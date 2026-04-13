The NFL draft is no longer just a three-day event — it’s a year-round exercise in roster building, projection and strategy. And at PFF, the goal has always been to bring that experience to fans with the same level of depth, flexibility and data that NFL front offices rely on.

The PFF Mock Draft Simulator has long set the standard. Now, with a full suite of new features — from fully customizable big boards to multiplayer drafts and live leaderboards — it’s evolved into a complete draft ecosystem.

Here’s a full breakdown of what the simulator can do and what’s new for 2026.

Your draft, your way

Users can control a single team or all 32, run quick simulations or full seven-round events, and tailor how the draft unfolds through a deep set of customization tools.

That starts with flexibility:

Unlimited seven-round mock drafts using the top prospects on PFF’s Big Board

Full control over draft strategy — from team needs to best player available

Adjustable positional value weighting and randomness sliders

Multiple speed settings, including turbo mode for rapid simulations

The result is a simulator that mirrors the real draft process, where team philosophy, roster construction and market dynamics all shape outcomes.

New for 2026: Full control before the draft even starts

Big Board Builder

The biggest addition to the simulator this year is the ability to create a fully customized draft board before making a single pick.

Users can:

Move players up or down based on personal evaluation

Remove players entirely or add new prospects

Sort and filter by position, school or team needs if you want to create team-specific boards

Save and import custom boards directly into the Mock Draft Simulator

This fundamentally changes the experience. Instead of reacting to a preset board, users can build their own philosophy and test it in a live draft environment.

New for 2026: A more dynamic draft experience

Undo-pick functionality

Drafts are unpredictable, but mistakes don’t have to be permanent.

Users can now undo their most recent pick and re-evaluate their decision, adding flexibility to experiment with different strategies without restarting an entire mock.

New for 2026: Share, compete and collaborate

Mock Draft Simulator Multiplayer

For the first time, users can run live mock drafts with others.

Create private draft rooms and invite friends via code

Assign teams to each participant

Customize draft settings, time limits and rounds

Execute trades with both users and CPU teams

It transforms the simulator from a solo tool into a competitive experience — closer to a real draft war room.

New for 2026: Track trends across the entire platform

Mock Draft Simulator Leaderboards

The new leaderboards bring a macro-level view to the draft process.

Users can:

Track average draft position (ADP) for prospects across all seven rounds

Monitor how often players are selected

Filter trends by week, month or full cycle

Compare activity across fan bases

This turns the simulator into more than just a tool — it becomes a real-time reflection of how the draft community values players.

New for 2026: Your draft history, all in one place

My Mock Drafts

For frequent users, one of the biggest additions is the ability to track and revisit every mock draft you’ve completed.

The new “My Mock Drafts” hub acts as a full database of your past drafts, allowing you to:

View every mock draft you’ve completed, organized by date

Search by team, draft setup or specific builds

Filter by number of rounds

Sort by highest or lowest draft grade

This turns each mock from a one-off exercise into part of a larger dataset.

Still Powered by PFF data

What separates PFF’s simulator from the rest isn’t just customization — it’s the data driving every decision.

Each pick is graded by:

PFF grades and advanced player evaluations

Positional value modeling

Team needs and roster context

The PFF Big Board and consensus rankings

Users can choose between PFF’s internal rankings, public consensus or a blended approach, allowing for different draft environments, from analytically driven boards to crowd-sourced trends.

That foundation ensures every mock is grounded in the same data used across PFF’s draft and NFL analysis.

Enhanced trading system

Trading remains central to the simulator experience:

Player and pick trades are available across all teams

AI-driven trade logic uses PFF and Jimmy Johnson trade charts

Realistic trade constraints ensure believable outcomes, with an option to override

This allows users to simulate real draft-day movement, whether trading up for a quarterback or accumulating picks across rounds.

Download and share results

Once a draft is complete, users can:

View a full grading breakdown

Copy or download results

Share drafts across social platforms

This adds a layer of accountability — and competition — to every mock.

Built-in feedback and progression

The simulator helps users improve their approach.

Mock Draft Assistant

After each draft, users receive feedback on:

Alternative picks that could improve their grade

Positional value decisions

Team-fit considerations

Mock Draft Awards

Gamification features reward engagement:

First mock completed

Trade execution

Multi-day streaks

Seven-round completions

High-volume milestones

The tools are there. The data is there. The control is yours.

Subscribe to PFF+ to access the full Mock Draft Simulator experience — build your own big board, run custom drafts and see how your decisions stack up against the rest of the football world.