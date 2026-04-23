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PFF Mock Draft Leaderboard: Building a consensus big board for the 2026 NFL Draft

By PFF.com
  • The Uncontested No. 1: Fernando Mendoza (1.0 ADP) remains the unanimous choice for the top selection in the 2026 cycle. With over 131,000 in user drafts in the past 30 days, the Indiana signal-caller has solidified his status as the class's top prospect. His combination of a 91.6 PFF grade and Heisman pedigree has created a massive gap between him and the rest of the class.
  • The Buckeye Blockade: Ohio State dominates the top 10, led by hybrid defender Arvell Reese (2.9 ADP) and linebacker Sonny Styles (6.0 ADP). Reese’s versatility as a “chess piece” pass rusher has made him a favorite for users drafting in the top three, while Styles' elite 9.99 Relative Athletic Score (RAS) score has rocketed his draft stock since the combine.

Every draft cycle produces its share of big boards and projections, but PFF’s Mock Draft Leaderboards take a more straightforward approach. Built from average draft position (ADP) data in the Mock Draft Simulator, it functions as a consensus big board — reflecting how PFF users are actually valuing prospects and where players are coming off the board most often.

Using data from the past seven days, this is how the 2026 NFL Draft is shaping up. We’ll break down the top 50 prospects based on that ADP data, while users can explore how all seven rounds play out in the full results here.

PFF’s draft tools offer multiple ways to dig deeper into the class. The Mock Draft Simulator allows users to run their own scenarios, the Scouting Assistant provides detailed prospect context, and the Customizable PFF Big Board lets users build their own rankings. For a more interactive experience, the 2026 NFL Draft Pick Challenge lets fans predict picks and compete throughout draft season.

NFL Mock Draft Simulator Leaderboards: Top 50

RankPositionPlayerTimes DraftedAvg Pick
1QBFernando Mendoza28,8961.0
2LBArvell Reese28,7612.8
3HBJeremiyah Love27,3864.9
4EDDavid Bailey28,9135.3
5LBSonny Styles29,4355.7
6TFrancis Mauigoa28,3617.3
7WRCarnell Tate34,8537.9
8EDRueben Bain Jr.24,8478.2
9SCaleb Downs38,5048.3
10CBMansoor Delane33,14010.4
11WRMakai Lemon27,66313.2
12TSpencer Fano27,49013.5
13WRJordyn Tyson37,69014.3
14GOlaivavega Ioane32,02715.5
15SDillon Thieneman26,18816.4
16TMonroe Freeling24,96816.6
17TEKenyon Sadiq25,79216.9
18CBJermod McCoy28,23517.4
19EDAkheem Mesidor27,84421.0
20LBCJ Allen22,40721.1
21WROmar Cooper Jr.27,78122.2
22SEmmanuel McNeil-Warren26,66123.1
23EDKeldric Faulk26,86123.4
24TKadyn Proctor31,37724
25TBlake Miller26,25924.5
26DIKayden McDonald27,64526.0
27CBAvieon Terrell20,92427.2
28WRDenzel Boston23,09228.3
29EDCashius Howell18,67628.8
30TMax Iheanachor22,63029.1
31EDT.J. Parker20,90729.4
32WRKC Concepcion21,30829.6
33DIPeter Woods18,54330.2
34DICaleb Banks14,39831.3
35CBColton Hood17,32532.7
36QBTy Simpson12,59833
37GEmmanuel Pregnon20,43433.3
38TCaleb Lomu13,83133.4
39EDZion Young12,70238.1
40DIChristen Miller10,58638.1
41LBJacob Rodriguez17,40541.7
42CBBrandon Cisse8,94942.4
43DILee Hunter7,47442.4
44GChase Bisontis9,72643.3
45CBChris Johnson13,01743.5
46WRChris Bell7,44743.5
47CBD'Angelo Ponds9,47344.9
48WRGermie Bernard4,90548.2
49EDR Mason Thomas6,35448.3
50EDMalachi Lawrence11,08949.7
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