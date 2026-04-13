The NFL draft is no longer just a three-day event — it’s a year-round exercise in roster building, projection and strategy. And at PFF, the goal has always been to bring that experience to fans with the same level of depth, flexibility and data that NFL front offices rely on.
The PFF Mock Draft Simulator has long set the standard. Now, with a full suite of new features — from fully customizable big boards to multiplayer drafts and live leaderboards — it’s evolved into a complete draft ecosystem.
Here’s a full breakdown of what the simulator can do and what’s new for 2026.
Your draft, your way
Users can control a single team or all 32, run quick simulations or full seven-round events, and tailor how the draft unfolds through a deep set of customization tools.
That starts with flexibility:
- Unlimited seven-round mock drafts using the top prospects on PFF’s Big Board
- Full control over draft strategy — from team needs to best player available
- Adjustable positional value weighting and randomness sliders
- Multiple speed settings, including turbo mode for rapid simulations
The result is a simulator that mirrors the real draft process, where team philosophy, roster construction and market dynamics all shape outcomes.
New for 2026: Full control before the draft even starts
Big Board Builder
The biggest addition to the simulator this year is the ability to create a fully customized draft board before making a single pick.
Users can:
- Move players up or down based on personal evaluation
- Remove players entirely or add new prospects
- Sort and filter by position, school or team needs if you want to create team-specific boards
- Save and import custom boards directly into the Mock Draft Simulator
This fundamentally changes the experience. Instead of reacting to a preset board, users can build their own philosophy and test it in a live draft environment.
New for 2026: A more dynamic draft experience
Undo-pick functionality
Drafts are unpredictable, but mistakes don’t have to be permanent.
Users can now undo their most recent pick and re-evaluate their decision, adding flexibility to experiment with different strategies without restarting an entire mock.
New for 2026: Share, compete and collaborate
Mock Draft Simulator Multiplayer
For the first time, users can run live mock drafts with others.
- Create private draft rooms and invite friends via code
- Assign teams to each participant
- Customize draft settings, time limits and rounds
- Execute trades with both users and CPU teams
It transforms the simulator from a solo tool into a competitive experience — closer to a real draft war room.
New for 2026: Track trends across the entire platform
Mock Draft Simulator Leaderboards
The new leaderboards bring a macro-level view to the draft process.
Users can:
- Track average draft position (ADP) for prospects across all seven rounds
- Monitor how often players are selected
- Filter trends by week, month or full cycle
- Compare activity across fan bases
This turns the simulator into more than just a tool — it becomes a real-time reflection of how the draft community values players.
New for 2026: Your draft history, all in one place
My Mock Drafts
For frequent users, one of the biggest additions is the ability to track and revisit every mock draft you’ve completed.
The new “My Mock Drafts” hub acts as a full database of your past drafts, allowing you to:
- View every mock draft you’ve completed, organized by date
- Search by team, draft setup or specific builds
- Filter by number of rounds
- Sort by highest or lowest draft grade
This turns each mock from a one-off exercise into part of a larger dataset.
Still Powered by PFF data
What separates PFF’s simulator from the rest isn’t just customization — it’s the data driving every decision.
Each pick is graded by:
- PFF grades and advanced player evaluations
- Positional value modeling
- Team needs and roster context
- The PFF Big Board and consensus rankings
Users can choose between PFF’s internal rankings, public consensus or a blended approach, allowing for different draft environments, from analytically driven boards to crowd-sourced trends.
That foundation ensures every mock is grounded in the same data used across PFF’s draft and NFL analysis.
Enhanced trading system
Trading remains central to the simulator experience:
- Player and pick trades are available across all teams
- AI-driven trade logic uses PFF and Jimmy Johnson trade charts
- Realistic trade constraints ensure believable outcomes, with an option to override
This allows users to simulate real draft-day movement, whether trading up for a quarterback or accumulating picks across rounds.
Download and share results
Once a draft is complete, users can:
- View a full grading breakdown
- Copy or download results
- Share drafts across social platforms
This adds a layer of accountability — and competition — to every mock.
Built-in feedback and progression
The simulator helps users improve their approach.
Mock Draft Assistant
After each draft, users receive feedback on:
- Alternative picks that could improve their grade
- Positional value decisions
- Team-fit considerations
Mock Draft Awards
Gamification features reward engagement:
- First mock completed
- Trade execution
- Multi-day streaks
- Seven-round completions
- High-volume milestones
Start building your draft
The tools are there. The data is there. The control is yours.
Subscribe to PFF+ to access the full Mock Draft Simulator experience — build your own big board, run custom drafts and see how your decisions stack up against the rest of the football world.