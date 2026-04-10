Scouting report
Metayer is a big-bodied, contested-catch tight end who could develop into a serviceable depth option if he continues to add strength.
2025 Advanced Data (Ranks among 173 FBS qualifiers)
Metayer is a big-bodied, contested-catch tight end who could develop into a serviceable depth option if he continues to add strength.
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