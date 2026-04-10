Scouting report
Kitselman has the size and build of an NFL tight end, giving him a solid floor as a rosterable player. He projects as a TE2 with value primarily as an in-line blocker.
2025 Advanced Data (Ranks among 173 FBS qualifiers)
Kitselman has the size and build of an NFL tight end, giving him a solid floor as a rosterable player. He projects as a TE2 with value primarily as an in-line blocker.
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