2026 NFL Scouting Combine schedule: Key dates, on-field workouts and how to use PFF draft tools to track it all

The 2026 NFL Scouting Combine runs from Feb. 22 through March 2 in Indianapolis, serving as the league’s centralized evaluation week for draft-eligible prospects.

Medical evaluations, team interviews and on-field workouts will unfold in waves by position group, beginning with specialists and front-seven defenders and ending with the offensive line. For fans, analysts and teams, it’s the first standardized checkpoint in the draft cycle — a chance to stack verified measurements, athletic testing and movement skills alongside the film and production data already on file.

At PFF, that’s where the real work begins.

How to use PFF draft tools to track it all

Our customizable big board lets you build your own rankings in real time. As testing numbers roll in from Indianapolis — and as the rest of the draft world reshuffles its projections — you can adjust your board based on what you’re seeing. Move prospects up or down. Create a version of the class that reflects your evaluation.

The PFF Mock Draft Simulator then allows you to put that board into action. Run unlimited mock drafts for your team. Test scenarios. See whether that star prospect will realistically be on the board when your team picks — and if not, explore trade-up or trade-back options to secure him.

The new PFF Scouting Assistant is your all-in-one evaluation tool — your personal scouting buddy. You can select custom evaluation categories, grade each trait yourself and generate a personalized draft grade based on your own inputs. It’s a structured way to turn film notes and testing data into a cohesive scouting report.

And throughout the week, our Scouting Combine Results Tracker will be live on the site, logging every official measurement and drill result. Each number will be assigned a percentile rank among players at the position since 2005, along with player comps based on similar athletic profiles. You’ll be able to compare prospects side by side, identify combine standouts and quickly contextualize who actually improved their draft stock.

2026 NFL Scouting Combine schedule

Sunday, Feb. 22

Position group: PK, DL, LB

Early player arrivals

Monday, Feb. 23

PK, DL, LB:

Registration

Pre-exam

Orientation

Team interviews

DB, TE:

Early player arrivals

Tuesday, Feb. 24

PK, DL, LB:

General medical exam

Pre-ordered studies

Team interviews

DB, TE:

Registration

Pre-exam

Orientation

Team interviews

RB, QB, WR:

Registration

Orientation

Team interviews

Wednesday, Feb. 25

PK, DL, LB:

Ortho exam

Media interviews

Kicking workout (PK)

NFLPA meeting

Team interviews

DB, TE:

General medical exam

Pre-ordered studies

Team interviews

RB, QB, WR:

Pre-exam

NFLPA meeting

Team interviews

OL:

Registration

Orientation

Team interviews

Thursday, Feb. 26

PK, DL, LB:

Measurements

On-field workout

DB, TE:

Ortho exam

Media interviews

NFLPA meeting

Team interviews

RB, QB, WR:

General medical exam

Pre-ordered studies

Team interviews

OL:

Pre-exam

NFLPA meeting

Team interviews

Friday, Feb. 27

PK, DL, LB:

Bench press

Depart Indianapolis

DB, TE:

Measurements

On-field workout

RB, QB, WR:

Ortho exams

Media interviews

Team interviews

OL:

General medical exam

Pre-ordered studies

Team interviews

Saturday, Feb. 28

DB, TE:

Bench press

Depart Indianapolis

RB, QB, WR:

Measurements

On-field workout

OL:

Ortho exams

Media interviews

Team interviews

Sunday, March 1

RB, QB, WR:

Bench press

Depart Indianapolis

OL:

Measurements

On-field workout

Monday, March 2

OL: