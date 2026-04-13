Scouting report
Bowry is a solid athlete with good size who projects as a versatile swing lineman in a zone scheme, though he may lack the power needed to become a full-time starter.
2025 Advanced Data (Ranks among 334 FBS qualifiers)
Bowry is a solid athlete with good size who projects as a versatile swing lineman in a zone scheme, though he may lack the power needed to become a full-time starter.
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