Mastering the board with elite value: The Colts earned a high A grade by identifying seven distinct “steals” relative to the PFF Big Board, including first-round talent CJ Allen at pick 53 and top-100 prospect Deion Burks at pick 254.

Secondary and linebacker depth addressed: Indianapolis secured two high-floor defenders in Georgia LB CJ Allen (ranked 18) and LSU safety A.J. Haulcy (ranked 52), both of whom project as immediate contributors in the defensive rotation.

Late-round statistical phenom: Ohio State edge rusher Caden Curry posted the highest PFF grade in the class (90.6) after generating 46 pressures and 12 sacks in 2025, providing the Colts with an elite pass-rushing developmental piece.

All 257 picks from the 2026 NFL Draft have been made, reshaping depth charts across the league and setting the foundation for the season ahead. But draft weekend is only the starting point — the real evaluation comes from how each class aligns with the board, positional value and projected impact.

This class features a wide range of outcomes. Using PFF's Big Board as a baseline, along with wins above average (WAA) added and an emphasis on premium positions, we can begin to separate sound process from questionable decisions before a single training camp snap is played.

With that framework, here's a look at how the Indianapolis Colts approached the 2026 NFL Draft — where they found value, where they prioritized need and how much immediate impact this class is positioned to deliver.

Indianapolis Colts: A

Picks: 9 | WAA added: 0.648 (Rank 28/32)

Pick 53: LB CJ Allen, Georgia Bulldogs

Pick 78: S A.J. Haulcy, LSU Tigers

Pick 113: G Jalen Farmer, Kentucky Wildcats

Pick 135: LB Bryce Boettcher, Oregon Ducks

Pick 156: ED George Gumbs Jr., Florida Gators

Pick 214: ED Caden Curry, Ohio State Buckeyes

Pick 237: HB Seth McGowan, Kentucky Wildcats

Pick 237: ED Max Llewellyn, Iowa Hawkeyes

Pick 254: WR Deion Burks, Oklahoma Sooners

Highest-graded pick (2025): ED Caden Curry, Ohio State Buckeyes (90.6)

2026 NFL Draft: Indianapolis Colts Draft Picks Draft selections compared to Big Board Rank 0 33 65 98 130 163 195 228 260 LB CJ Allen RANK 18 PICK 53 S A.J. Haulcy RANK 52 PICK 78 G Jalen Farmer RANK 88 PICK 113 LB Bryce Boettcher PICK · RANK 135 ED George Gumbs Jr. RANK 211 PICK 156 ED Caden Curry RANK 189 PICK 214 HB Seth McGowan RANK 127 PICK 237 ED Max Llewellyn RANK 152 PICK 237 WR Deion Burks RANK 78 PICK 254 OVERALL · PICK & BIG BOARD RANK Steal Board rank better than pick # Reach Picked before board rank Even Pick # matches board rank

Allen: Allen is a physical, reliable middle linebacker with strong run-defense ability. His length limitations are notable, but he flashes enough in coverage to project as a starter.

Haulcy: Haulcy is a true deep safety with strong range, ball skills and an aggressive playmaking mentality. He projects as a starter in systems that keep him in a traditional backend role.

Farmer: Farmer put together a solid but unspectacular 2025 season, earning a 69.8 PFF overall grade that ranked 93rd among guards. His best work came in pass protection, where his 72.4 PFF pass-blocking grade ranked 256th, while his 67.4 run-blocking grade ranked 113th. Across 818 snaps, he allowed 14 pressures, including three sacks and no quarterback hits, and committed one penalty.

Boettcher: Boettcher is a high-energy, multi-sport athlete who plays with physicality despite a smaller frame. He could carve out a role in an attacking defensive scheme.

Gumbs: Gumbs brings intriguing size and length (6-foot-4, 245 pounds, 33 5/8-inch arms) alongside developing production, and entered draft weekend at No. 211 on the PFF Big Board. He logged 345 snaps in 2025 and earned a 66.0 defensive grade, with solid marks in run defense (69.2) and pass rush (68.2). His 13 total pressures and 12 run stops point to flashes of impact, though five missed tackles and inconsistent efficiency highlight a still-developing profile.

Curry: Curry generated 46 pressures and 12 sacks along Ohio State’s defensive front while also excelling against the run, earning an 86.7 PFF run-defense grade. However, his lack of ideal size and length could limit his defensive role, making his extensive and productive special teams experience a key path to a roster spot.

McGowan: McGowan has the build and athleticism to be a starting-caliber back at the NFL level. His explosiveness in short areas and long speed, paired with quick processing and play speed, make him a difference-maker between the tackles in power-run concepts.

Llewellyn: Llewellyn brings effort and a variety of pass-rush moves but is an average athlete who must improve strength to earn consistent snaps.

Burks: Burks' size and production do not clearly point to a future NFL contributor, but his athleticism and strength make him difficult to dismiss. He offers intriguing upside as an explosive slot receiver, though he may not fit every scheme.