, positional value and projected impact.

This class features a wide range of outcomes. Using PFF's Big Board as a baseline, along with wins above average (WAA) added and an emphasis on premium positions, we can begin to separate sound process from questionable decisions before a single training camp snap is played.

With that framework, here's a look at how the San Francisco 49ers approached the 2026 NFL Draft — where they found value, where they prioritized need and how much immediate impact this class is positioned to deliver.

San Francisco 49ers: D

Picks: 8 | WAA added: 1.231 (Rank 13/32)

Pick 33: WR De'Zhaun Stribling, Mississippi Rebels

Pick 70: ED Romello Height, Texas Tech Red Raiders

Pick 90: HB Kaelon Black, Indiana Hoosiers

Pick 107: DI Gracen Halton, Oklahoma Sooners

Pick 127: T Carver Willis, Washington Huskies

Pick 139: CB Ephesians Prysock, Washington Huskies

Pick 154: LB Jaden Dugger, Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns

Pick 179: T Enrique Cruz Jr., Kansas Jayhawks

Highest-graded pick (2025): ED Romello Height, Texas Tech Red Raiders (92.5)

2026 NFL Draft: San Francisco 49ers Draft Picks Draft selections compared to Big Board Rank 0 50 100 149 199 249 299 348 398 WR De'Zhaun Stribling RANK 112 PICK 33 ED Romello Height RANK 77 PICK 70 HB Kaelon Black RANK 187 PICK 90 DI Gracen Halton RANK 70 PICK 107 T Carver Willis RANK 398 PICK 127 CB Ephesians Prysock RANK 162 PICK 139 LB Jaden Dugger RANK 340 PICK 154 T Enrique Cruz Jr. RANK 379 PICK 179 OVERALL · PICK & BIG BOARD RANK Steal Board rank better than pick # Reach Picked before board rank Even Pick # matches board rank

Stribling: Stribling is a strong, competitive receiver with natural hands and a physical playstyle that shows up as a blocker, after the catch and at the catch point. While he lacks the agility to consistently create separation, he has sufficient long speed to remain a vertical threat from any alignment.

Height: Height shows pass-rush ability with quickness and technique but must add strength to hold up consistently. His projection depends on maintaining athleticism as he develops physically.

Black: Black brings strong legs, good burst and the kind of effort coaches appreciate in a hard-nosed running style. However, his run game lacks true difference-making creativity, and his third-down usage is very limited.

Halton: Halton is an undersized, versatile defensive lineman who wins with quickness, effort and movement skills. His lack of strength can be an issue, but he fits well in multiple or movement-based fronts.

Willis: Willis is an undersized tackle at 6-foot-5 and 291 pounds but excelled as a run blocker at Washington, earning an 84.8 PFF run-blocking grade. His 32.88-inch arms ranked in the 19th percentile at the position, and he posted a 69.2 PFF pass-blocking grade in 2025, allowing two sacks, two hits and 18 hurries across 319 pass-blocking snaps. While his pass protection remains a work in progress, his run-blocking ability stands out as his defining strength.

Prysock: Prysock’s length and speed fit well in man-heavy schemes, but he also showed capability in zone, where he earned a 73.2 PFF coverage grade in 2025. If he reduces penalties, he has a path to a starting role on the perimeter at the next level.

Dugger: Dugger’s strongest trait at linebacker is his tackling, as he missed just 11.6% of his career attempts. However, sub-63.0 PFF grades in both coverage and run defense highlight limitations in his overall profile. While his 62.3 PFF special teams grade offers some value, teams may ultimately be drawn more to his athletic traits than his on-field production.

Cruz: Cruz started at left tackle for Syracuse in 2023 before losing the role in 2024 and transitioning to right tackle at Kansas in 2025, where he earned a 72.0 PFF overall grade. While generally consistent, he showed some volatility, including struggles against Texas Tech. His athletic profile stands out, as he tested in the 90th percentile or better among tackles in the 40-yard dash (4.94), 20-yard split (2.88), vertical jump (35 inches) and broad jump (9-foot-8).