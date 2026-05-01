Heavy investment in the trenches continues: The Steelers used their first-round pick on Arizona State’s Max Iheanachor. Standing as a high-upside athlete with over 2,000 collegiate snaps, Iheanachor adds to a unit featuring recent high picks Troy Fautanu and Broderick Jones.

A developmental swing at quarterback: Pittsburgh secured Penn State‘s Drew Allar in the third round. While Allar struggled with accuracy in 2025, his elite arm talent and “toolsy” profile make him an ideal project for the Steelers' coaching staff.

Late-round value and special teams juice: The class is highlighted by Iowa tackle Gennings Dunker, a significant steal at pick 96 (ranked 57), and Navy's Eli Heidenreich, who posted the class's highest PFF grade (92.9) as a versatile offensive weapon.

All 257 picks from the 2026 NFL Draft have been made, reshaping depth charts across the league and setting the foundation for the season ahead. But draft weekend is only the starting point — the real evaluation comes from how each class aligns with the board, positional value and projected impact.

This class features a wide range of outcomes. Using PFF's Big Board as a baseline, along with wins above average (WAA) added and an emphasis on premium positions, we can begin to separate sound process from questionable decisions before a single training camp snap is played.

With that framework, here's a look at how the Pittsburgh Steelers approached the 2026 NFL Draft — where they found value, where they prioritized need and how much immediate impact this class is positioned to deliver.

Pittsburgh Steelers: C+

Picks: 10 | WAA added: 0.984 (Rank 20/32)

Pick 21: T Max Iheanachor, Arizona State Sun Devils

Pick 47: WR Germie Bernard, Alabama Crimson Tide

Pick 76: QB Drew Allar, Penn State Nittany Lions

Pick 85: CB Daylen Everette, Georgia Bulldogs

Pick 96: T Gennings Dunker, Iowa Hawkeyes

Pick 121: WR Kaden Wetjen, Iowa Hawkeyes

Pick 169: TE Riley Nowakowski, Indiana Hoosiers

Pick 210: DI Gabriel Rubio, Notre Dame

Pick 224: S Robert Spears-Jennings, Oklahoma Sooners

Pick 230: FB Eli Heidenreich, Navy Midshipmen

Highest-graded pick (2025): FB Eli Heidenreich, Navy Midshipmen (92.9)

2026 NFL Draft: Pittsburgh Steelers Draft Picks Draft selections compared to Big Board Rank 0 33 65 98 130 163 195 228 260 T Max Iheanachor RANK 30 PICK 21 WR Germie Bernard RANK 49 PICK 47 QB Drew Allar RANK 96 PICK 76 CB Daylen Everette RANK 89 PICK 85 T Gennings Dunker RANK 57 PICK 96 WR Kaden Wetjen RANK 237 PICK 121 TE Riley Nowakowski RANK 229 PICK 169 DI Gabriel Rubio PICK 210 S Robert Spears-Jennings RANK 222 PICK 224 FB Eli Heidenreich RANK 196 PICK 230 OVERALL · PICK & BIG BOARD RANK Steal Board rank better than pick # Reach Picked before board rank Even Pick # matches board rank

Iheanachor: Iheanachor has the build and athleticism necessary to develop into a high-end starting tackle in the NFL. His experience across just over 2,000 collegiate snaps at Arizona State came at right tackle, so it remains to be seen how Pittsburgh will fit the pieces together up front, with Troy Fautanu currently slotted at right tackle and the bigger question mark — due to performance and injury — at left tackle with Broderick Jones. Regardless, Iheanachor raises the talent level up front as Pittsburgh continues to invest heavily in the trenches.

Bernard: Bernard has developed into a solid, high-floor receiver with good nuance and football IQ, though his limited physical and athletic ceiling projects him more as a depth option than a consistent contributor.

Allar: Allar has the arm talent to play in any offense in the NFL, but he was gun-shy and too inaccurate in 2025. He's a developmental toolsy prospect who needs some time to refine his game.

Everette: Everette earned a 69.7 PFF grade across 751 snaps in 2025, highlighted by a 90.1 run-defense grade. In coverage, he allowed 38 receptions on 68 targets for 440 yards and three touchdowns. He recorded one interception and seven pass breakups on the year.

Dunker: Dunker has tackle experience but projects best to guard due to his build and skill set. He flashes devastating power, particularly in zone schemes, but must clean up inconsistencies with balance and patience to raise his floor.

Wetjen: Wetjen, a former track sprinter, has a chance to be drafted and make a roster due to his return ability. While his receiving production was limited over five seasons, he showed promise as a route runner during Shrine Bowl practices.

Nowakowski: Nowakowski turned in a career-best 79.6 overall grade in 2025, including a 75.5 receiving grade, after transferring to Indiana. He caught 32 of 36 targets for 387 yards and two touchdowns, adding 7.7 yards after the catch per reception with 10 missed tackles forced and a 130.0 passer rating when targeted. His 69.7 run-blocking grade reflects solid in-line work, and he allowed just two pressures across 204 career pass-blocking snaps. At 6-foot-2, 250 pounds, he wins with technique, balance and effort at the point of attack, though separation against man coverage may be limited.

Rubio: Rubio’s profile is anchored by steady grading, with overall marks of 69.1 (2022), 80.2 (2023), 69.5 (2024) and 73.0 (2025). His impact shows up most against the run, where he earned grades of 71.0, 82.4, 72.2 and 76.7 across those same seasons. Pass-rush production has lagged behind, but the consistency in run defense highlights his ability to hold the point and control gaps. At 6-foot-5, 321 pounds, the profile fits a role-specific interior defender who can anchor early downs.

Spears-Jennings: Spears-Jennings earned a 78.0 run-defense grade in 2025 and posted marks above 75.0 in each of the past three seasons, with tackling grades above 70.0 throughout his career. His usage leaned heavily toward deep safety (281 snaps), with additional reps in the box (204) and slot (92) in 2025. He recorded 173 solo tackles, 21 run stops and 16 coverage stops over the past three seasons, though his ball production remains limited, with just two interceptions and three pass breakups on 70 targets. At 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds, his profile fits a depth safety with special teams value, aligning with his No. 222 ranking on PFF’s Big Board.

Heidenreich: A versatile, Swiss Army knife-type player, Heidenreich projects best as a slot receiver with additional utility in the backfield. He may lack top-100 traits, but his football IQ, toughness and versatility make him an appealing Day 3 option.