Major value found on the edge: The Packers secured a significant steal in Penn State edge rusher Dani Dennis-Sutton. Ranked No. 67 on the PFF Big Board but taken at pick 120, Dennis-Sutton posted the class's highest PFF grade (80.1) and offers elite length.

Secondary depth prioritized with zone specialists: Green Bay targeted the cornerback position twice, landing explosive playmaker Brandon Cisse in the second round and zone-oriented depth piece Domani Jackson in the sixth.

Addressing special teams with elite accuracy: The Packers used a late-round selection on Florida kicker Trey Smack, who earned PFF kicking grades of 86.0 or higher in three consecutive seasons and converted five of six attempts from 50-plus yards last year.

All 257 picks from the 2026 NFL Draft have been made, reshaping depth charts across the league and setting the foundation for the season ahead. But draft weekend is only the starting point — the real evaluation comes from how each class aligns with the board, positional value and projected impact.

This class features a wide range of outcomes. Using PFF's Big Board as a baseline, along with wins above average (WAA) added and an emphasis on premium positions, we can begin to separate sound process from questionable decisions before a single training camp snap is played.

With that framework, here's a look at how the Green Bay Packers approached the 2026 NFL Draft — where they found value, where they prioritized need and how much immediate impact this class is positioned to deliver.

Green Bay Packers: B

Picks: 6 | WAA added: 0.645 (Rank 29/32)

Pick 52: CB Brandon Cisse, South Carolina Gamecocks

Pick 77: DI Chris McClellan, Missouri Tigers

Pick 120: ED Dani Dennis-Sutton, Penn State Nittany Lions

Pick 153: C Jager Burton, Kentucky Wildcats

Pick 201: CB Domani Jackson, Alabama Crimson Tide

Pick 216: K Trey Smack, Florida Gators

Highest-graded pick (2025): ED Dani Dennis-Sutton, Penn State Nittany Lions (80.1)

2026 NFL Draft: Green Bay Packers Draft Picks Draft selections compared to Big Board Rank 0 55 111 166 221 276 332 387 442 CB Brandon Cisse RANK 41 PICK 52 DI Chris McClellan RANK 125 PICK 77 ED Dani Dennis-Sutton RANK 67 PICK 120 C Jager Burton RANK 141 PICK 153 CB Domani Jackson RANK 227 PICK 201 K Trey Smack RANK 442 PICK 216 OVERALL · PICK & BIG BOARD RANK Steal Board rank better than pick # Reach Picked before board rank Even Pick # matches board rank

Cisse: Cisse can lack physicality at times, but his explosiveness and twitch give him the tools to develop into a starting NFL cornerback.

McClellan: McClellan wins more with power than athleticism, and that strength shows up against both the run and pass. He measured 6-foot-4 and 313 pounds with 34-inch arms, all above the 75th percentile at the position, which supports his projection as a run-game anchor. He earned a career-best 78.2 PFF grade in 2025, including a 75.2 run-defense grade and a 73.2 pass-rush mark.

Dennis-Sutton: Dennis-Sutton projects best as a 3-4 defensive end with some 4-3 flexibility. His length and size are clear strengths, though his agility in space is more limited. With ascending play, he could be drafted higher than his current tape suggests.

Burton: Burton's quickness stands out as a defining trait, and he fits well in gap-based run schemes. He ranks No. 141 on PFF’s Big Board and earned a career-best 71.3 PFF grade in 2025, including a 79.5 pass-blocking grade and a 67.5 run-blocking grade. He allowed 12 pressures on 457 pass-blocking snaps, all of which came as hurries, without surrendering a sack or a hit. His athletic profile supports that performance, with most measurables above the 75th percentile, including a 98th-percentile broad jump and a 4.94 40-yard dash that ranks in the 96th percentile.

Jackson: Jackson posted a career-best 74.4 coverage grade in 2025, contributing to a 73.4 overall mark, though his performance varied notably by alignment. He allowed 16 receptions for 135 yards on 21 targets, with one touchdown and one pass breakup, but the split between zone and man coverage is stark: a 74.0 coverage grade and 84.8 passer rating allowed in zone compared to a 60.2 grade and 135.9 rating in man. At 6-foot and 194 pounds, his speed and fluidity are most effective with eyes forward, allowing him to drive on throws and limit explosive plays. That disparity in coverage ability ultimately defines his projection, aligning with his No. 227 ranking on PFF’s Big Board as a zone-oriented depth corner.

Smack: Smack delivered consistently strong production across three seasons at Florida, earning PFF kicking grades of 89.0 in 2023, 89.3 in 2024 and 86.7 in 2025. He missed just one extra point in 2025 and converted 18 of 22 field-goal attempts. He also showed range, converting five of six attempts from 50 yards or longer.