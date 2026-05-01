A massive steal on the offensive interior: Amidst a class of reaches, the Jaguars secured Oregon guard Emmanuel Pregnon at pick 88. Ranked No. 36 on the PFF Big Board, Pregnon earned the highest grade in the class (86.7) and allowed just one sack in 2025.

Questionable value throughout the board: Jacksonville earned a D+ grade primarily due to significant reaches, including tight end Nate Boerkircher (102 spots past rank) and safety Jalen Huskey (147 spots past rank), despite Huskey’s productive ball skills.

Late-round pass-rush upside: Washington edge rusher Zach Durfee provides intriguing depth for the Jags; despite his late-round status, he produced an elite 90.1 pass-rush grade and 35 pressures in 2025.

All 257 picks from the 2026 NFL Draft have been made, reshaping depth charts across the league and setting the foundation for the season ahead. But draft weekend is only the starting point — the real evaluation comes from how each class aligns with the board, positional value and projected impact.

This class features a wide range of outcomes. Using PFF's Big Board as a baseline, along with wins above average (WAA) added and an emphasis on premium positions, we can begin to separate sound process from questionable decisions before a single training camp snap is played.

With that framework, here's a look at how the Jacksonville Jaguars approached the 2026 NFL Draft — where they found value, where they prioritized need and how much immediate impact this class is positioned to deliver.

Jacksonville Jaguars: D+

Picks: 10 | WAA added: 1.548 (Rank 7/32)

Pick 56: TE Nate Boerkircher, Texas A&M Aggies

Pick 81: DI Albert Regis, Texas A&M Aggies

Pick 88: G Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon Ducks

Pick 100: S Jalen Huskey, Maryland Terrapins

Pick 119: ED Wesley Williams, Duke Blue Devils

Pick 164: TE Tanner Koziol, Houston Cougars

Pick 191: WR Josh Cameron, Baylor Bears

Pick 203: WR CJ Williams, Stanford Cardinal

Pick 233: ED Zach Durfee, Washington Huskies

Pick 240: LB Parker Hughes, Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

Highest-graded pick (2025): G Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon Ducks (86.7)

2026 NFL Draft: Jacksonville Jaguars Draft Picks Draft selections compared to Big Board Rank 0 42 83 125 166 208 249 291 332 TE Nate Boerkircher RANK 158 PICK 56 DI Albert Regis RANK 165 PICK 81 G Emmanuel Pregnon RANK 36 PICK 88 S Jalen Huskey RANK 247 PICK 100 ED Wesley Williams RANK 332 PICK 119 TE Tanner Koziol RANK 198 PICK 164 WR Josh Cameron RANK 168 PICK 191 WR CJ Williams PICK 203 ED Zach Durfee PICK 233 LB Parker Hughes PICK 240 OVERALL · PICK & BIG BOARD RANK Steal Board rank better than pick # Reach Picked before board rank Even Pick # matches board rank

Boerkircher: Boerkircher will be one of the oldest prospects in the class as a sixth-year senior, but he showed depth-level NFL ability in 2025. He is a tenacious run blocker with strong competitive toughness and better athleticism than his receiving production suggests. He projects as a Day 3 depth option with versatile blocking value.

Regis: Regis is a high-floor, consistency-driven nose tackle who wins with leverage, positioning and understanding of defensive line play. While he lacks explosiveness and backfield production, he projects as a dependable depth option.

Pregnon: Pregnon took a major leap in 2025, earning an 86.7 PFF grade across a career-high 910 snaps after never dipping below 625 snaps in any season. His 88.1 pass-blocking grade ranked seventh among FBS guards, and he allowed just one sack, two hits and two hurries on 471 pass-blocking snaps. He flashed high-end upside with 85th-percentile marks on true pass sets and elite production in zone schemes (98th percentile zone run-blocking grade).

Huskey: Huskey delivered a highly productive 2025 season, earning an 83.6 PFF grade across 678 snaps, including an 83.5 coverage grade and an 82.5 run-defense grade. He allowed just 11 receptions for 81 yards on 17 targets while recording four interceptions, giving up just a 55.9 passer rating into his coverage. That reinforces a strong track record of ball production that includes 11 interceptions, six pass breakups and just four touchdowns allowed on 87 career targets. He also added 36 solo tackles and 12 run stops in 2025. His usage reflects notable versatility, with snaps split between free safety (349), the box (211) and the slot (111), which supports his projection as a movable defensive back capable of contributing in multiple roles.

Williams: Williams excelled against the run in 2025, ranking highly in PFF run-defense grade (80.4) and run-stop rate (9.7%). With limited impact as a pass rusher, along with shorter arms and below-average quickness, his value will need to be anchored in that strength at the next level.

Koziol: Koziol is not a traditional in-line tight end, but in a creative offense, he can thrive as a big-slot weapon. His large catch radius and contested-catch ability make him a valuable red-zone option.

Cameron: Cameron's receiving game lacks nuance and precision, but it offers intriguing athletic upside through his explosiveness and strength. His elite punt-return experience will likely be his initial path to an NFL roster spot, though he must improve his ability to separate to earn offensive snaps.

Williams: Williams posted a career-best 67.5 overall grade in 2025, catching 59 of 92 targets for 749 yards and six touchdowns while producing 1.86 yards per route run. His usage skewed heavily outside, with 88.2% of his routes coming out wide, where he converted 16 of 27 contested targets.

Durfee: Durfee earned a 77.4 overall grade in 2025, driven by an elite 90.1 pass-rush grade across a career-high 484 snaps. He generated 35 pressures on 225 pass-rush reps, including four sacks, two hits and 29 hurries, which highlights high-end disruption relative to workload.

Hughes: Hughes handled a career-high 795 snaps in 2025 and earned a 74.7 overall grade, driven by a 76.9 run-defense grade and a 69.7 coverage mark. He added 32 defensive stops and contributed as a pass rusher with nine pressures on 46 rush snaps. In coverage, he allowed one touchdown on 43 targets while recording two interceptions and three pass breakups, with a 74.3 passer rating into his coverage.