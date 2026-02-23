2026 NFL Scouting Combine schedule: Key dates, on-field workouts and how to use PFF draft tools to track it all

The 2026 NFL Scouting Combine runs from Feb. 22 through March 2 in Indianapolis, serving as the league’s centralized evaluation week for draft-eligible prospects.
Medical evaluations, team interviews and on-field workouts will unfold in waves by position group, beginning with specialists and front-seven defenders and ending with the offensive line. For fans, analysts and teams, it’s the first standardized checkpoint in the draft cycle — a chance to stack verified measurements, athletic testing and movement skills alongside the film and production data already on file.
At PFF, that’s where the real work begins.
How to use PFF draft tools to track it all
Our customizable big board lets you build your own rankings in real time. As testing numbers roll in from Indianapolis — and as the rest of the draft world reshuffles its projections — you can adjust your board based on what you’re seeing. Move prospects up or down. Create a version of the class that reflects your evaluation.
The PFF Mock Draft Simulator then allows you to put that board into action. Run unlimited mock drafts for your team. Test scenarios. See whether that star prospect will realistically be on the board when your team picks — and if not, explore trade-up or trade-back options to secure him.
The new PFF Scouting Assistant is your all-in-one evaluation tool — your personal scouting buddy. You can select custom evaluation categories, grade each trait yourself and generate a personalized draft grade based on your own inputs. It’s a structured way to turn film notes and testing data into a cohesive scouting report.
And throughout the week, our Scouting Combine Results Tracker will be live on the site, logging every official measurement and drill result. Each number will be assigned a percentile rank among players at the position since 2005, along with player comps based on similar athletic profiles. You’ll be able to compare prospects side by side, identify combine standouts and quickly contextualize who actually improved their draft stock.
2026 NFL Scouting Combine schedule
Sunday, Feb. 22
Position group: PK, DL, LB
- Early player arrivals
Monday, Feb. 23
PK, DL, LB:
- Registration
- Pre-exam
- Orientation
- Team interviews
DB, TE:
- Early player arrivals
Tuesday, Feb. 24
PK, DL, LB:
- General medical exam
- Pre-ordered studies
- Team interviews
DB, TE:
- Registration
- Pre-exam
- Orientation
- Team interviews
RB, QB, WR:
- Registration
- Orientation
- Team interviews
Wednesday, Feb. 25
PK, DL, LB:
- Ortho exam
- Media interviews
- Kicking workout (PK)
- NFLPA meeting
- Team interviews
DB, TE:
- General medical exam
- Pre-ordered studies
- Team interviews
RB, QB, WR:
- Pre-exam
- NFLPA meeting
- Team interviews
OL:
- Registration
- Orientation
- Team interviews
Thursday, Feb. 26
PK, DL, LB:
- Measurements
- On-field workout
DB, TE:
- Ortho exam
- Media interviews
- NFLPA meeting
- Team interviews
RB, QB, WR:
- General medical exam
- Pre-ordered studies
- Team interviews
OL:
- Pre-exam
- NFLPA meeting
- Team interviews
Friday, Feb. 27
PK, DL, LB:
- Bench press
- Depart Indianapolis
DB, TE:
- Measurements
- On-field workout
RB, QB, WR:
- Ortho exams
- Media interviews
- Team interviews
OL:
- General medical exam
- Pre-ordered studies
- Team interviews
Saturday, Feb. 28
DB, TE:
- Bench press
- Depart Indianapolis
RB, QB, WR:
- Measurements
- On-field workout
OL:
- Ortho exams
- Media interviews
- Team interviews
Sunday, March 1
RB, QB, WR:
- Bench press
- Depart Indianapolis
OL:
- Measurements
- On-field workout
Monday, March 2
OL:
- Bench press
- Depart Indianapolis