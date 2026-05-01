A new franchise cornerstone at No. 1: The Raiders made Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza the first overall pick. Mendoza led all FBS quarterbacks in PFF Wins Above Average (WAA) in 2025 and earned an elite 91.6 overall grade to spearhead Klint Kubiak's new offense.

The ultimate draft-day steal: Las Vegas secured Tennessee CB Jermod McCoy at pick 101, despite a No. 17 ranking on the PFF Big Board. A first-round talent on tape, McCoy offers shutdown potential in press-man coverage.

Dominating the efficiency metrics: The Raiders finished ranked first out of 32 teams in total WAA added (2.604). Beyond Mendoza, the class is bolstered by solid pass protectors like Trey Zuhn III and versatile playmakers like safety Dalton Johnson.

All 257 picks from the 2026 NFL Draft have been made, reshaping depth charts across the league and setting the foundation for the season ahead. But draft weekend is only the starting point — the real evaluation comes from how each class aligns with the board, positional value and projected impact.

This class features a wide range of outcomes. Using PFF's Big Board as a baseline, along with wins above average (WAA) added and an emphasis on premium positions, we can begin to separate sound process from questionable decisions before a single training camp snap is played.

With that framework, here's a look at how the Las Vegas Raiders approached the 2026 NFL Draft — where they found value, where they prioritized need and how much immediate impact this class is positioned to deliver.

Las Vegas Raiders: A-

Picks: 10 | WAA added: 2.604 (Rank 1/32)

Pick 1: QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana Hoosiers

Pick 38: CB Treydan Stukes, Arizona Wildcats

Pick 67: ED Keyron Crawford, Auburn Tigers

Pick 91: T Trey Zuhn III, Texas A&M Aggies

Pick 101: CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee Volunteers

Pick 122: HB Mike Washington Jr., Arkansas Razorbacks

Pick 150: S Dalton Johnson, Arizona Wildcats

Pick 175: CB Hezekiah Masses, California Golden Bears

Pick 195: WR Malik Benson, Oregon Ducks

Pick 229: DI Brandon Cleveland, North Carolina State Wolfpack

Highest-graded pick (2025): QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana Hoosiers (91.6)

2026 NFL Draft: Las Vegas Raiders Draft Picks Draft selections compared to Big Board Rank 0 49 97 146 194 243 291 340 388 QB Fernando Mendoza PICK · RANK 1 CB Treydan Stukes RANK 61 PICK 38 ED Keyron Crawford RANK 92 PICK 67 T Trey Zuhn III RANK 143 PICK 91 CB Jermod McCoy RANK 17 PICK 101 HB Mike Washington Jr. RANK 71 PICK 122 S Dalton Johnson RANK 388 PICK 150 CB Hezekiah Masses RANK 179 PICK 175 WR Malik Benson RANK 286 PICK 195 DI Brandon Cleveland RANK 312 PICK 229 OVERALL · PICK & BIG BOARD RANK Steal Board rank better than pick # Reach Picked before board rank Even Pick # matches board rank

Mendoza: There was little suspense about who Las Vegas would select with the first overall pick. Mendoza is coming off an elite 2025 season for the Hoosiers, where he led all FBS quarterbacks in PFF Wins Above Average (WAA). The 22-year-old quarterback and new head coach Klint Kubiak, fresh off a Super Bowl title, will look to build a new offensive foundation after the Raiders ranked 31st in expected points added (EPA) per play last season.

Stukes: Stukes worked his way from walk-on to starter and projects best as a hybrid slot defender. While he lacks top-tier athleticism for outside roles, his instincts and playmaking ability stand out.

Crawford: Crawford earned a 76.3 PFF overall grade in 2025, ranking 166th among edge defenders, with his impact driven by his pass rush, where he ranked 48th in PFF pass-rush grade (85.8) and generated 43 pressures, including five sacks, 12 quarterback hits and 26 hurries. His 73.9 PFF run-defense grade ranked 237th, and he added 23 solo tackles and one forced fumble across the season.

Zuhn: Zuhn stands out as one of the cleaner pass protectors in college football, though his run blocking lags behind, and his shorter arms project a move inside to guard despite extensive SEC experience. He measured 6-foot-7 and 312 pounds and paired that size with strong testing, including a 5.00 40-yard dash (89th percentile), 2.83 20-yard split (96th percentile) and 1.70 10-yard split (94th percentile), along with 33 bench reps, a 32-inch vertical (90th percentile) and a 9-foot-3 broad jump (86th percentile). He earned an elite 96.8 pass-blocking grade in 2025 and allowed two sacks, one hit and seven hurries across 435 pass-blocking snaps.

McCoy: McCoy's medical evaluations will be critical, but based on his measurables and 2024 tape, he profiles as a first-round talent with shutdown potential in press-man coverage.

Washington: Washington brings alluring size, straight-line speed and yards-after-contact potential as a power back, but also noticeably good vision and footwork to be a potential early-down back in a committee in a man- or gap-scheme run game.

Johnson: Johnson delivered his best performance in his final college season, earning an 84.8 PFF grade in 2025 across 771 snaps, with a 71.8 run-defense grade, 74.9 pass-rush grade and 88.6 coverage grade. In coverage, he allowed 25 receptions for 206 yards and one touchdown on 45 targets, while recording four interceptions and five pass breakups, with a 37.8 passer rating allowed. He added 15 defensive stops against the run, including two tackles for loss or no gain on 373 run-defense snaps. His usage showed versatility, with 271 snaps in the box, 247 at free safety, 233 in the slot and three at cornerback. He measured 5-foot-11 and 192 pounds at his pro day and ran a 4.41 40-yard dash — good speed for the position.

Masses: Masses projects best as a zone-oriented cornerback, where he can attack the ball before it reaches the receiver, as evidenced by his 24% forced incompletion rate in those looks last season. However, sub-66.0 PFF run-defense grades in both 2024 and 2025 highlight limitations against the run, and adding weight while improving physicality will be key to establishing a starting role.

Benson: Benson has a lighter frame at 6 feet and 189 pounds, but his quickness projects well to the slot. He showed his best production at Oregon in 2025, where he earned a 75.6 PFF receiving grade and posted a 2.3% drop rate. His downfield ability stands out as a key strength, as he earned a 97.0-plus receiving grade on targets 10 or more yards downfield.

Cleveland: Cleveland is a technically sound nose tackle who understands leverage and angles, particularly against double teams. He lacks elite strength and explosiveness but profiles as a dependable depth player who can handle interior dirty work.