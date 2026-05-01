Securing a lockdown corner early: The Chiefs traded up to Pick 6 to land Mansoor Delane, the class's premier cornerback. Delane earned an elite 90.5 PFF grade in 2025, allowing a meager 14 receptions on 340 coverage snaps.

Value found at quarterback: Kansas City secured a steal in LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier. Ranked No. 93 on the PFF Big Board, Nussmeier fell to pick 249, giving the Chiefs a developmental backup.

Defensive line reinforcements prioritized: Kansas City used two early picks on the trenches, adding explosive Clemson DI Peter Woods and pass-rush specialist R Mason Thomas (85.3 PFF grade) to bolster Steve Spagnuolo’s front.

All 257 picks from the 2026 NFL Draft have been made, reshaping depth charts across the league and setting the foundation for the season ahead. But draft weekend is only the starting point — the real evaluation comes from how each class aligns with the board, positional value and projected impact.

This class features a wide range of outcomes. Using PFF's Big Board as a baseline, along with wins above average (WAA) added and an emphasis on premium positions, we can begin to separate sound process from questionable decisions before a single training camp snap is played.

With that framework, here's a look at how the Kansas City Chiefs approached the 2026 NFL Draft — where they found value, where they prioritized need and how much immediate impact this class is positioned to deliver.

Kansas City Chiefs: B

Picks: 7 | WAA added: 1.288 (Rank 12/32)

Pick 6: CB Mansoor Delane, LSU Tigers

Pick 29: DI Peter Woods, Clemson Tigers

Pick 40: ED R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma Sooners

Pick 109: CB Jadon Canady, Oregon Ducks

Pick 161: HB Emmett Johnson, Nebraska Cornhuskers

Pick 176: WR Cyrus Allen, Cincinnati Bearcats

Pick 249: QB Garrett Nussmeier, LSU Tigers

Highest-graded pick (2025): CB Mansoor Delane, LSU Tigers (90.5)

2026 NFL Draft: Kansas City Chiefs Draft Picks Draft selections compared to Big Board Rank 0 33 65 98 130 163 195 228 260 CB Mansoor Delane RANK 9 PICK 6 DI Peter Woods RANK 33 PICK 29 ED R Mason Thomas RANK 47 PICK 40 CB Jadon Canady RANK 223 PICK 109 HB Emmett Johnson RANK 137 PICK 161 WR Cyrus Allen RANK 155 PICK 176 QB Garrett Nussmeier RANK 93 PICK 249 OVERALL · PICK & BIG BOARD RANK Steal Board rank better than pick # Reach Picked before board rank Even Pick # matches board rank

Delane: While the Chiefs have done a good job of developing young defensive backs under Steve Spagnuolo, they felt the need to jump Washington and New Orleans to select the top cornerback in the draft after losing Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson this offseason. Delane had an extremely impressive 2025 season at LSU, allowing just 14 receptions for 165 receiving yards on 340 coverage snaps.

Woods: The Chiefs stuck with defense for both of their first-round selections, adding Woods to an interior defensive line that needs a disruptive presence beyond Chris Jones. Like most of the Clemson roster, Woods is coming off a disappointing 2025 season, but he’s an explosive athlete at 6-foot-3 and 300-plus pounds who earned PFF grades above 83.0 in each of his first two collegiate seasons. Having just turned 21, Woods should continue to improve and potentially cause some early disruption for Kansas City.

Thomas: Thomas brings explosive traits from his track background, giving him pass-rush upside despite size limitations. He projects as a situational contributor.

Canady: Canady is a smaller, aggressive slot corner with strong ball skills and playmaking instincts. His limitations in run defense and tackling may cap him as a rotational option.

Johnson: Johnson brings excellent footwork and quickness to the backfield, with good receiving ability to boot. His résumé is of a player who can be successful in man- or gap-blocking concepts, with three-down potential, especially as a receiver.

Allen: Allen, No. 155 on PFF’s Big Board, faces questions tied to his frame and limited run-blocking impact, but his route running, hands and big-play production offer a path to a role in a receiving rotation. He measured 5-foot-11 and 183 pounds, which places him in the 36th percentile for height and 23rd percentile for weight, and he ran a 4.49 40-yard dash in the 86th percentile. His testing also included strong explosiveness and agility, with an 11-foot broad jump (97th percentile), 4.17 short shuttle (82nd percentile) and 6.93 three-cone (76th percentile). In 2025, he caught a career-high 49 passes for 661 yards and 12 touchdowns on 69 targets with just one drop, while running 92.2% of his routes from the slot. He averaged 2.42 yards per route run and 5.5 yards after the catch per reception.

Nussmeier: Nussmeier brings NFL bloodlines and a polished, foundational approach to the position, traits that fuel his confidence as a vertical pocket passer. However, his average arm strength and below-average stature could create challenges for his aggressive, gunslinging style at the next level.