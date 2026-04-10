Scouting report
Raridon may not develop into a true TE1 due to limited receiving upside, but his blocking ability makes him a strong TE2 option for teams that rely heavily on 12 personnel.
2025 Advanced Data (Ranks among 173 FBS qualifiers)
Raridon may not develop into a true TE1 due to limited receiving upside, but his blocking ability makes him a strong TE2 option for teams that rely heavily on 12 personnel.
PFF's Big Board for the 2026 NFL Draft offers three-year player grades, combine measurables, position rankings, and in-depth player analysis for all of the top draft prospects.
Available with