Identifying the long-term answer at tackle: New England moved up to pick 28 to secure Utah‘s Caleb Lomu. A two-year starter with consistent 75.0-plus pass-blocking grades, Lomu provides a successor to veteran Morgan Moses.

Massive physical upside in the late rounds: The Patriots targeted elite frames with 6-foot-7 tackle Dametrious Crownover, a significant steal at pick 196 (ranked 108), and high-floor cornerback Karon Prunty.

Secondary production stands out: Wake Forest CB Karon Prunty earned the highest PFF grade in the class (86.8). Despite being unranked on the Big Board, his sub-65.0 passer rating allowed and size make him an intriguing developmental piece.

All 257 picks from the 2026 NFL Draft have been made, reshaping depth charts across the league and setting the foundation for the season ahead. But draft weekend is only the starting point — the real evaluation comes from how each class aligns with the board, positional value and projected impact.

This class features a wide range of outcomes. Using PFF's Big Board as a baseline, along with wins above average (WAA) added and an emphasis on premium positions, we can begin to separate sound process from questionable decisions before a single training camp snap is played.

With that framework, here's a look at how the New England Patriots approached the 2026 NFL Draft — where they found value, where they prioritized need and how much immediate impact this class is positioned to deliver.

New England Patriots: C+

Picks: 9 | WAA added: 0.604 (Rank 30/32)

Pick 28: T Caleb Lomu, Utah Utes

Pick 55: ED Gabe Jacas, Illinois Fighting Illini

Pick 95: TE Eli Raridon, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Pick 171: CB Karon Prunty, Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Pick 196: T Dametrious Crownover, Texas A&M Aggies

Pick 212: LB Namdi Obiazor, TCU Horned Frogs

Pick 234: QB Behren Morton, Texas Tech Red Raiders

Pick 245: HB Jam Miller, Alabama Crimson Tide

Pick 247: ED Quintayvious Hutchins, Boston College Eagles

Highest-graded pick (2025): CB Karon Prunty, Wake Forest Demon Deacons (86.8)

2026 NFL Draft: New England Patriots Draft Picks Draft selections compared to Big Board Rank 0 55 110 165 221 276 331 386 441 T Caleb Lomu RANK 38 PICK 28 ED Gabe Jacas RANK 51 PICK 55 TE Eli Raridon RANK 161 PICK 95 CB Karon Prunty PICK 171 T Dametrious Crownover RANK 108 PICK 196 LB Namdi Obiazor RANK 441 PICK 212 QB Behren Morton RANK 315 PICK 234 HB Jam Miller RANK 293 PICK 245 ED Quintayvious Hutchins RANK 192 PICK 247 OVERALL · PICK & BIG BOARD RANK Steal Board rank better than pick # Reach Picked before board rank Even Pick # matches board rank

Lomu: New England jumped a few spots to get the last tackle before a noticeable tier break. Lomu was a two-year starter at left tackle for Utah, where he earned PFF pass-blocking grades above 75.0 in each season. He provides a potential long-term answer at the position, with starting right tackle Morgan Moses nearing the end of his career at 35 years old.

Jacas: Jacas can be reactionary at times, but when he diagnoses plays correctly, he shows NFL-level playmaking ability. His build and strength support versatility as a 3-4 defensive end or outside linebacker.

Raridon: Raridon may not develop into a true TE1 due to limited receiving upside, but his blocking ability makes him a strong TE2 option for teams that rely heavily on 12 personnel.

Prunty: Prunty’s 2025 campaign was driven by an 86.8 overall grade, with strong coverage efficiency: he allowed 20 receptions for 220 yards on 45 targets, two touchdowns, one interception and six pass breakups, for a 65.0 passer rating in his coverage. At 6-foot-2, 190 pounds with 31.75-inch arms, he pairs above-average size with solid testing — a 4.45 40-yard dash (84th percentile) and an 86th-percentile three-cone — which shows up in his ability to stay in phase and close on throws. Despite that production, he went unranked on PFF’s Big Board, projecting as a potential value addition with developmental starting upside.

Crownover: Crownover stands out for his massive frame at 6-foot-7 and 319 pounds with over 35-inch arms, which should earn him a look at the next level. However, he must translate those physical traits more consistently in pass protection to reach his potential. He earned a 58.4 pass-blocking grade in 2025 and allowed two sacks, two hits and 23 hurries across 428 pass-blocking snaps.

Obiazor: Obiazor is a 6-foot-3, 230-pound linebacker who ranks No. 442 on PFF’s Big Board and brings a durable, high-volume profile from his time at TCU, with 817 snaps in 2023, 727 in 2024 and 728 in 2025. He worked primarily as a middle linebacker with experience on the weak side and produced steady grades of 72.9, 71.2 and 71.5 over those three seasons. In 2025, he earned a 75.9 run-defense grade, supported by an 82.3 tackling grade and a 77.8 pass-rush grade, while recording nine pressures on 54 blitzes, 26 defensive stops and two interceptions, which reflects a well-rounded profile with contributions in multiple phases.

Morton: Morton led Texas Tech during its dominant 2025 season, ranking 11th in the FBS in big-time throw rate (6.3%) while earning a 72.7 PFF passing grade. His projection carries risk, however, as his smaller frame, struggles under pressure and a 23.6% pressure-to-sack rate combine with inconsistent accuracy to raise concerns about his transition to the next level.

Miller: Miller has a powerful NFL build with a throwback, between-the-tackles style. Unfortunately, his lack of creativity with the ball in his hands will make securing a roster spot difficult.

Hutchins: Hutchins logged just 847 snaps over his collegiate career, leaving a limited sample for evaluation. His pass-rush production remains a work in progress, as evidenced by a 73.8 PFF pass-rush grade from 2024-25, and his sub-60.0 PFF run-defense grades in two of three seasons highlight additional concerns. Combined with below-ideal size and length, he will need further development to carve out a role at the next level.