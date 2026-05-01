An elite pass rusher joins the rotation: The Chargers secured Akheem Mesidor at Pick 22, the highest-graded player in their class (92.5). Despite being 25, Mesidor’s elite 2025 production makes him a Day 1 replacement for Odafe Oweh alongside Khalil Mack.

Prioritizing speed and size: Los Angeles added 100th-percentile speed with WR Brenen Thompson (4.26 40-yard dash) and rare physical dimensions in tackle Travis Burke, who stands 6-foot-9 and 325 pounds.

Value found in the secondary: Arizona safety Genesis Smith represents a significant value play. Ranked No. 98 on the PFF Big Board but taken at pick 131, Smith brings intriguing athletic traits for a single-high role.

All 257 picks from the 2026 NFL Draft have been made, reshaping depth charts across the league and setting the foundation for the season ahead. But draft weekend is only the starting point — the real evaluation comes from how each class aligns with the board, positional value and projected impact.

This class features a wide range of outcomes. Using PFF's Big Board as a baseline, along with wins above average (WAA) added and an emphasis on premium positions, we can begin to separate sound process from questionable decisions before a single training camp snap is played.

With that framework, here's a look at how the Los Angeles Chargers approached the 2026 NFL Draft — where they found value, where they prioritized need and how much immediate impact this class is positioned to deliver.

Los Angeles Chargers: B

Picks: 8 | WAA added: 1.313 (Rank 11/32)

Pick 22: ED Akheem Mesidor, Miami (FL) Hurricanes

Pick 63: C Jake Slaughter, Florida Gators

Pick 105: WR Brenen Thompson, Mississippi State Bulldogs

Pick 117: T Travis Burke, Memphis Tigers

Pick 131: S Genesis Smith, Arizona Wildcats

Pick 145: DI Nick Barrett, South Carolina Gamecocks

Pick 202: G Logan Taylor, Boston College Eagles

Pick 206: T Alex Harkey, Oregon Ducks

Highest-graded pick (2025): ED Akheem Mesidor, Miami (FL) Hurricanes (92.5)

2026 NFL Draft: Los Angeles Chargers Draft Picks Draft selections compared to Big Board Rank 0 55 110 164 219 274 329 383 438 ED Akheem Mesidor RANK 20 PICK 22 C Jake Slaughter RANK 90 PICK 63 WR Brenen Thompson RANK 116 PICK 105 T Travis Burke RANK 311 PICK 117 S Genesis Smith RANK 98 PICK 131 DI Nick Barrett RANK 232 PICK 145 G Logan Taylor RANK 429 PICK 202 T Alex Harkey RANK 438 PICK 206 OVERALL · PICK & BIG BOARD RANK Steal Board rank better than pick # Reach Picked before board rank Even Pick # matches board rank

Mesidor: Mesidor is an older prospect (25 years old), but it’s difficult to be more impressive than he was coming off the edge for Miami in 2025. He earned an elite 92.5 PFF pass-rush grade to go along with an 85.0-plus run-defense grade. Mesidor is set to replace Odafe Oweh and help maintain a strong top three off the edge for the Chargers alongside Khalil Mack and Tuli Tuipulotu.

Slaughter: Slaughter is a smart, finesse center who thrives in zone schemes. He is quick off the ball, coordinated in space and effective at the second level. While his athleticism helps offset below-average size and length, he can struggle against NFL-caliber power in one-on-one situations.

Thompson: Thompson’s elite speed and big-play ability will draw interest, but his below-average size and inconsistent contested-catch rate complicate his projection. He ran a 4.26 40-yard dash, which ranks in the 100th percentile at the position, along with a 2.53-second 20-yard split in the 93rd percentile. In 2025, he caught 57 of 87 targets for 1,054 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 2.77 yards per route run and 4.3 yards after the catch per reception

Burke: Burke offers rare size at tackle, as he measured 6-foot-9 and 325 pounds at the combine. He showed significant improvement over his final seasons, as he earned an 84.5 PFF grade in 2025 with marks above 80.0 in both pass blocking and run blocking. He allowed just 13 pressures on 429 pass-blocking snaps and recorded pass-blocking grades above 70.0 in nine of 11 games

Smith: Smith has intriguing size and athletic traits for a single-high role, but inconsistency with physicality and play strength limits his reliability.

Barrett: Barrett stepped into a larger role in 2025, logging 507 snaps and earning a 76.2 overall grade with an 82.9 run-defense grade. On 254 run snaps, he totaled 31 solo tackles and 25 defensive stops, including nine tackles for loss or no gain. His pass-rush output remained limited, with just nine pressures on 250 rush snaps. At 6-foot-2, 312 pounds, he wins with size and strength to anchor and occupy blocks, though he offers little penetration or disruption as a rusher. The profile fits a rotational nose tackle who can control the interior and handle early downs.

Taylor: Taylor brings rare size to the interior, checking in at 6-foot-7 and 312 pounds, and he enters the draft ranked No. 430 on PFF’s Big Board. His physical profile stands out, with height in the 97th percentile, arm length in the 90th percentile and hand size in the 93rd percentile, along with strong explosiveness for his frame, as shown by an 86th-percentile vertical jump and 80th-percentile broad jump. He also offers valuable versatility, having logged 1,717 snaps at left tackle, 766 at left guard, 541 at right guard and 196 at right tackle. His run blocking has been the stronger phase of his game, as he earned a 73.7 grade in 2025 that ranked tied for 39th among 537 qualifying interior linemen, supported by a 15.4% impact run-block rate that ranked tied for 35th.

Harkey: Harkey spent one season as Texas State’s right tackle before transferring to Oregon to hold the same role. While his PFF run-blocking grade declined against stronger competition, his pass-blocking grade dipped only slightly from 79.3 to 74.0.