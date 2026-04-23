The Uncontested No. 1: Fernando Mendoza (1.0 ADP) remains the unanimous choice for the top selection in the 2026 cycle. With over 131,000 in user drafts in the past 30 days, the Indiana signal-caller has solidified his status as the class's top prospect.

The Buckeye Blockade: Ohio State dominates the top 10, led by hybrid defender Arvell Reese (2.9 ADP) and linebacker Sonny Styles (6.0 ADP). Reese’s versatility as a “chess piece” pass rusher has made him a favorite for users drafting in the top three, while Styles' elite 9.99 Relative Athletic Score (RAS) score has rocketed his draft stock since the combine.

2026 NFL Draft season is here: Try the best-in-class PFF Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2026's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

Every draft cycle produces its share of big boards and projections, but PFF’s Mock Draft Leaderboards take a more straightforward approach. Built from average draft position (ADP) data in the Mock Draft Simulator, it functions as a consensus big board — reflecting how PFF users are actually valuing prospects and where players are coming off the board most often.

Using data from the past seven days, this is how the 2026 NFL Draft is shaping up. We’ll break down the top 50 prospects based on that ADP data, while users can explore how all seven rounds play out in the full results here.

PFF’s draft tools offer multiple ways to dig deeper into the class. The Mock Draft Simulator allows users to run their own scenarios, the Scouting Assistant provides detailed prospect context, and the Customizable PFF Big Board lets users build their own rankings. For a more interactive experience, the 2026 NFL Draft Pick Challenge lets fans predict picks and compete throughout draft season.

NFL Mock Draft Simulator Leaderboards: Top 50