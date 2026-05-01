Adding elite versatility to the front seven: The Giants used the No. 5 overall pick on Ohio State‘s Arvell Reese. A top-two talent on the PFF Big Board, Reese provides a physical, downhill presence with the athleticism to mirror the impact of 2025 pick Abdul Carter.

Securing a blue-chip trench anchor: New York landed Miami tackle Francis Mauigoa at Pick 10. Mauigoa, who earned an 87.0 PFF pass-blocking grade in 2025, offers immediate flexibility as a dominant run blocker on the interior or a long-term answer at tackle.

Late-round statistical gems: Illinois tackle J.C. Davis represents a major steal at pick 192. Ranked No. 147 on the Big Board, Davis posted the class's highest PFF grade (87.8) and dominated in the run game with an 86.7 run-defense grade.

All 257 picks from the 2026 NFL Draft have been made, reshaping depth charts across the league and setting the foundation for the season ahead. But draft weekend is only the starting point — the real evaluation comes from how each class aligns with the board, positional value and projected impact.

This class features a wide range of outcomes. Using PFF's Big Board as a baseline, along with wins above average (WAA) added and an emphasis on premium positions, we can begin to separate sound process from questionable decisions before a single training camp snap is played.

With that framework, here's a look at how the New York Giants approached the 2026 NFL Draft — where they found value, where they prioritized need and how much immediate impact this class is positioned to deliver.

New York Giants: A

Picks: 7 | WAA added: 0.999 (Rank 19/32)

Pick 5: LB Arvell Reese, Ohio State Buckeyes

Pick 10: T Francis Mauigoa, Miami (FL) Hurricanes

Pick 37: CB Colton Hood, Tennessee Volunteers

Pick 74: WR Malachi Fields, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Pick 186: DI Bobby Jamison-Travis, Auburn Tigers

Pick 192: T J.C. Davis, Illinois Fighting Illini

Pick 193: LB Jack Kelly, BYU Cougars

Highest-graded pick (2025): T J.C. Davis, Illinois Fighting Illini (87.8)

2026 NFL Draft: New York Giants Draft Picks Draft selections compared to Big Board Rank 0 43 86 129 172 215 258 301 344 LB Arvell Reese RANK 2 PICK 5 T Francis Mauigoa RANK 7 PICK 10 CB Colton Hood RANK 34 PICK 37 WR Malachi Fields RANK 100 PICK 74 DI Bobby Jamison-Travis RANK 344 PICK 186 T J.C. Davis RANK 147 PICK 192 LB Jack Kelly RANK 219 PICK 193 OVERALL · PICK & BIG BOARD RANK Steal Board rank better than pick # Reach Picked before board rank Even Pick # matches board rank

Reese: Reese doesn’t have much experience working as a traditional edge rusher, but that doesn’t mean he can’t impact the quarterback as a pass rusher, even if he ends up playing primarily off-ball for New York. Reese is a tremendous athlete who plays with physicality, and there’s plenty of room for growth at just 20 years old. This marks back-to-back years in which the Giants have used an early pick on a pass rusher with off-ball experience (Abdul Carter in 2025), providing versatility to their defensive front and pass-rush packages.

Mauigoa: There’s a good chance Mauigoa starts his career on the interior, where the Giants have a more immediate need after bringing back Jermaine Eluemunor at right tackle. However, he provides potential tackle flexibility in case of injury or future roster movement. Mauigoa is a powerful run blocker who is coming off a 2025 season at Miami in which he earned an 87.0 PFF pass-blocking grade at right tackle.

Hood: Hood is a talented but inconsistent young prospect who needs further development. With only one full season as a starter, he may struggle early if tasked with covering NFL receivers right away.

Fields: If Fields attacks the ball in the air with more consistency and urgency, he has a chance to stick on an NFL roster as a big-bodied receiver with reliable blocking and adequate long speed.

Jamison-Travis: Jamison-Travis leverages his stocky build, weight and arm length to be a disruptive run defender, ranking highly in PFF run-defense grade (84.6) and run-stop rate (12.1%) in 2025. However, his limited pass-rush production, combined with minimal special teams experience and his age, creates a narrow path to a roster spot at the next level.

Davis: Davis, a two-year starter at Illinois, has the length to remain at tackle at the next level, though improved recovery in pass protection will be key to earning early playing time. He earned an 82.1 pass-blocking grade at New Mexico in 2023, followed by marks of 73.1 in 2024 and 77.4 in 2025 at Illinois. In his final season, he allowed three sacks, two hits and 13 hurries across 417 pass-blocking snaps, while posting an 86.7 run-blocking grade that highlights his impact in the run game.

Kelly: Kelly’s production is anchored by his pass-rush output, as he generated 128 pressures on 576 pass-rush snaps (22.2% pressure rate) across his career, with at least 28 pressures in each season and career pass-rush grades of 85.7 (2022), 91.1 (2023), 70.1 (2024) and 77.7 (2025). His overall grading profile has remained steady — above 60.0 in all four seasons, including a 68.7 mark in 2025 — with run-defense grades consistently in the mid-60s. At 6-foot-2, 240 pounds, he brings a physical, downhill presence with real juice as a blitzer, translating to disruption when attacking gaps.