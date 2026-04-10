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PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Eli Raridon NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report

By PFF.com

Scouting report

Raridon may not develop into a true TE1 due to limited receiving upside, but his blocking ability makes him a strong TE2 option for teams that rely heavily on 12 personnel.

2025 Advanced Data (Ranks among 173 FBS qualifiers)

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