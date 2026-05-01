A bold swing on a post-Stafford future: The Rams surprised many by selecting Alabama QB Ty Simpson at Pick 13. While a reach of 29 spots relative to the PFF Big Board, Sean McVay is betting on Simpson's high-upside traits to develop behind Matthew Stafford.

Elite protection found in the third round: Missouri tackle Keagen Trost posted the highest PFF grade in the class (92.0). Despite concerns over his arm length, his 85.4 pass-blocking grade ranked fifth among Power Four tackles in 2025.

Late-round value on the perimeter and interior: Los Angeles secured two significant steals late, landing Miami WR CJ Daniels (79 spots past board rank) and Alabama nose tackle Tim Keenan III to bolster depth on both sides of the ball.

All 257 picks from the 2026 NFL Draft have been made, reshaping depth charts across the league and setting the foundation for the season ahead. But draft weekend is only the starting point — the real evaluation comes from how each class aligns with the board, positional value and projected impact.

This class features a wide range of outcomes. Using PFF's Big Board as a baseline, along with wins above average (WAA) added and an emphasis on premium positions, we can begin to separate sound process from questionable decisions before a single training camp snap is played.

With that framework, here's a look at how the Los Angeles Rams approached the 2026 NFL Draft — where they found value, where they prioritized need and how much immediate impact this class is positioned to deliver.

Los Angeles Rams: C

Picks: 5 | WAA added: 1.383 (Rank 9/32)

Pick 13: QB Ty Simpson, Alabama Crimson Tide

Pick 61: TE Max Klare, Ohio State Buckeyes

Pick 93: T Keagen Trost, Missouri Tigers

Pick 197: WR CJ Daniels, Miami (FL) Hurricanes

Pick 232: DI Tim Keenan III, Alabama Crimson Tide

Highest-graded pick (2025): T Keagen Trost, Missouri Tigers (92.0)

2026 NFL Draft: Los Angeles Rams Draft Picks Draft selections compared to Big Board Rank 0 33 65 98 130 163 195 228 260 QB Ty Simpson RANK 42 PICK 13 TE Max Klare RANK 76 PICK 61 T Keagen Trost RANK 260 PICK 93 WR CJ Daniels RANK 118 PICK 197 DI Tim Keenan III RANK 144 PICK 232 OVERALL · PICK & BIG BOARD RANK Steal Board rank better than pick # Reach Picked before board rank Even Pick # matches board rank

Simpson: In a spot where many assumed the Rams would look to bolster their short-term Super Bowl window with Matthew Stafford at quarterback with an early first-round pick, they instead opted to take a swing on the future at the position in a post-Stafford world. There was growing momentum that Simpson would be selected toward the end of the first round — he ranked 38th on the Consensus Big Board — but few expected him to come off the board this early. Simpson has just one year of starting experience, and Los Angeles is betting that the time spent behind Stafford and with Sean McVay will help clean up some of the timing and ball placement inconsistencies in his game.

Klare: Klare is a lighter tight end whose blocking flashes but lacks consistency. He compensates with savvy receiving skills and reliable hands, projecting as a potential starter for teams that prioritize tight end involvement in the passing game.

Trost: Trost earned an 85.4 pass-blocking grade in 2025, which ranked fifth among Power Four tackles with at least 400 pass-blocking snaps, and his seven pressures allowed were the fewest in that group. He measured 6-foot-5 and 313 pounds with 32.38-inch arms, which place him in the 11th percentile for arm length and 30th percentile for height, raising some concerns about his physical profile despite the strong pass-protection results.

Daniels: Daniels will be one of the oldest prospects in the 2026 class. He represents a traits-over-production profile and, in his current form, offers contributing NFL ability through his suddenness, elite contested-catch production and feisty blocking — albeit with limited long speed and yards-after-the-catch output.

Keenan: Keenan is a traditional, power-based nose tackle who excels in run defense with strength and leverage. His pass-rush ability is limited, and he must develop more active hands and lean into his bull rush to maximize his skill set. He projects as a rotational run defender.