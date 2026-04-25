Top-tier draft classes separate early: The Panthers and Browns headline the A+ tier, with teams like the Colts and Giants also landing in the top group.

Strong middle class defined by depth and balance: Teams such as the Raiders, Jets and Commanders lead the A- tier, while a large B range, including the Bills, Chiefs and Cowboys, reflects solid but less dominant draft hauls.

2026 NFL Draft season is here: Try the best-in-class PFF Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2026's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

The 2026 NFL Draft is officially in the books.

After a flurry of selections from Thursday to Saturday, 257 players were selected to join the NFL. With that, we give you our full draft recap, with analysis on each team’s day and every notable selection made during the weekend.

Arizona Cardinals: C+

Picks: 7 | WAA added: 1.202 (Rank 14/32)

Pick 3: HB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Pick 34: G Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M Aggies

Pick 65: QB Carson Beck, Miami (FL) Hurricanes

Pick 104: DI Kaleb Proctor, Southeastern Louisiana Lions

Pick 143: WR Reggie Virgil, Texas Tech Red Raiders

Pick 183: LB Karson Sharar, Iowa Hawkeyes

Pick 217: T Jayden Williams, Mississippi Rebels

Highest-graded pick (2025): HB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame Fighting Irish (93.1)

Love: The Cardinals don’t exactly have a thin running back room after restructuring James Conner’s contract to keep him in Arizona and adding Tyler Allgeier in free agency, but Love adds a different element with his home-run hitting ability. His 22 runs of 20-plus yards over the past two seasons ranked third among FBS running backs. The biggest question with this fit in Arizona is whether the team has the offensive infrastructure to allow Love to generate those explosive plays, given the number of outstanding questions on that side of the ball.

Bisontis: Bisontis posted a 62.4 PFF grade in 2025 across a career-high 795 snaps after earning marks of 55.2 in 2023 and 70.2 in 2024. He ranked in the 56th percentile in run-blocking grade on zone runs, 23rd percentile on gap runs and 59th percentile in pass-blocking grade on true pass sets.

Beck: Beck enters the NFL with a ton of playing experience, clean fundamentals and a good game manager's mindset. However, his arm talent took a big hit in 2025 after his UCL surgery and could be an unfortunate roadblock to NFL success.

Proctor: Proctor, No. 111 on PFF’s Big Board, offers an unusual profile given his size and level of competition, but his explosiveness and pass-rushing ability stand out. His 2025 production supports that evaluation, as he earned an 86.5 PFF grade and generated 39 pressures, including nine sacks, four hits and 26 hurries. His performance against LSU in particular highlights his upside and reinforces his case as a potential late-round value.

Virgil: Virgil is a high-floor, low-ceiling “Z” receiver with the versatility to align both inside and outside the numbers. While his athleticism is not difference-making, his strong hands and reliable blocking give him value as a depth option.

Sharar: Sharar was a one-year starter at linebacker for Iowa, but his impact could come early on special teams, where he has earned 75.0-plus PFF grades in three consecutive seasons with experience across all phases.

Atlanta Falcons: C+

Picks: 6 | WAA added: 0.774 (Rank 24/32)

Pick 48: CB Avieon Terrell, Clemson Tigers

Pick 79: WR Zachariah Branch, Georgia Bulldogs

Pick 134: S Kendal Daniels, Oklahoma Sooners

Pick 208: DI Anterio Thompson, Washington Huskies

Pick 215: LB Harold Perkins Jr., LSU Tigers

Pick 231: G Ethan Onianwa, Ohio State Buckeyes

Highest-graded pick (2025): CB Avieon Terrell, Clemson Tigers (83.5)

Terrell: Terrell's lack of length may limit him to zone-heavy schemes, but his elite football IQ and playmaking instincts give him starting potential across multiple systems.

Branch: Branch is a likely Day 2 pick due to his rare, difference-making athleticism. However, he relies heavily on speed and must continue to refine the nuance and technique in his route running to avoid being limited to a special teams role.

Daniels: Daniels brings extensive experience, as he logged four consecutive seasons with at least 500 defensive snaps, including three at Oklahoma State and one at Oklahoma. He is coming off a career-best 77.5 PFF grade in 2025, with marks above 75.0 in both run defense and coverage. A safety-to-linebacker convert, he offers appealing size at 6-foot-5 and 242 pounds along with range, as shown by a 4.47 40-yard dash.

Thompson: Thompson posted a 76.0 overall grade in 2025, with a 74.2 run-defense grade and a 70.1 pass-rush mark, showing balanced production across phases. At 6-foot-2, 306 pounds with 33.5-inch arms (77th percentile), he pairs strong size with rare testing numbers, including a 4.73 40-yard dash (97th percentile) and elite short-area splits.

Perkins: Perkins is a unique athlete without a clear positional fit due to size and role limitations. He projects as a situational defender and special teams contributor with designed pass-rush usage.

Onianwa: Onianwa gained most of his experience across three seasons at Rice from 2022 to 2024 before finishing his career as a backup on Ohio State’s offensive line in 2025. His development at Rice showed clear progress, as he improved his PFF grade from 45.0 in 2022 to 70.1 in 2024. He started at both left and right tackle during that span, but his profile projects a move inside to guard at the next level.

Baltimore Ravens: B+

Picks: 11 | WAA added: 1.798 (Rank 6/32)

Pick 14: G Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State Nittany Lions

Pick 45: ED Zion Young, Missouri Tigers

Pick 80: WR Ja'Kobi Lane, USC Trojans

Pick 115: WR Elijah Sarratt, Indiana Hoosiers

Pick 133: TE Matthew Hibner, SMU Mustangs

Pick 162: CB Chandler Rivers, Duke Blue Devils

Pick 173: TE Josh Cuevas, Alabama Crimson Tide

Pick 174: HB Adam Randall, Clemson Tigers

Pick 211: P Ryan Eckley, Michigan State Spartans

Pick 250: DI Rayshaun Benny, Michigan Wolverines

Pick 253: G Evan Beerntsen, Northwestern Wildcats

Highest-graded pick (2025): WR Elijah Sarratt, Indiana Hoosiers (86.1)

Ioane: This was the chalk for the Ravens at this spot in mock drafts, and it materialized. The Ravens had a clear need to improve their interior offensive line — especially after losing Tyler Linderbaum this offseason — and Ioane should help stabilize things. The bulk of his time at Penn State came at left guard, where he earned an 80.2 PFF grade across nearly 1,500 offensive snaps over the past two seasons.

Young: Young is a well-built, high-effort edge defender who brings consistent energy and strength in run defense. His overall athletic limitations may cap his pass-rush production.

Lane: If you're into long “X” receivers who live for contested catches, Lane will be your cup of tea. If low separation scores and YAC numbers spook you, you'll likely stay away.

Sarratt: Sarratt may profile as a below-average athlete for an NFL “X” receiver, but there is still plenty to like in his game. His strong hands, coordination and determination at the catch point — combined with his constant competitiveness — give him starter potential as an outside WR2 in offenses that value jump-ball opportunities.

Hibner: Hibner is a 6-foot-5, 252-pound tight end who ranks No. 392 on PFF’s Big Board after a productive 2025 season at SMU, where he caught 31 of 43 targets for 436 yards and four touchdowns, earning a 61.3 receiving grade. His usage leaned heavily toward the slot, where he aligned on 50.2% of his snaps compared to 25.1% as an in-line tight end, while running a route on 73.5% of passing plays. He averaged 6.8 yards after the catch per reception on an 8.8-yard average depth of target and went 6-for-11 in contested situations.

Rivers: Rivers logged 3,186 defensive snaps across four seasons at Duke and allowed just one touchdown in coverage in 2025, with a sub-85.0 passer rating when targeted for the third straight year. He earned a 90.7 PFF grade in 2024 before taking a step back in 2025. Over the past three seasons, he has been flagged just four times while playing more than 70% of his snaps on the outside.

Cuevas: Cuevas lacks prototypical size for the position but brings a smart, tenacious play style. He competes as a blocker and can contribute as an intermediate receiving option, projecting as a TE2-type.

Randall: Randall is an intriguing conversion prospect with rare size-speed traits for the position. His explosiveness and athletic profile should earn him Day 3 consideration, particularly for teams that lean heavily on outside-zone concepts. To carve out a consistent role at the next level, he must improve his vision, patience and overall feel as a runner.

Eckley: Eckley punted 50 times in 2025 for 2,387 yards, averaging 47.7 yards per punt with a 40.3 net average. He placed 20 punts inside the 20-yard line, though 26 were returned for 351 yards, and he had one kick blocked. He averaged 4.07 seconds of hang time.

Benny: Benny earned a 79.3 PFF grade in 2025, ranking 62nd among 887 qualifying interior defenders. He posted a 68.5 pass-rush grade (161st) and an 83.5 run-defense grade (35th). His production leaned toward run defense, with a clear disparity between phases.

Beerntsen: Beerntsen, No. 364 on PFF’s Big Board, is a 25-year-old interior lineman at 6-foot-4 and 310 pounds who transferred from South Dakota State to Northwestern in 2025 and maintained a high level of play. He earned a career-best 79.3 PFF grade last season, including a 74.4 pass-blocking grade and an 81.3 run-blocking grade, starting at right guard and logging 832 snaps after posting 800-plus snaps in both 2023 and 2024. His advanced metrics reinforce that production. He ranked tied for 17th among 537 qualifying interior offensive linemen in overall grade, 10th in run-blocking grade and sixth in impact run-block rate (19.3%), while allowing pressure on just 1.5% of his pass-blocking snaps, which ranked tied for 33rd.

Buffalo Bills: B

Picks: 10 | WAA added: 1.324 (Rank 10/32)

Pick 35: ED T.J. Parker, Clemson Tigers

Pick 62: CB Davison Igbinosun, Ohio State Buckeyes

Pick 102: T Jude Bowry, Boston College Eagles

Pick 125: WR Skyler Bell, Connecticut Huskies

Pick 126: LB Kaleb Elarms-Orr, TCU Horned Frogs

Pick 167: CB Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina Gamecocks

Pick 181: DI Zane Durant, Penn State Nittany Lions

Pick 220: CB Toriano Pride Jr., Missouri Tigers

Pick 239: P Tommy Doman, Florida Gators

Pick 241: G Ar'maj Reed-Adams, Texas A&M Aggies

Highest-graded pick (2025): LB Kaleb Elarms-Orr, TCU Horned Frogs (84.4)

Parker: Parker is a well-rounded edge defender who does many things at a solid level but lacks a true difference-making trait. He projects as a rotational player with starting potential if he develops more strength or explosiveness.

Igbinosun: Igbinosun has the size and physicality teams want in press-man coverage, but he must clean up his technique and avoid panic at the catch point to limit penalties.

Bowry: Bowry is a solid athlete with good size who projects as a versatile swing lineman in a zone scheme, though he may lack the power needed to become a full-time starter.

Bell: Bell looked uncoverable at times against his level of competition in his final season and, despite below-average size and athleticism, produced like a top-100 prospect as a productive slot receiver.

Elarms-Orr: Elarms-Orr is undersized for the linebacker position, but his athleticism translates well to game performance. He showed steady improvement across his collegiate career, as he earned PFF grades above 75.4 in run defense, coverage and tackling in 2025, which supports his projection as a developmental option at the next level.

Kilgore: Kilgore has the length, strength and explosiveness to develop into a starting nickel defender in today's NFL.

Durant: Durant brings elite strength but has yet to translate it into consistent on-field production. His tweener profile and lack of pass-rush success make his projection unclear, though improvement could elevate his stock.

Pride: Pride ranks 414th on PFF’s Big Board and measured 5-foot-10 and 189 pounds at his pro day with 31-inch arms, all below the 50th percentile for the position. He still produced a solid 73.8 coverage grade in 2025, allowing 20 receptions for 194 yards and two touchdowns on 45 targets, while recording two interceptions and one pass breakup. Passes thrown into his coverage generated a 53.4 passer rating. He aligned primarily on the outside, with 463 snaps at cornerback compared to just 58 in the slot

Doman: Doman punted 50 times in 2025 for 2,202 yards, averaging 44.0 yards per punt with a 40.6 net average. Only seven of his punts were returned, totaling 50 yards, for a 7.1-yard return average. He also averaged 4.52 seconds of hang time.

Reed-Adams: Reed-Adams entered the season as a highly regarded offensive lineman, but his 2025 campaign fell short, particularly in pass protection, where he allowed 13 hurries on just 360 pass-blocking snaps. While his size supports a projection as a swing lineman, he will need to reduce penalties to improve his chances of sticking at the next level.

Carolina Panthers: A+

Picks: 7 | WAA added: 1.036 (Rank 17/32)

Pick 19: T Monroe Freeling, Georgia Bulldogs

Pick 49: DI Lee Hunter, Texas Tech Red Raiders

Pick 83: WR Chris Brazzell II, Tennessee Volunteers

Pick 129: CB Will Lee III, Texas A&M Aggies

Pick 144: C Sam Hecht, Kansas State Wildcats

Pick 151: S Zakee Wheatley, Penn State Nittany Lions

Pick 227: LB Jackson Kuwatch, Miami (OH) RedHawks

Highest-graded pick (2025): S Zakee Wheatley, Penn State Nittany Lions (85.9)

Freeling: Freeling is still a young tackle prospect with untapped potential, but he showed clear signs of improvement as a pass protector from 2024 (65.3 PFF grade) to 2025 (86.1). This provides Carolina with another starting option at left tackle, with Ikem Ekwonu coming off a major late-season injury when he will be on his fifth-year option.

Hunter: Hunter showed steady improvement across four seasons, culminating in a career-best 80.9 PFF grade in 2025. He earned an 84.5 run-defense grade, 12th among FBS interior defenders, finishing in the 96th percentile in run-stop rate. His pass-rush profile was solid but unspectacular, generating 26 pressures and a 72.1 grade, with above-average marks in both overall and true pass-rush situations.

Brazzell: Brazzell is a boom-or-bust vertical receiver capable of posting 100 yards one week and 20 the next. His route tree is limited, but what he does — winning downfield — he does very well. In a vertical offense, he projects as a high-upside outside receiver who will likely begin his career as a WR3. If a team bets on his skill set and he hits, he has the potential to become an impact player.

Lee: Lee, No. 114 on PFF’s Big Board, offers an intriguing developmental profile, as his size, length and leaping ability translate to strong ball skills. He earned a 66.5 PFF grade in 2025 after a stronger 76.2 mark in 2023, and he recorded eight pass breakups in each of the past two seasons. His run defense, tackling and penalty discipline remain areas for improvement, but the physical tools and ball production point to late-round value.

Hecht: Hecht delivered a strong 2025 campaign, earning an 80.3 PFF overall grade that ranked fourth among centers. He brings a balanced profile, ranking 10th in PFF run-blocking grade (77.7) while holding up adequately in pass protection. Across 759 snaps, he allowed just seven pressures, with zero sacks and zero quarterback hits, and committed no penalties.

Wheatley: Wheatley is a long, springy athlete best suited for single-high roles. His slender build can be exposed in the box, but he offers strong range and coverage ability in space.

Chicago Bears: B

Picks: 7 | WAA added: 0.675 (Rank 27/32)

Pick 25: S Dillon Thieneman, Oregon Ducks

Pick 57: C Logan Jones, Iowa Hawkeyes

Pick 69: TE Sam Roush, Stanford Cardinal

Pick 89: WR Zavion Thomas, LSU Tigers

Pick 124: CB Malik Muhammad, Texas Longhorns

Pick 166: LB Keyshaun Elliott, Arizona State Sun Devils

Pick 213: DI Jordan van den Berg, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Highest-graded pick (2025): S Dillon Thieneman, Oregon Ducks (91)

Thieneman: Thieneman didn’t often make it to Chicago in mock drafts, but the Bears will certainly be happy he was available here. Thieneman earned 89.0-plus PFF grades on multiple defenses — 2023 with Purdue and 2025 with Oregon — and can cover, defend the run and bring high-end athleticism. Given that the Bears came into this draft with a clear need at safety, this is an ideal scenario for Dennis Allen’s defense.

Jones: Jones is a high-IQ, feisty center with strong athleticism for zone schemes. He moves well laterally and shows good hand usage, but his outlier-short arm length creates challenges sustaining blocks and handling longer defenders.

Roush: Roush has the build of an NFL tight end capable of playing on the line of scrimmage. As a blocking “Y” tight end, he can be a valuable piece in heavy personnel packages and some single-tight-end looks, though his impact in the passing game will likely be limited.

Thomas: Thomas plays with energy and determination, giving him a strong chance to stick on an NFL roster, particularly due to his special teams return ability.

Muhammad: Muhammad is a decorated cornerback from one of the nation's best secondaries, and his size and pedigree point to starting potential at the next level, particularly in a zone-oriented scheme. He earned PFF grades of 78.5 in 2023, 71.7 in 2024 and 70.8 in 2025. His lighter frame and limited disruptiveness remain concerns and may factor into evaluations despite the overall profile.

Elliott: Elliott has shown flashes as a downhill player, with effectiveness as a run defender and blitzer, but his below-average frame helps explain his limitations in coverage. He earned PFF grades of 67.8 in 2024 and 67.5 in 2025, which reflect a steady but unspectacular profile. His struggles in coverage may limit his role at the next level, though he still offers some starting upside in the right situation.

Berg: Van den Berg did not receive a combine invite but delivered strong pre-draft testing, with quickness and explosiveness that stood out. His pass-rush production remains limited, as he recorded 56 pressures across five seasons, but his work against the run offers value, highlighted by an 81.2 run-defense grade in 2025, which supports a potential role in a defensive line rotation.

Cincinnati Bengals: B+

Picks: 7 | WAA added: 0.57 (Rank 31/32)

Pick 41: ED Cashius Howell, Texas A&M Aggies

Pick 72: CB Tacario Davis, Washington Huskies

Pick 128: C Connor Lew, Auburn Tigers

Pick 140: WR Colbie Young, Georgia Bulldogs

Pick 189: T Brian Parker II, Duke Blue Devils

Pick 221: TE Jack Endries, Texas Longhorns

Pick 226: DI Landon Robinson, Navy Midshipmen

Highest-graded pick (2025): T Brian Parker II, Duke Blue Devils (85.5)

Howell: Howell's measurables are not ideal, but his hand usage, burst and pass-rush arsenal allow him to be disruptive in one-on-one situations as a situational edge defender.

Davis: Davis followed a standout 2023 season at Arizona with a dip in production over two years at Washington, but his physical traits remain appealing for developmental upside. He measured 6-foot-4 with 33.88-inch arms, both in the 99th percentile at the position, and ran a 4.41 40-yard dash in the 86th percentile. In 2025, he allowed 15 receptions for 146 yards and one touchdown, while recording two interceptions and four pass breakups, with a 50.6 passer rating allowed. His length and movement skills support a projection as a mid-round developmental option.

Lew: Lew is a technically sound center with excellent leverage, balance and posture. His consistent fundamentals allow him to win positioning battles, though he can struggle against top-end power due to his lighter build. His upside is high given his age and technique.

Young: Young’s profile shows steady grading growth, culminating in a 76.3 overall and 76.7 receiving grade in 2025 after marks of 63.0 (2022), 70.2 (2023) and 70.2 (2024). He caught 26 of 33 targets for 381 yards and a touchdown, producing 2.30 yards per route run with 6.4 yards after the catch per reception, 10 missed tackles forced and a 112.2 passer rating when targeted. His usage skewed heavily outside, with 89.4% of his career snaps coming out wide.

Parker: Parker offers positional versatility with the ability to play both guard and tackle, and his strength in the run game stands out through consistent displacement at the point of attack. He earned an 83.9 run-blocking grade alongside an 83.4 pass-blocking grade in 2025, which reflects balanced production across both phases. He allowed three sacks, two hits and 15 hurries on 538 pass-blocking snaps, and must reduce the rate at which pressures turn into sacks to maximize his effectiveness at the next level.

Endries: Endries profiles as a strong mid-round option for teams that utilize heavier personnel and want to stretch the field vertically. He offers alignment versatility as a slot or wing and contributes as both a pass catcher and lead blocker.

Robinson: Robinson served as an anchor for Navy’s defense and showed clear development as an interior pass rusher in 2025. He earned a career-best 78.2 PFF grade, including an 84.7 pass-rush grade, and generated 34 pressures, with eight sacks, four hits and 22 hurries. He measured 5-foot-11 and 293 pounds at his pro day with 31¾-inch arms, which rank in the third, 43rd and 21st percentiles, respectively. His size presents limitations, but his quickness supports a role in a defensive line rotation.

Cleveland Browns: A+

Picks: 10 | WAA added: 2.065 (Rank 4/32)

Pick 9: T Spencer Fano, Utah Utes

Pick 24: WR KC Concepcion, Texas A&M Aggies

Pick 39: WR Denzel Boston, Washington Huskies

Pick 58: S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo Rockets

Pick 86: T Austin Barber, Florida Gators

Pick 146: C Parker Brailsford, Alabama Crimson Tide

Pick 149: LB Justin Jefferson, Alabama Crimson Tide

Pick 170: TE Joe Royer, Cincinnati Bearcats

Pick 182: QB Taylen Green, Arkansas Razorbacks

Pick 248: TE Carsen Ryan, BYU Cougars

Highest-graded pick (2025): S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo Rockets (91.9)

Fano: The Browns traded back with Kansas City and still had their pick of the top offensive linemen on the board. Fano can move along the offensive line, giving Cleveland the flexibility to field its “best five” after adding several veteran offensive linemen in free agency and overhauling the unit. Fano has played primarily right tackle over the past two seasons, earning 80.0-plus PFF grades in both years, after playing left tackle in his first season at Utah.

Concepcion: The expectation was that Cleveland would come out of the draft with an offensive lineman and a wide receiver to bolster an offense that needed more talent. That’s exactly what happened. Concepcion isn’t going to come in and be a traditional “X” receiver for Cleveland, but he can work as a “Z” and in the slot while bringing after-the-catch ability to the Browns’ offense.

Boston: Boston is a smooth-moving “X” receiver with the size and skill set to develop into a starting outside receiver at the next level. He is less comfortable and productive against zone coverage, but in single-coverage situations, he is often the player to bet on thanks to his elite hand strength.

McNeil-Warren: McNeil-Warren is a big, explosive safety with a knack for creating turnovers. He projects as a potential impact starter in a box role.

Barber: Barber, a three-star recruit from Jacksonville, Florida, developed into a multi-year starter at left tackle after beginning his career on the right side. At over 6-foot-6 and 315 pounds, he has a prototypical frame with solid athleticism, flexibility and balance, giving him developmental starting potential.

Brailsford: Brailsford wins with quickness and technique but has outlier size limitations. While he showed high-level play in 2023, his lack of strength and mass were exposed in 2024, particularly in the run game. He projects best to an outside zone scheme.

Jefferson: Jefferson played a career-high 612 snaps at Alabama in 2025 and earned a 67.7 PFF grade, highlighted by a 73.9 coverage grade. In coverage, he allowed 36 receptions for 321 yards on 52 targets without surrendering a touchdown, while recording one interception and five pass breakups.

Royer: Royer is a receiving-focused tight end best kept out of key blocking situations. He brings above-average athleticism and excellent hands, projecting as a TE2 with flexibility to align in receiver roles.

Green: Green is a well-built, athletically gifted prospect whose inconsistent passing will likely hold him back from a shot at a starter role (and maybe even a backup) in the pros. However, he is such a good athlete that a change to tight end or wide receiver could be in the cards.

Ryan: Ryan broke out with the Cougars in 2025, as he earned an 82.6 PFF receiving grade and ranked in the 93rd percentile in separation rate. His smaller frame and limited contested-catch production raise concerns, but his run blocking provides value, as his negatively graded run-block rate ranks in the 78th percentile, which supports his case as a potential late-round option.

Dallas Cowboys: B

Picks: 7 | WAA added: 1.021 (Rank 18/32)

Pick 11: S Caleb Downs, Ohio State Buckeyes

Pick 23: ED Malachi Lawrence, UCF Knights

Pick 92: ED Jaishawn Barham, Michigan Wolverines

Pick 112: T Drew Shelton, Penn State Nittany Lions

Pick 114: CB Devin Moore, Florida Gators

Pick 137: ED LT Overton, Alabama Crimson Tide

Pick 218: WR Anthony Smith, East Carolina Pirates

Highest-graded pick (2025): S Caleb Downs, Ohio State Buckeyes (87.5)

Downs: As is often the case with safety prospects, Downs slid further than he appeared on most big boards. Dallas traded up one spot to ensure it got its guy. It’s hard to find much fault with Downs’ college career, as he earned 85.0-plus PFF grades in three consecutive seasons — one at Alabama and two at Ohio State. He should be a stabilizing force on the back end for a Dallas secondary that ranked last in PFF coverage grade as a unit in 2025.

Lawrence: Lawrence joins 2025 first-round pick Donovan Ezeiruaku and Rashan Gary as notable additions on the edge over the past year after the team traded away Micah Parsons. Lawrence profiles as a rotational pass rusher who could make an early impact in that role, coming off an 89.5 PFF pass-rush grade last season at UCF. This pick profiles as a reach to address a need, with Lawrence coming in around No. 50 on the Consensus Big Board.

Barham: Barham presents a challenging evaluation as a tweener, but his profile carries clear upside. He earned a 79.3 PFF grade in 2025 and ranked 14th among edge defenders in wins above average (0.23), which reflects strong overall impact. He stands out as a disruptive run defender and offers flashes as a pass rusher, supported by an explosive athletic profile, though his lighter frame may limit his role at the next level. The overall projection points to a mid-round sleeper with the potential to develop into a valuable contributor in the right scheme.

Shelton: Shelton delivered his best season at Penn State in 2025, earning a 70.6 PFF overall grade. However, his transition inside will require improvement in the run game, where he owns a 54.7 career PFF grade.

Moore: Moore is an appealing Day 2 prospect with a strong blend of length, speed and ball skills for press-man coverage, though his injury history could impact his draft position.

Overton: Overton fits best as a 3-4 defensive end with inside-out versatility. He can contribute in a 4-3 as a power end, but his lack of bend and stride length limits his ability to consistently threaten the edge.

Smith: Smith has been efficient throughout his extended college career, averaging 2.42 yards per route run with 5.9 yards after the catch per reception. Ball security and run blocking have limited his profile, but his quickness and 6-foot-2 frame could still earn him a look at the next level.

Denver Broncos: C-

Picks: 7 | WAA added: 1.145 (Rank 16/32)

Pick 66: DI Tyler Onyedim, Texas A&M Aggies

Pick 108: HB Jonah Coleman, Washington Huskies

Pick 111: T Kage Casey, Boise State Broncos

Pick 152: TE Justin Joly, North Carolina State Wolfpack

Pick 246: S Miles Scott, Illinois Fighting Illini

Pick 256: TE Dallen Bentley, Utah Utes

Pick 257: LB Red Murdock, Buffalo Bulls

Highest-graded pick (2025): LB Red Murdock, Buffalo Bulls (91.2)

Onyedim: Onyedim delivered steady production in 2025, earning a 71.9 PFF grade driven by his work against the run. He posted a 73.2 run-defense grade, recorded 22 defensive stops, including seven tackles for loss or no gain and consistently impacted early downs. His pass-rush contribution remains a secondary part of his profile, as he generated 17 pressures and earned a 65.0 pass-rush grade. t 6-foot-3 and 295 pounds, he wins with first-step quickness and active hands to shed blocks and close space. The overall profile aligns with his No. 244 ranking on PFF’s Big Board as a rotational interior defender with upside in the right scheme.

Coleman: Coleman may not have the flashy athleticism of a fan-favorite RB1, but his game is efficient, powerful and translatable to NFL success, specifically behind zone-blocking schemes where he can gain momentum and one-cut into rushing lanes. He also brings plus third-down reliability as a receiver and pass protector.

Casey: Casey drew attention as the lead blocker for Ashton Jeanty and dominated Mountain West competition in both phases. He earned an 80.0 PFF grade in 2025, including an 80.1 pass-blocking grade and a 75.8 run-blocking mark. His 33.25-inch arms rank in the 31st percentile at the position, which suggests a likely move inside, where his limitations in burst can be mitigated.

Joly: Joly is a natural receiving tight end with strong hands, a high football IQ and a competitive edge. While he lacks standout athletic traits, he offers enough to project as a contributor on offense and special teams.

Bentley: Bentley produced as a receiving tight end in 2025 but likely lacks the baseline athleticism needed to stick at the next level. He will need to win with anticipation and route nuance to overcome those limitations.

Murdock: Murdock, No. 208 on the PFF Big Board, is coming off a massive 2025 campaign in which he earned a 91.2 overall grade — second among all linebackers — with elite marks across the board (91.3 run defense, 86.5 coverage, 82.2 tackling, 72.3 pass rush). He’s improved each season (70.1 in 2023, 74.8 in 2024) and has racked up 144 career stops, including 39 tackles for loss or no gain, 33 of which came against the run.

Detroit Lions: B-

Picks: 7 | WAA added: 0.867 (Rank 22/32)

Pick 17: T Blake Miller, Clemson Tigers

Pick 44: ED Derrick Moore, Michigan Wolverines

Pick 118: LB Jimmy Rolder, Michigan Wolverines

Pick 157: CB Keith Abney II, Arizona State Sun Devils

Pick 168: WR Kendrick Law, Kentucky Wildcats

Pick 205: DI Skyler Gill-Howard, Texas Tech Red Raiders

Pick 222: ED Tyre West, Tennessee Volunteers

Highest-graded pick (2025): ED Derrick Moore, Michigan Wolverines (89.9)

Miller: Miller gets the nod as Penei Sewell’s new running mate after the departure of longtime Lions tackle Taylor Decker. Miller should start at right tackle, with Sewell kicking over to left tackle, and he certainly isn’t lacking experience there. He was a four-year starter at Clemson, logging nearly 4,000 offensive snaps across those seasons. He was remarkably consistent, too, earning 70.0-plus PFF grades in each year.

Moore: Moore is a smaller edge defender who wins with quickness and pass-rush IQ. His lack of length may limit sack totals, but he can contribute as a rotational 3-4 outside linebacker.

Rolder: Rolder has been a reliable downhill linebacker over the past two seasons, earning at least an 80.0 PFF run-defense grade while missing just five tackles in that span. Injuries limited him to 909 career snaps, and he allowed an 80.6% catch rate last season, but at 22 years old, he still offers intriguing upside.

Abney: Abney's lack of length and top-tier athleticism may limit him to zone schemes, but his competitiveness and run-defense mentality make him a valuable rotational defensive back with starter potential.

Law: Law's receiving ability likely limits his chances of making an NFL roster, but his athletic versatility and extensive special teams experience give him a path as a late-round selection.

Gill-Howard: Gill-Howard checks in at No. 212 on PFF’s Big Board after posting an 88.6 overall grade in 2025, including a 90.0 pass-rush grade, with 12 total pressures on just 104 rush snaps (11.5% pressure rate). His 74.9 pass-rush grade in 2024 and consistent disruption underline steady efficiency across multiple seasons. At 6-foot-1, 280 pounds with sub-31-inch arms, he wins with first-step quickness and leverage, translating to early backfield penetration. The profile projects best as a rotational, scheme-specific 3-technique who can generate interior disruption.

Green Bay Packers: B

Picks: 6 | WAA added: 0.645 (Rank 29/32)

Pick 52: CB Brandon Cisse, South Carolina Gamecocks

Pick 77: DI Chris McClellan, Missouri Tigers

Pick 120: ED Dani Dennis-Sutton, Penn State Nittany Lions

Pick 153: C Jager Burton, Kentucky Wildcats

Pick 201: CB Domani Jackson, Alabama Crimson Tide

Pick 216: K Trey Smack, Florida Gators

Highest-graded pick (2025): ED Dani Dennis-Sutton, Penn State Nittany Lions (80.1)

Cisse: Cisse can lack physicality at times, but his explosiveness and twitch give him the tools to develop into a starting NFL cornerback.

McClellan: McClellan wins more with power than athleticism, and that strength shows up against both the run and pass. He measured 6-foot-4 and 313 pounds with 34-inch arms, all above the 75th percentile at the position, which supports his projection as a run-game anchor. He earned a career-best 78.2 PFF grade in 2025, including a 75.2 run-defense grade and a 73.2 pass-rush mark.

Dennis-Sutton: Dennis-Sutton projects best as a 3-4 defensive end with some 4-3 flexibility. His length and size are clear strengths, though his agility in space is more limited. With ascending play, he could be drafted higher than his current tape suggests.

Burton: Burton's quickness stands out as a defining trait, and he fits well in gap-based run schemes. He ranks No. 141 on PFF’s Big Board and earned a career-best 71.3 PFF grade in 2025, including a 79.5 pass-blocking grade and a 67.5 run-blocking grade. He allowed 12 pressures on 457 pass-blocking snaps, all of which came as hurries, without surrendering a sack or a hit. His athletic profile supports that performance, with most measurables above the 75th percentile, including a 98th-percentile broad jump and a 4.94 40-yard dash that ranks in the 96th percentile.

Jackson: Jackson posted a career-best 74.4 coverage grade in 2025, contributing to a 73.4 overall mark, though his performance varied notably by alignment. He allowed 16 receptions for 135 yards on 21 targets, with one touchdown and one pass breakup, but the split between zone and man coverage is stark: a 74.0 coverage grade and 84.8 passer rating allowed in zone compared to a 60.2 grade and 135.9 rating in man. At 6-foot and 194 pounds, his speed and fluidity are most effective with eyes forward, allowing him to drive on throws and limit explosive plays. That disparity in coverage ability ultimately defines his projection, aligning with his No. 227 ranking on PFF’s Big Board as a zone-oriented depth corner.

Smack: Smack delivered consistently strong production across three seasons at Florida, earning PFF kicking grades of 89.0 in 2023, 89.3 in 2024 and 86.7 in 2025. He missed just one extra point in 2025 and converted 18 of 22 field-goal attempts. He also showed range, converting five of six attempts from 50 yards or longer.

Houston Texans: B-

Picks: 8 | WAA added: 0.901 (Rank 21/32)

Pick 26: G Keylan Rutledge, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Pick 36: DI Kayden McDonald, Ohio State Buckeyes

Pick 59: TE Marlin Klein, Michigan Wolverines

Pick 106: G Febechi Nwaiwu, Oklahoma Sooners

Pick 123: LB Wade Woodaz, Clemson Tigers

Pick 141: S Kamari Ramsey, USC Trojans

Pick 204: WR Lewis Bond, Boston College Eagles

Pick 243: LB Aiden Fisher, Indiana Hoosiers

Highest-graded pick (2025): DI Kayden McDonald, Ohio State Buckeyes (86.7)

Rutledge: Rutledge was a late riser in the pre-draft process — and offensive linemen tend to go earlier than expected in general — but it’s an interesting decision by Houston to move up to take him, as he ranked outside the top 50 on most consensus big boards. Rutledge earned PFF grades below 70.0 in his first three seasons — at Middle Tennessee State and Georgia Tech — before showing improvement in the run game in his final season (77.8 PFF grade).

McDonald: McDonald posted a career-best 86.0 PFF grade in 2025, fueled by elite run defense, where his 91.2 grade ranked first among qualifying FBS interior defenders. He backed that up with top-tier stability, landing in the 99th percentile in run-stop rate and 95th percentile in run-defense grade. The pass-rush profile remains limited, though, with a 63.1 grade and sub-15th percentile marks in both overall and true pass-rush situations.

Klein: Klein is an intriguing young prospect who is relatively new to football but shows the effort and mentality to develop into a difference-making in-line tight end. If he continues to add weight and strength, he projects as a strong TE2-type with blocking upside.

Nwaiwu: Nwaiwu was one of the nation’s most efficient pass blockers last season, allowing just two pressures across 505 pass-blocking snaps. That level of production, paired with his positional versatility, could help offset his struggles in the run game, where he ranked in the sixth percentile in positively graded plays.

Woodaz: Woodaz, No. 395 on PFF’s Big Board, is a long linebacker at 6-foot-3 and 236 pounds with 32¾-inch arms and strong speed for the position, as shown by a 4.56 40-yard dash (86th percentile) and a 1.55-second 10-yard split (93rd percentile). He earned a 70.9 PFF grade across 610 snaps in 2025, including a 75.5 coverage grade. In coverage, he allowed 35 receptions for 281 yards on 47 targets with no touchdowns and three pass breakups. He also recorded 23 defensive stops, including six tackles for loss or no gain on 231 run-defense snaps.

Ramsey: Ramsey provides versatility with the ability to play both safety spots and the slot, particularly in two-high looks. His lighter build and good — but not elite — athleticism cap his ceiling.

Bond: Bond has a limited catch radius at 5-foot-11 with sub-30-inch arms and below-average speed, as shown by a 4.59 40-yard dash, but he compensates with strong ball skills in contested situations. He produced a 69% contested catch rate over his career at Boston College and showed versatility with more than 1,000 snaps split between the slot and outside, which supports his projection as a possession target with alignment flexibility.

Fisher: Fisher is an experienced, high-effort linebacker but lacks ideal size and athleticism. He projects as a depth player and special teams contributor.

Indianapolis Colts: A

Picks: 9 | WAA added: 0.648 (Rank 28/32)

Pick 53: LB CJ Allen, Georgia Bulldogs

Pick 78: S A.J. Haulcy, LSU Tigers

Pick 113: G Jalen Farmer, Kentucky Wildcats

Pick 135: LB Bryce Boettcher, Oregon Ducks

Pick 156: ED George Gumbs Jr., Florida Gators

Pick 214: ED Caden Curry, Ohio State Buckeyes

Pick 237: HB Seth McGowan, Kentucky Wildcats

Pick 237: ED Max Llewellyn, Iowa Hawkeyes

Pick 254: WR Deion Burks, Oklahoma Sooners

Highest-graded pick (2025): ED Caden Curry, Ohio State Buckeyes (90.6)

Allen: Allen is a physical, reliable middle linebacker with strong run-defense ability. His length limitations are notable, but he flashes enough in coverage to project as a starter.

Haulcy: Haulcy is a true deep safety with strong range, ball skills and an aggressive playmaking mentality. He projects as a starter in systems that keep him in a traditional backend role.

Farmer: Farmer put together a solid but unspectacular 2025 season, earning a 69.8 PFF overall grade that ranked 93rd among guards. His best work came in pass protection, where his 72.4 PFF pass-blocking grade ranked 256th, while his 67.4 run-blocking grade ranked 113th. Across 818 snaps, he allowed 14 pressures, including three sacks and no quarterback hits, and committed one penalty.

Boettcher: Boettcher is a high-energy, multi-sport athlete who plays with physicality despite a smaller frame. He could carve out a role in an attacking defensive scheme.

Gumbs: Gumbs brings intriguing size and length (6-foot-4, 245 pounds, 33 5/8-inch arms) alongside developing production, and entered draft weekend at No. 211 on the PFF Big Board. He logged 345 snaps in 2025 and earned a 66.0 defensive grade, with solid marks in run defense (69.2) and pass rush (68.2). His 13 total pressures and 12 run stops point to flashes of impact, though five missed tackles and inconsistent efficiency highlight a still-developing profile.

Curry: Curry generated 46 pressures and 12 sacks along Ohio State’s defensive front while also excelling against the run, earning an 86.7 PFF run-defense grade. However, his lack of ideal size and length could limit his defensive role, making his extensive and productive special teams experience a key path to a roster spot.

McGowan: McGowan has the build and athleticism to be a starting-caliber back at the NFL level. His explosiveness in short areas and long speed, paired with quick processing and play speed, make him a difference-maker between the tackles in power-run concepts.

Llewellyn: Llewellyn brings effort and a variety of pass-rush moves but is an average athlete who must improve strength to earn consistent snaps.

Burks: Burks' size and production do not clearly point to a future NFL contributor, but his athleticism and strength make him difficult to dismiss. He offers intriguing upside as an explosive slot receiver, though he may not fit every scheme.

Jacksonville Jaguars: D+

Picks: 10 | WAA added: 1.548 (Rank 7/32)

Pick 56: TE Nate Boerkircher, Texas A&M Aggies

Pick 81: DI Albert Regis, Texas A&M Aggies

Pick 88: G Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon Ducks

Pick 100: S Jalen Huskey, Maryland Terrapins

Pick 119: ED Wesley Williams, Duke Blue Devils

Pick 164: TE Tanner Koziol, Houston Cougars

Pick 191: WR Josh Cameron, Baylor Bears

Pick 203: WR CJ Williams, Stanford Cardinal

Pick 233: ED Zach Durfee, Washington Huskies

Pick 240: LB Parker Hughes, Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

Highest-graded pick (2025): G Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon Ducks (86.7)

Boerkircher: Boerkircher will be one of the oldest prospects in the class as a sixth-year senior, but he showed depth-level NFL ability in 2025. He is a tenacious run blocker with strong competitive toughness and better athleticism than his receiving production suggests. He projects as a Day 3 depth option with versatile blocking value.

Regis: Regis is a high-floor, consistency-driven nose tackle who wins with leverage, positioning and understanding of defensive line play. While he lacks explosiveness and backfield production, he projects as a dependable depth option.

Pregnon: Pregnon took a major leap in 2025, earning an 86.7 PFF grade across a career-high 910 snaps after never dipping below 625 snaps in any season. His 88.1 pass-blocking grade ranked seventh among FBS guards, and he allowed just one sack, two hits and two hurries on 471 pass-blocking snaps. He flashed high-end upside with 85th-percentile marks on true pass sets and elite production in zone schemes (98th percentile zone run-blocking grade).

Huskey: Huskey delivered a highly productive 2025 season, earning an 83.6 PFF grade across 678 snaps, including an 83.5 coverage grade and an 82.5 run-defense grade. He allowed just 11 receptions for 81 yards on 17 targets while recording four interceptions, giving up just a 55.9 passer rating into his coverage. That reinforces a strong track record of ball production that includes 11 interceptions, six pass breakups and just four touchdowns allowed on 87 career targets. He also added 36 solo tackles and 12 run stops in 2025. His usage reflects notable versatility, with snaps split between free safety (349), the box (211) and the slot (111), which supports his projection as a movable defensive back capable of contributing in multiple roles.

Williams: Williams excelled against the run in 2025, ranking highly in PFF run-defense grade (80.4) and run-stop rate (9.7%). With limited impact as a pass rusher, along with shorter arms and below-average quickness, his value will need to be anchored in that strength at the next level.

Koziol: Koziol is not a traditional in-line tight end, but in a creative offense, he can thrive as a big-slot weapon. His large catch radius and contested-catch ability make him a valuable red-zone option.

Cameron: Cameron's receiving game lacks nuance and precision, but it offers intriguing athletic upside through his explosiveness and strength. His elite punt-return experience will likely be his initial path to an NFL roster spot, though he must improve his ability to separate to earn offensive snaps.

Williams: Williams posted a career-best 67.5 overall grade in 2025, catching 59 of 92 targets for 749 yards and six touchdowns while producing 1.86 yards per route run. His usage skewed heavily outside, with 88.2% of his routes coming out wide, where he converted 16 of 27 contested targets.

Kansas City Chiefs: B

Picks: 7 | WAA added: 1.288 (Rank 12/32)

Pick 6: CB Mansoor Delane, LSU Tigers

Pick 29: DI Peter Woods, Clemson Tigers

Pick 40: ED R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma Sooners

Pick 109: CB Jadon Canady, Oregon Ducks

Pick 161: HB Emmett Johnson, Nebraska Cornhuskers

Pick 176: WR Cyrus Allen, Cincinnati Bearcats

Pick 249: QB Garrett Nussmeier, LSU Tigers

Highest-graded pick (2025): CB Mansoor Delane, LSU Tigers (90.5)

Delane: While the Chiefs have done a good job of developing young defensive backs under Steve Spagnuolo, they felt the need to jump Washington and New Orleans to select the top cornerback in the draft after losing Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson this offseason. Delane had an extremely impressive 2025 season at LSU, allowing just 14 receptions for 165 receiving yards on 340 coverage snaps.

Woods: The Chiefs stuck with defense for both of their first-round selections, adding Woods to an interior defensive line that needs a disruptive presence beyond Chris Jones. Like most of the Clemson roster, Woods is coming off a disappointing 2025 season, but he’s an explosive athlete at 6-foot-3 and 300-plus pounds who earned PFF grades above 83.0 in each of his first two collegiate seasons. Having just turned 21, Woods should continue to improve and potentially cause some early disruption for Kansas City.

Thomas: Thomas brings explosive traits from his track background, giving him pass-rush upside despite size limitations. He projects as a situational contributor.

Canady: Canady is a smaller, aggressive slot corner with strong ball skills and playmaking instincts. His limitations in run defense and tackling may cap him as a rotational option.

Johnson: Johnson brings excellent footwork and quickness to the backfield, with good receiving ability to boot. His résumé is of a player who can be successful in man- or gap-blocking concepts, with three-down potential, especially as a receiver.

Allen: Allen, No. 155 on PFF’s Big Board, faces questions tied to his frame and limited run-blocking impact, but his route running, hands and big-play production offer a path to a role in a receiving rotation. He measured 5-foot-11 and 183 pounds, which places him in the 36th percentile for height and 23rd percentile for weight, and he ran a 4.49 40-yard dash in the 86th percentile. His testing also included strong explosiveness and agility, with an 11-foot broad jump (97th percentile), 4.17 short shuttle (82nd percentile) and 6.93 three-cone (76th percentile). In 2025, he caught a career-high 49 passes for 661 yards and 12 touchdowns on 69 targets with just one drop, while running 92.2% of his routes from the slot. He averaged 2.42 yards per route run and 5.5 yards after the catch per reception.

Nussmeier: Nussmeier brings NFL bloodlines and a polished, foundational approach to the position, traits that fuel his confidence as a vertical pocket passer. However, his average arm strength and below-average stature could create challenges for his aggressive, gunslinging style at the next level.

Las Vegas Raiders: A-

Picks: 10 | WAA added: 2.604 (Rank 1/32)

Pick 1: QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana Hoosiers

Pick 38: CB Treydan Stukes, Arizona Wildcats

Pick 67: ED Keyron Crawford, Auburn Tigers

Pick 91: T Trey Zuhn III, Texas A&M Aggies

Pick 101: CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee Volunteers

Pick 122: HB Mike Washington Jr., Arkansas Razorbacks

Pick 150: S Dalton Johnson, Arizona Wildcats

Pick 175: CB Hezekiah Masses, California Golden Bears

Pick 195: WR Malik Benson, Oregon Ducks

Pick 229: DI Brandon Cleveland, North Carolina State Wolfpack

Highest-graded pick (2025): QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana Hoosiers (91.6)

Mendoza: There was little suspense about who Las Vegas would select with the first overall pick. Mendoza is coming off an elite 2025 season for the Hoosiers, where he led all FBS quarterbacks in PFF Wins Above Average (WAA). The 22-year-old quarterback and new head coach Klint Kubiak, fresh off a Super Bowl title, will look to build a new offensive foundation after the Raiders ranked 31st in expected points added (EPA) per play last season.

Stukes: Stukes worked his way from walk-on to starter and projects best as a hybrid slot defender. While he lacks top-tier athleticism for outside roles, his instincts and playmaking ability stand out.

Crawford: Crawford earned a 76.3 PFF overall grade in 2025, ranking 166th among edge defenders, with his impact driven by his pass rush, where he ranked 48th in PFF pass-rush grade (85.8) and generated 43 pressures, including five sacks, 12 quarterback hits and 26 hurries. His 73.9 PFF run-defense grade ranked 237th, and he added 23 solo tackles and one forced fumble across the season.

Zuhn: Zuhn stands out as one of the cleaner pass protectors in college football, though his run blocking lags behind, and his shorter arms project a move inside to guard despite extensive SEC experience. He measured 6-foot-7 and 312 pounds and paired that size with strong testing, including a 5.00 40-yard dash (89th percentile), 2.83 20-yard split (96th percentile) and 1.70 10-yard split (94th percentile), along with 33 bench reps, a 32-inch vertical (90th percentile) and a 9-foot-3 broad jump (86th percentile). He earned an elite 96.8 pass-blocking grade in 2025 and allowed two sacks, one hit and seven hurries across 435 pass-blocking snaps.

McCoy: McCoy's medical evaluations will be critical, but based on his measurables and 2024 tape, he profiles as a first-round talent with shutdown potential in press-man coverage.

Washington: Washington brings alluring size, straight-line speed and yards-after-contact potential as a power back, but also noticeably good vision and footwork to be a potential early-down back in a committee in a man- or gap-scheme run game.

Johnson: Johnson delivered his best performance in his final college season, earning an 84.8 PFF grade in 2025 across 771 snaps, with a 71.8 run-defense grade, 74.9 pass-rush grade and 88.6 coverage grade. In coverage, he allowed 25 receptions for 206 yards and one touchdown on 45 targets, while recording four interceptions and five pass breakups, with a 37.8 passer rating allowed. He added 15 defensive stops against the run, including two tackles for loss or no gain on 373 run-defense snaps. His usage showed versatility, with 271 snaps in the box, 247 at free safety, 233 in the slot and three at cornerback. He measured 5-foot-11 and 192 pounds at his pro day and ran a 4.41 40-yard dash — good speed for the position.

Masses: Masses projects best as a zone-oriented cornerback, where he can attack the ball before it reaches the receiver, as evidenced by his 24% forced incompletion rate in those looks last season. However, sub-66.0 PFF run-defense grades in both 2024 and 2025 highlight limitations against the run, and adding weight while improving physicality will be key to establishing a starting role.

Benson: Benson has a lighter frame at 6 feet and 189 pounds, but his quickness projects well to the slot. He showed his best production at Oregon in 2025, where he earned a 75.6 PFF receiving grade and posted a 2.3% drop rate. His downfield ability stands out as a key strength, as he earned a 97.0-plus receiving grade on targets 10 or more yards downfield.

Cleveland: Cleveland is a technically sound nose tackle who understands leverage and angles, particularly against double teams. He lacks elite strength and explosiveness but profiles as a dependable depth player who can handle interior dirty work.

Los Angeles Chargers: B

Picks: 8 | WAA added: 1.313 (Rank 11/32)

Pick 22: ED Akheem Mesidor, Miami (FL) Hurricanes

Pick 63: C Jake Slaughter, Florida Gators

Pick 105: WR Brenen Thompson, Mississippi State Bulldogs

Pick 117: T Travis Burke, Memphis Tigers

Pick 131: S Genesis Smith, Arizona Wildcats

Pick 145: DI Nick Barrett, South Carolina Gamecocks

Pick 202: G Logan Taylor, Boston College Eagles

Pick 206: T Alex Harkey, Oregon Ducks

Highest-graded pick (2025): ED Akheem Mesidor, Miami (FL) Hurricanes (92.5)

Mesidor: Mesidor is an older prospect (25 years old), but it’s difficult to be more impressive than he was coming off the edge for Miami in 2025. He earned an elite 92.5 PFF pass-rush grade to go along with an 85.0-plus run-defense grade. Mesidor is set to replace Odafe Oweh and help maintain a strong top three off the edge for the Chargers alongside Khalil Mack and Tuli Tuipulotu.

Slaughter: Slaughter is a smart, finesse center who thrives in zone schemes. He is quick off the ball, coordinated in space and effective at the second level. While his athleticism helps offset below-average size and length, he can struggle against NFL-caliber power in one-on-one situations.

Thompson: Thompson’s elite speed and big-play ability will draw interest, but his below-average size and inconsistent contested-catch rate complicate his projection. He ran a 4.26 40-yard dash, which ranks in the 100th percentile at the position, along with a 2.53-second 20-yard split in the 93rd percentile. In 2025, he caught 57 of 87 targets for 1,054 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 2.77 yards per route run and 4.3 yards after the catch per reception

Burke: Burke offers rare size at tackle, as he measured 6-foot-9 and 325 pounds at the combine. He showed significant improvement over his final seasons, as he earned an 84.5 PFF grade in 2025 with marks above 80.0 in both pass blocking and run blocking. He allowed just 13 pressures on 429 pass-blocking snaps and recorded pass-blocking grades above 70.0 in nine of 11 games

Smith: Smith has intriguing size and athletic traits for a single-high role, but inconsistency with physicality and play strength limits his reliability.

Barrett: Barrett stepped into a larger role in 2025, logging 507 snaps and earning a 76.2 overall grade with an 82.9 run-defense grade. On 254 run snaps, he totaled 31 solo tackles and 25 defensive stops, including nine tackles for loss or no gain. His pass-rush output remained limited, with just nine pressures on 250 rush snaps. At 6-foot-2, 312 pounds, he wins with size and strength to anchor and occupy blocks, though he offers little penetration or disruption as a rusher. The profile fits a rotational nose tackle who can control the interior and handle early downs.

Taylor: Taylor brings rare size to the interior, checking in at 6-foot-7 and 312 pounds, and he enters the draft ranked No. 430 on PFF’s Big Board. His physical profile stands out, with height in the 97th percentile, arm length in the 90th percentile and hand size in the 93rd percentile, along with strong explosiveness for his frame, as shown by an 86th-percentile vertical jump and 80th-percentile broad jump. He also offers valuable versatility, having logged 1,717 snaps at left tackle, 766 at left guard, 541 at right guard and 196 at right tackle. His run blocking has been the stronger phase of his game, as he earned a 73.7 grade in 2025 that ranked tied for 39th among 537 qualifying interior linemen, supported by a 15.4% impact run-block rate that ranked tied for 35th.

Harkey: Harkey spent one season as Texas State’s right tackle before transferring to Oregon to hold the same role. While his PFF run-blocking grade declined against stronger competition, his pass-blocking grade dipped only slightly from 79.3 to 74.0.

Los Angeles Rams: C

Picks: 5 | WAA added: 1.383 (Rank 9/32)

Pick 13: QB Ty Simpson, Alabama Crimson Tide

Pick 61: TE Max Klare, Ohio State Buckeyes

Pick 93: T Keagen Trost, Missouri Tigers

Pick 197: WR CJ Daniels, Miami (FL) Hurricanes

Pick 232: DI Tim Keenan III, Alabama Crimson Tide

Highest-graded pick (2025): T Keagen Trost, Missouri Tigers (92)

Simpson: In a spot where many assumed the Rams would look to bolster their short-term Super Bowl window with Matthew Stafford at quarterback with an early first-round pick, they instead opted to take a swing on the future at the position in a post-Stafford world. There was growing momentum that Simpson would be selected toward the end of the first round — he ranked 38th on the Consensus Big Board — but few expected him to come off the board this early. Simpson has just one year of starting experience, and Los Angeles is betting that the time spent behind Stafford and with Sean McVay will help clean up some of the timing and ball placement inconsistencies in his game.

Klare: Klare is a lighter tight end whose blocking flashes but lacks consistency. He compensates with savvy receiving skills and reliable hands, projecting as a potential starter for teams that prioritize tight end involvement in the passing game.

Trost: Trost earned an 85.4 pass-blocking grade in 2025, which ranked fifth among Power Four tackles with at least 400 pass-blocking snaps, and his seven pressures allowed were the fewest in that group. He measured 6-foot-5 and 313 pounds with 32.38-inch arms, which place him in the 11th percentile for arm length and 30th percentile for height, raising some concerns about his physical profile despite the strong pass-protection results.

Daniels: Daniels will be one of the oldest prospects in the 2026 class. He represents a traits-over-production profile and, in his current form, offers contributing NFL ability through his suddenness, elite contested-catch production and feisty blocking — albeit with limited long speed and yards-after-the-catch output.

Keenan: Keenan is a traditional, power-based nose tackle who excels in run defense with strength and leverage. His pass-rush ability is limited, and he must develop more active hands and lean into his bull rush to maximize his skill set. He projects as a rotational run defender.

Miami Dolphins: B+

Picks: 12 | WAA added: 2.092 (Rank 3/32)

Pick 12: T Kadyn Proctor, Alabama Crimson Tide

Pick 27: CB Chris Johnson, San Diego State Aztecs

Pick 43: LB Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech Red Raiders

Pick 75: WR Caleb Douglas, Texas Tech Red Raiders

Pick 87: TE Will Kacmarek, Ohio State Buckeyes

Pick 94: WR Chris Bell, Louisville Cardinals

Pick 130: LB Trey Moore, Texas Longhorns

Pick 138: LB Kyle Louis, Pittsburgh Panthers

Pick 158: S Michael Taaffe, Texas Longhorns

Pick 177: WR Kevin Coleman Jr., Missouri Tigers

Pick 180: TE Seydou Traore, Mississippi State Bulldogs

Pick 200: G DJ Campbell, Texas Longhorns

Highest-graded pick (2025): LB Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech Red Raiders (93)

Proctor: The Dolphins have a near-clean slate with needs across the board, and they chose to address the trenches early with a massive addition up front (6-foot-7, 350-plus pounds). Proctor is a three-year starter at left tackle for Alabama and is coming off a career-best 86.1 PFF grade in 2025. It remains to be seen where he will slot into the Dolphins’ offensive line, but he raises the talent level of the group up front for Miami.

Johnson: The Dolphins’ secondary was one of the league’s worst units entering the 2026 season, regardless of position. Johnson was one of the bigger risers in the pre-draft process, coming off a 2025 season at San Diego State in which he earned an elite 92.4 PFF coverage grade and allowed a passer rating of just 16.1 on passes into his coverage.

Rodriguez: Rodriguez has elite football IQ but lacks the physical tools to match. His instincts keep him in position, though his limited range and power cap his ceiling.

Douglas: Douglas has the height and length to project as an NFL “X” receiver. However, concerns with his long speed and hands make it difficult to envision a consistent contributing role. He will need to add strength across the board to stick on a roster as a boundary receiver.

Kacmarek: Kacmarek is a 6-foot-6, 258-pound tight end who ranks No. 383 on PFF’s Big Board, bringing strong size and athletic traits with height and weight in the 84th and 89th percentiles, along with an 86th-percentile vertical jump and 73rd-percentile broad jump. His receiving role was limited in 2025 at Ohio State, as he caught 15 of 17 targets for 168 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 5.7 yards after the catch per reception. He went 1-for-2 in contested situations and generated a 147.1 passer rating when targeted. He also offers value as a blocker, as he earned a 72.2 pass-blocking grade in 2025 and has posted run-blocking grades above 69.0 in each of the past three seasons.

Bell: Bell offers an impressive blend of size — particularly weight — and explosiveness as a WR2 in a vertical offense. Some tightness in his lateral movements limits his ability to win with nuanced route-running, but when kept on vertical or horizontal routes, he can generate separation on deep routes and create yards after the catch on shorter touches.

Moore: Moore was deployed all over the field at Texas, flashing as an effective blitzer with a 78.8 PFF pass-rush grade driven by his athleticism. However, his slight frame presents challenges projecting to either edge defender or linebacker, and his struggles in coverage — including a 50.6 PFF grade in 2025 — could limit him to a more specialized pass-rushing role.

Louis: Louis is an undersized linebacker who projects best as a versatile space defender. In the right role, he can be an impact nickel player thanks to his explosiveness and coverage ability.

Taaffe: Taaffe wins with intelligence and anticipation rather than physical traits. His size and athletic limitations mean he will need to earn his role through consistency and awareness.

Coleman: Coleman’s smaller frame likely limits him to a primary slot role at the next level. His ball skills and efficiency provide value, as he posted a 53.7% career contested-catch rate and averaged 6.1 yards after the catch per reception, while maintaining a low drop rate. Those traits give him a chance to carve out a role in a receiving corps.

Traore: Traore entered college with just one season of high school experience and began his career at Arkansas State before moving to Mississippi State. His role remained limited in that offense, with fewer than 400 receiving yards in each of the past two seasons, but his athletic traits stand out. He ranked in the 90th percentile at the position in separation rate against single coverage across that span.

Campbell: Campbell’s arm length, ability to get off the ball and pass-protection reliability — allowing just four sacks over the past two seasons — provide a foundation for an opportunity at the next level. However, his technique will need refinement to sustain a long-term role.

Minnesota Vikings: C

Picks: 9 | WAA added: 0.493 (Rank 32/32)

Pick 18: DI Caleb Banks, Florida Gators

Pick 51: LB Jake Golday, Cincinnati Bearcats

Pick 82: DI Domonique Orange, Iowa State Cyclones

Pick 97: T Caleb Tiernan, Northwestern Wildcats

Pick 98: S Jakobe Thomas, Miami (FL) Hurricanes

Pick 159: TE Max Bredeson, Michigan Wolverines

Pick 163: CB Charles Demmings, Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks

Pick 198: HB Demond Claiborne, Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Pick 235: C Gavin Gerhardt, Cincinnati Bearcats

Highest-graded pick (2025): S Jakobe Thomas, Miami (FL) Hurricanes (87.3)

Banks: This is a significant reach based on the Consensus Big Board, but the fit in Brian Flores’ defense makes sense. Banks’ length and strength give the Vikings a unique presence on the defensive front that they can move across a variety of alignments, even if his production didn’t stand out at the collegiate level.

Golday: Golday has intriguing length and athleticism with starter potential, but he must improve instincts and anticipation. At worst, he profiles as a strong depth and special teams option.

Orange: Orange is a massive defensive line prospect with elite power potential, supported by impressive weight-room strength. His first-step explosiveness allows him to generate strong speed-to-power as a bull rusher, particularly in attack mode. However, his hand speed and pass-rush finesse are limited, which impacts his ability to disengage consistently. He projects best as a high-effort, power-based lineman in a 3-4 scheme.

Tiernan: Tiernan is a smart, balanced and experienced tackle whose limitations stem from a naturally high pad level and shorter arm length. Despite that, his technique and football IQ give him a path to a starting role.

Thomas: Thomas offers intriguing size and physicality as an enforcer-type safety, but inconsistency likely limits him to a rotational role.

Bredeson: Bredeson’s value is rooted in his blocking ability, highlighted by a career-best 85.2 run-blocking grade in 2025 and strong marks of 78.0 in 2023 and 73.5 in 2024. He has also been reliable in pass protection, earning grades of 87.2 (2022), 73.1 (2023), 68.3 (2024) and 78.1 (2025), while allowing just four pressures and no sacks across 103 career pass-blocking snaps. Receiving production has been minimal, with 12 catches for 132 yards on 17 career targets. At his size, he shows good initial pop and leverage as a lead blocker, though his ability to sustain blocks remains inconsistent.

Demmings: Demmings drew attention at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine with an explosive athletic profile and strong testing numbers. He measured 6-foot-1 and 194 pounds, which places him in the 68th percentile for height, with 32.13-inch arms in the 81st percentile. He ran a 4.41 40-yard dash (86th percentile) and posted elite explosiveness with a 42-inch vertical (99th percentile) and 11-foot broad jump (96th percentile). He earned a 79.6 PFF grade in 2025 and allowed 18 receptions for 246 yards and one touchdown on 37 targets, while recording four interceptions and six pass breakups, with a 39.8 passer rating allowed. His ball skills and tackling efficiency support sleeper potential, though he will require development at the next level.\

Claiborne: Claiborne is a souped-up, scatback-type runner with a sprinter's track background that clearly translates to the field. He is at his best in zone-blocking concepts, where his speed and acceleration can stress defenses. He offers solid receiving upside and projects as an RB3 with special-teams value or as a speed complement in a two-back rotation.

New England Patriots: C+

Picks: 9 | WAA added: 0.604 (Rank 30/32)

Pick 28: T Caleb Lomu, Utah Utes

Pick 55: ED Gabe Jacas, Illinois Fighting Illini

Pick 95: TE Eli Raridon, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Pick 171: CB Karon Prunty, Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Pick 196: T Dametrious Crownover, Texas A&M Aggies

Pick 212: LB Namdi Obiazor, TCU Horned Frogs

Pick 234: QB Behren Morton, Texas Tech Red Raiders

Pick 245: HB Jam Miller, Alabama Crimson Tide

Pick 247: ED Quintayvious Hutchins, Boston College Eagles

Highest-graded pick (2025): CB Karon Prunty, Wake Forest Demon Deacons (86.8)

Lomu: New England jumped a few spots to get the last tackle before a noticeable tier break. Lomu was a two-year starter at left tackle for Utah, where he earned PFF pass-blocking grades above 75.0 in each season. He provides a potential long-term answer at the position, with starting right tackle Morgan Moses nearing the end of his career at 35 years old.

Jacas: Jacas can be reactionary at times, but when he diagnoses plays correctly, he shows NFL-level playmaking ability. His build and strength support versatility as a 3-4 defensive end or outside linebacker.

Raridon: Raridon may not develop into a true TE1 due to limited receiving upside, but his blocking ability makes him a strong TE2 option for teams that rely heavily on 12 personnel.

Prunty: Prunty’s 2025 campaign was driven by an 86.8 overall grade, with strong coverage efficiency: he allowed 20 receptions for 220 yards on 45 targets, two touchdowns, one interception and six pass breakups, for a 65.0 passer rating in his coverage. At 6-foot-2, 190 pounds with 31.75-inch arms, he pairs above-average size with solid testing — a 4.45 40-yard dash (84th percentile) and an 86th-percentile three-cone — which shows up in his ability to stay in phase and close on throws. Despite that production, he went unranked on PFF’s Big Board, projecting as a potential value addition with developmental starting upside.

Crownover: Crownover stands out for his massive frame at 6-foot-7 and 319 pounds with over 35-inch arms, which should earn him a look at the next level. However, he must translate those physical traits more consistently in pass protection to reach his potential. He earned a 58.4 pass-blocking grade in 2025 and allowed two sacks, two hits and 23 hurries across 428 pass-blocking snaps.

Obiazor: Obiazor is a 6-foot-3, 230-pound linebacker who ranks No. 442 on PFF’s Big Board and brings a durable, high-volume profile from his time at TCU, with 817 snaps in 2023, 727 in 2024 and 728 in 2025. He worked primarily as a middle linebacker with experience on the weak side and produced steady grades of 72.9, 71.2 and 71.5 over those three seasons. In 2025, he earned a 75.9 run-defense grade, supported by an 82.3 tackling grade and a 77.8 pass-rush grade, while recording nine pressures on 54 blitzes, 26 defensive stops and two interceptions, which reflects a well-rounded profile with contributions in multiple phases.

Morton: Morton led Texas Tech during its dominant 2025 season, ranking 11th in the FBS in big-time throw rate (6.3%) while earning a 72.7 PFF passing grade. His projection carries risk, however, as his smaller frame, struggles under pressure and a 23.6% pressure-to-sack rate — among the higher marks in the FBS — combine with inconsistent accuracy to raise concerns about his transition to the next level.

Miller: Miller has a powerful NFL build with a throwback, between-the-tackles style. Unfortunately, his lack of creativity with the ball in his hands will make securing a roster spot difficult.

Hutchins: Hutchins logged just 847 snaps over his collegiate career, leaving a limited sample for evaluation. His pass-rush production remains a work in progress, as evidenced by a 73.8 PFF pass-rush grade from 2024-25, and his sub-60.0 PFF run-defense grades in two of three seasons highlight additional concerns. Combined with below-ideal size and length, he will need further development to carve out a role at the next level.

New Orleans Saints: B

Picks: 8 | WAA added: 0.733 (Rank 26/32)

Pick 8: WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State Sun Devils

Pick 42: DI Christen Miller, Georgia Bulldogs

Pick 73: TE Oscar Delp, Georgia Bulldogs

Pick 132: G Jeremiah Wright, Auburn Tigers

Pick 136: WR Bryce Lance, North Dakota State Bison

Pick 172: S Lorenzo Styles Jr., Ohio State Buckeyes

Pick 190: WR Barion Brown, LSU Tigers

Pick 219: CB TJ Hall, Iowa Hawkeyes

Highest-graded pick (2025): WR Bryce Lance, North Dakota State Bison (89.5)

Tyson: Many of the pre-draft questions surrounding Tyson were medical, but he ran 300-plus routes in each of the past two seasons at Arizona State while earning 80.0-plus PFF receiving grades in both years. He has impressive separation ability and provides a much-needed complement to Chris Olave in New Orleans’ receiving corps after the Saints traded away Rashid Shaheed.

Miller: Miller has a strong frame with good length and rare twitch for an interior defender. His quick first step and leverage make him a reliable run defender, and his processing ability adds to his projection, though he must continue to develop his anchor.

Delp: Delp is an intriguing athlete with a high-effort play style that should get him drafted. However, his limited receiving impact and lack of feel in that area project him as a TE3 or TE4 option.

Wright: Wright showed steady improvement throughout his four-year career at Auburn and provided durability, as he logged 1,498 snaps over the past two seasons. His profile raises concerns for the next level, however, as he will be 24 and struggled in pass protection — where he allowed five sacks in 2025 — while also posting a 66.6 run-blocking grade, which creates an uphill path to a roster spot.

Lance: Lance dominated FCS competition as a versatile “X” receiver. He moves well for his size and pairs that with reliable contested-catch production, giving him a strong case as an early Day 3 pick with the potential to develop into a contributing NFL receiver.

Styles: A former wide receiver turned defensive back, Styles checks in at No. 207 on the PFF Big Board after showing steady improvement at Ohio State, jumping from a 53.2 overall grade in 2024 to 66.0 in 2025. He paired that with strong run-defense marks (78.1, 71.0) and allowed just one touchdown in coverage, recording three pass breakups in each of the past two seasons.

Brown: Brown's clearest path to an NFL roster is through the return game, where he offers good straight-line speed and extensive experience. As a receiver, he must improve his nuance, tempo and catch consistency to earn a consistent role on offense.

Hall: Hall turned in his best work in 2025, earning a 74.4 coverage grade while allowing just a 72.3 passer rating on 63 targets. He broke up nine passes and finished in the 85th percentile in forced incompletion rate, with similarly strong marks in single-coverage grade (86th percentile) and coverage grade against clean-pocket throws (83rd percentile). At 6-foot-1, 189 pounds, he relies on tight footwork and competitive play at the catch point to stay connected in man and close from zone.

New York Giants: A

Picks: 7 | WAA added: 0.999 (Rank 19/32)

Pick 5: LB Arvell Reese, Ohio State Buckeyes

Pick 10: T Francis Mauigoa, Miami (FL) Hurricanes

Pick 37: CB Colton Hood, Tennessee Volunteers

Pick 74: WR Malachi Fields, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Pick 186: DI Bobby Jamison-Travis, Auburn Tigers

Pick 192: T J.C. Davis, Illinois Fighting Illini

Pick 193: LB Jack Kelly, BYU Cougars

Highest-graded pick (2025): T J.C. Davis, Illinois Fighting Illini (87.8)

Reese: Reese doesn’t have much experience working as a traditional edge rusher, but that doesn’t mean he can’t impact the quarterback as a pass rusher, even if he ends up playing primarily off-ball for New York. Reese is a tremendous athlete who plays with physicality, and there’s plenty of room for growth at just 20 years old. This marks back-to-back years in which the Giants have used an early pick on a pass rusher with off-ball experience (Abdul Carter in 2025), providing versatility to their defensive front and pass-rush packages.

Mauigoa: There’s a good chance Mauigoa starts his career on the interior, where the Giants have a more immediate need after bringing back Jermaine Eluemunor at right tackle. However, he provides potential tackle flexibility in case of injury or future roster movement. Mauigoa is a powerful run blocker who is coming off a 2025 season at Miami in which he earned an 87.0 PFF pass-blocking grade at right tackle.

Hood: Hood is a talented but inconsistent young prospect who needs further development. With only one full season as a starter, he may struggle early if tasked with covering NFL receivers right away.

Fields: If Fields attacks the ball in the air with more consistency and urgency, he has a chance to stick on an NFL roster as a big-bodied receiver with reliable blocking and adequate long speed.

Jamison-Travis: Jamison-Travis leverages his stocky build, weight and arm length to be a disruptive run defender, ranking highly in PFF run-defense grade (84.6) and run-stop rate (12.1%) in 2025. However, his limited pass-rush production, combined with minimal special teams experience and his age, creates a narrow path to a roster spot at the next level.

Davis: Davis, a two-year starter at Illinois, has the length to remain at tackle at the next level, though improved recovery in pass protection will be key to earning early playing time. He earned an 82.1 pass-blocking grade at New Mexico in 2023, followed by marks of 73.1 in 2024 and 77.4 in 2025 at Illinois. In his final season, he allowed three sacks, two hits and 13 hurries across 417 pass-blocking snaps, while posting an 86.7 run-blocking grade that highlights his impact in the run game.

Kelly: Kelly’s production is anchored by his pass-rush output, as he generated 128 pressures on 576 pass-rush snaps (22.2% pressure rate) across his career, with at least 28 pressures in each season and career pass-rush grades of 85.7 (2022), 91.1 (2023), 70.1 (2024) and 77.7 (2025). His overall grading profile has remained steady — above 60.0 in all four seasons, including a 68.7 mark in 2025 — with run-defense grades consistently in the mid-60s. At 6-foot-2, 240 pounds, he brings a physical, downhill presence with real juice as a blitzer, translating to disruption when attacking gaps.

New York Jets: A-

Picks: 8 | WAA added: 2.239 (Rank 2/32)

Pick 2: ED David Bailey, Texas Tech Red Raiders

Pick 16: TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon Ducks

Pick 30: WR Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana Hoosiers

Pick 50: CB D'Angelo Ponds, Indiana Hoosiers

Pick 103: DI Darrell Jackson Jr., Florida State Seminoles

Pick 110: QB Cade Klubnik, Clemson Tigers

Pick 188: G Anez Cooper, Miami (FL) Hurricanes

Pick 228: S VJ Payne, Kansas State Wildcats

Highest-graded pick (2025): ED David Bailey, Texas Tech Red Raiders (93.3)

Bailey: The Jets opted for the proven commodity off the edge rather than the “what-if” of Arvell Reese developing into a top-flight edge rusher, given his athletic and physical profile. Bailey is coming off consecutive seasons with 90.0-plus PFF grades, and his 79 pressures this past season ranked second among all FBS edge rushers, trailing only Rueben Bain Jr. Bailey adds an immediate speed element off the edge for Aaron Glenn’s defense.

Sadiq: Most expected the Jets to add a wide receiver to complement Garrett Wilson in this spot, but they added a slightly different type of weapon. Sadiq is a rare athlete — he ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash at 240-plus pounds, and he produced 15 receptions of 15 or more yards last season at Oregon. His addition gives new quarterback Geno Smith a big, explosive athlete who can line up in multiple alignments.

Cooper: Cooper is a well-rounded, NFL-caliber athlete with a dense frame and strong hands, projecting as a WR2-type at the next level.

Ponds: Ponds plays with clear passion and urgency every snap. While his size, athleticism and strength limitations cap his ceiling, his football IQ and instincts give him starter potential as a zone defender.

Jackson: Jackson is a massive, powerful defensive tackle with imposing physical traits. When his hand usage is right, he can be dominant, but inconsistency in technique and processing limits his impact. He remains a high-upside prospect.

Klubnik: Klubnik brings high football character and a pretty passing style as a touch passer, but there's a good chance he lacks the physical traits or arm talent to be a long-term starter in the pro game. He'll have to be an assassin in his pre-snap reads and post-snap recognition to be a starter — but at worst, he is a preferred long-term backup.

Cooper: Cooper, the No. 206 player on the PFF Big Board, brings a high-volume profile after logging 1,022 snaps in 2025 — the fifth-most among 537 qualifying interior offensive linemen. He held up well in pass protection with a 78.9 pass-blocking grade (T-82) and a 2.3% pressure rate (T-113), though his 68.7 overall grade (124th) and 67.4 run-blocking grade (T-109) point to inconsistent efficiency in the run game.

Payne: Payne has NFL-caliber size and speed, giving him versatility to play safety or cornerback at the next level.

Philadelphia Eagles: B+

Picks: 8 | WAA added: 1.537 (Rank 8/32)

Pick 20: WR Makai Lemon, USC Trojans

Pick 54: TE Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt Commodores

Pick 68: T Markel Bell, Miami (FL) Hurricanes

Pick 178: QB Cole Payton, North Dakota State Bison

Pick 207: G Micah Morris, Georgia Bulldogs

Pick 244: S Cole Wisniewski, Texas Tech Red Raiders

Pick 251: DI Uar Bernard, IPP

Pick 252: ED Keyshawn James-Newby, New Mexico Lobos

Highest-graded pick (2025): QB Cole Payton, North Dakota State Bison (95.9)

Lemon: With the Steelers needing wide receiver, the Eagles jumped Pittsburgh to take the sliding Lemon. This is good value at a position of need for Philadelphia, as has often been the case in recent years. With a potential A.J. Brown trade looming, Lemon adds a player who can make tough catches over the middle of the field, as he recorded 10 receptions on 14 contested targets in 2025.

Stowers: Stowers is a natural, versatile athlete with a high usage rate over the past two seasons, projecting to a contributing NFL role. He is best utilized as a backfield or big-slot option rather than as an in-line blocker, where his impact is limited.

Bell: Bell's size is a rare trait, even at the NFL level. He is a better athlete than expected for his frame, but limitations in foot speed and flexibility could impact his ability to develop into a full-time starter.

Payton: In a world where people like to force “the next Taysom Hill” each draft season, Payton actually has the ingredients to potentially be worthy of that comparison. He is a well-above-average athlete for the position and a decent enough passer (lefty) to play as an H-back and even a dropback quarterback in a pinch. However, his play as a quarterback under pressure against NFL-caliber competition is still quite unproven.

Morris: Morris logged 803 snaps in 2025 and earned a 72.0 PFF grade, driven largely by his pass protection. His 83.7 pass-blocking grade ranked 34th among qualifying interior linemen, and he allowed pressure on just 1.0% of pass-blocking snaps (tied for ninth) with a 2.55% loss rate (27th). His impact was more limited in the run game, where he posted a 67.2 run-blocking grade (tied for 113th) and an 11.9% impact run-block rate (tied for 128th). At 6-foot-4 and 330 pounds, he brings size and stability in pass protection, which aligns with his No. 242 ranking on PFF’s Big Board as a depth interior lineman with pass-game value.

Wisniewski: Wisniewski projects as a box safety with good awareness and the ability to match up with tight ends, though limited range may cap his role.

James-Newby: James-Newby produced elite pass-rush output over the past three seasons, as he recorded 168 pressures, which leads all levels of football in that span. The former Lobo has below-average size and must address a 28.8% missed tackle rate, but his pass-rushing ability gives him sleeper potential.

Pittsburgh Steelers: C+

Picks: 10 | WAA added: 0.984 (Rank 20/32)

Pick 21: T Max Iheanachor, Arizona State Sun Devils

Pick 47: WR Germie Bernard, Alabama Crimson Tide

Pick 76: QB Drew Allar, Penn State Nittany Lions

Pick 85: CB Daylen Everette, Georgia Bulldogs

Pick 96: T Gennings Dunker, Iowa Hawkeyes

Pick 121: WR Kaden Wetjen, Iowa Hawkeyes

Pick 169: TE Riley Nowakowski, Indiana Hoosiers

Pick 210: DI Gabriel Rubio, Notre Dame

Pick 224: S Robert Spears-Jennings, Oklahoma Sooners

Pick 230: FB Eli Heidenreich, Navy Midshipmen

Highest-graded pick (2025): FB Eli Heidenreich, Navy Midshipmen (92.9)

Iheanachor: Iheanachor has the build and athleticism necessary to develop into a high-end starting tackle in the NFL. His experience across just over 2,000 collegiate snaps at Arizona State came at right tackle, so it remains to be seen how Pittsburgh will fit the pieces together up front, with Troy Fautanu currently slotted at right tackle and the bigger question mark — due to performance and injury — at left tackle with Broderick Jones. Regardless, Iheanachor raises the talent level up front as Pittsburgh continues to invest heavily in the trenches.

Bernard: Bernard has developed into a solid, high-floor receiver with good nuance and football IQ, though his limited physical and athletic ceiling projects him more as a depth option than a consistent contributor.

Allar: Allar has the arm talent to play in any offense in the NFL, but he was gun-shy and too inaccurate in 2025. He's a developmental toolsy prospect who needs some time to refine his game.

Everette: Everette earned a 69.7 PFF grade across 751 snaps in 2025, highlighted by a 90.1 run-defense grade. In coverage, he allowed 38 receptions on 68 targets for 440 yards and three touchdowns. He recorded one interception and seven pass breakups on the year.

Dunker: Dunker has tackle experience but projects best to guard due to his build and skill set. He flashes devastating power, particularly in zone schemes, but must clean up inconsistencies with balance and patience to raise his floor.

Wetjen: Wetjen, a former track sprinter, has a chance to be drafted and make a roster due to his return ability. While his receiving production was limited over five seasons, he showed promise as a route runner during Shrine Bowl practices.

Nowakowski: Nowakowski turned in a career-best 79.6 overall grade in 2025, including a 75.5 receiving grade, after transferring to Indiana. He caught 32 of 36 targets for 387 yards and two touchdowns, adding 7.7 yards after the catch per reception with 10 missed tackles forced and a 130.0 passer rating when targeted. His 69.7 run-blocking grade reflects solid in-line work, and he allowed just two pressures across 204 career pass-blocking snaps. At 6-foot-2, 250 pounds, he wins with technique, balance and effort at the point of attack, though separation against man coverage may be limited.

Spears-Jennings: Spears-Jennings earned a 78.0 run-defense grade in 2025 and posted marks above 75.0 in each of the past three seasons, with tackling grades above 70.0 throughout his career. His usage leaned heavily toward deep safety (281 snaps), with additional reps in the box (204) and slot (92) in 2025. He recorded 173 solo tackles, 21 run stops and 16 coverage stops over the past three seasons, though his ball production remains limited, with just two interceptions and three pass breakups on 70 targets. At 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds, his profile fits a depth safety with special teams value, aligning with his No. 222 ranking on PFF’s Big Board.

Heidenreich: A versatile, Swiss Army knife-type player, Heidenreich projects best as a slot receiver with additional utility in the backfield. He may lack top-100 traits, but his football IQ, toughness and versatility make him an appealing Day 3 option.

San Francisco 49ers: D

Picks: 8 | WAA added: 1.231 (Rank 13/32)

Pick 33: WR De'Zhaun Stribling, Mississippi Rebels

Pick 70: ED Romello Height, Texas Tech Red Raiders

Pick 90: HB Kaelon Black, Indiana Hoosiers

Pick 107: DI Gracen Halton, Oklahoma Sooners

Pick 127: T Carver Willis, Washington Huskies

Pick 139: CB Ephesians Prysock, Washington Huskies

Pick 154: LB Jaden Dugger, Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns

Pick 179: T Enrique Cruz Jr., Kansas Jayhawks

Highest-graded pick (2025): ED Romello Height, Texas Tech Red Raiders (92.5)

Stribling: Stribling is a strong, competitive receiver with natural hands and a physical playstyle that shows up as a blocker, after the catch and at the catch point. While he lacks the agility to consistently create separation, he has sufficient long speed to remain a vertical threat from any alignment.

Height: Height shows pass-rush ability with quickness and technique but must add strength to hold up consistently. His projection depends on maintaining athleticism as he develops physically.

Black: Black brings strong legs, good burst and the kind of effort coaches appreciate in a hard-nosed running style. However, his run game lacks true difference-making creativity, and his third-down usage is very limited.

Halton: Halton is an undersized, versatile defensive lineman who wins with quickness, effort and movement skills. His lack of strength can be an issue, but he fits well in multiple or movement-based fronts.

Willis: Willis is an undersized tackle at 6-foot-5 and 291 pounds but excelled as a run blocker at Washington, earning an 84.8 PFF run-blocking grade. His 32.88-inch arms ranked in the 19th percentile at the position, and he posted a 69.2 PFF pass-blocking grade in 2025, allowing two sacks, two hits and 18 hurries across 319 pass-blocking snaps. While his pass protection remains a work in progress, his run-blocking ability stands out as his defining strength.

Prysock: Prysock’s length and speed fit well in man-heavy schemes, but he also showed capability in zone, where he earned a 73.2 PFF coverage grade in 2025. If he reduces penalties, he has a path to a starting role on the perimeter at the next level.

Dugger: Dugger’s strongest trait at linebacker is his tackling, as he missed just 11.6% of his career attempts. However, sub-63.0 PFF grades in both coverage and run defense highlight limitations in his overall profile. While his 62.3 PFF special teams grade offers some value, teams may ultimately be drawn more to his athletic traits than his on-field production.

Cruz: Cruz started at left tackle for Syracuse in 2023 before losing the role in 2024 and transitioning to right tackle at Kansas in 2025, where he earned a 72.0 PFF overall grade. While generally consistent, he showed some volatility, including struggles against Texas Tech. His athletic profile stands out, as he tested in the 90th percentile or better among tackles in the 40-yard dash (4.94), 20-yard split (2.88), vertical jump (35 inches) and broad jump (9-foot-8).

Seattle Seahawks: C-

Picks: 7 | WAA added: 0.754 (Rank 25/32)

Pick 32: HB Jadarian Price, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Pick 64: S Bud Clark, TCU Horned Frogs

Pick 99: CB Julian Neal, Arkansas Razorbacks

Pick 148: G Beau Stephens, Iowa Hawkeyes

Pick 199: WR Emmanuel Henderson Jr., Kansas Jayhawks

Pick 236: CB Andre Fuller, Toledo Rockets

Pick 242: DI Deven Eastern, Minnesota Golden Gophers

Highest-graded pick (2025): G Beau Stephens, Iowa Hawkeyes (84.9)

Price: Seattle made it two Notre Dame running backs coming off the board in the first round. Price fills a need for the Seahawks with Kenneth Walker leaving in free agency. Price played a secondary role to Jeremiyah Love over the past two seasons, but he was very efficient in that role, averaging more than four yards after contact per attempt and forcing 59 missed tackles on 234 carries over that span.

Clark: Clark is a long, explosive playmaker with strong ball skills, but his lack of strength in run defense will need to be managed.

Neal: Neal’s quickness presents a limitation for the next level, but his length stands out, as he measured 32 3/4-inch arms. He showed promise in zone coverage during his first season at the Power Four level, as he earned a 78.2 PFF coverage grade in zone coverage, which could draw interest from defensive coaches.

Stephens: Stephens produced high-level play on one of the nation’s top offensive lines, with strong results in both pass protection and the run game. He measured 6-foot-6 and 315 pounds, but his 31.63-inch arms rank in the ninth percentile at the position, which raises concerns about length and overall athletic profile. He earned a 91.6 pass-blocking grade in 2025 and did not allow a sack or a hit, while surrendering just four hurries across 304 pass-blocking snaps. Teams must weigh the quality of his tape against those physical limitations when projecting his role at the next level.

Henderson: After three seasons at Alabama, Henderson found his footing at Kansas, producing 2.31 yards per route run and 7.0 yards after the catch per reception. His smaller, slender frame and drop issues create challenges for his projection, meaning he will need to lean on his vertical playmaking — highlighted by a 97.2 PFF receiving grade on deep passes in 2025 — and special teams value to carve out a role.

Fuller: Fuller delivered a career-best 82.6 overall grade in 2025, driven by an 80.0 coverage grade and an elite 89.8 run-defense mark. He allowed just 22 receptions for 259 yards on 52 targets, with one touchdown, one interception and nine pass breakups, good for a 56.5 passer rating into his coverage. His 15 solo tackles and nine run stops reinforce strong involvement against the run. At 6-foot-1, 200 pounds, he uses size and length to disrupt releases and control routes early, though vertical speed limitations show up downfield. That profile aligns with his No. 225 placement on PFF’s Big Board as a scheme-dependent corner with zone and potential safety value.

Eastern: Eastern logged a career-high 499 snaps in 2025, earning a 67.3 overall grade with a 68.3 run-defense grade and 66.0 pass-rush mark. He generated 14 pressures, including three sacks and two hits, while adding 18 run stops with five tackles for loss or no gain. At 6-foot-5, 315 pounds with 34-inch arms, he flashes the ability to use length to disengage and find the ball, but inconsistent pad level and balance issues show up against the run. The limited pass-rush production and anchor concerns point to a role as a depth defensive lineman best suited for an odd front with wider alignments.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: B+

Picks: 7 | WAA added: 1.183 (Rank 15/32)

Pick 15: ED Rueben Bain Jr., Miami (FL) Hurricanes

Pick 46: LB Josiah Trotter, Missouri Tigers

Pick 84: WR Ted Hurst, Georgia State Panthers

Pick 116: CB Keionte Scott, Miami (FL) Hurricanes

Pick 155: DI DeMonte Capehart, Clemson Tigers

Pick 160: G Billy Schrauth, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Pick 185: TE Bauer Sharp, LSU Tigers

Highest-graded pick (2025): ED Rueben Bain Jr., Miami (FL) Hurricanes (92.8)

Bain: The Buccaneers stayed at their original draft slot and were able to pick up a player at a position of need and a premium position who led all FBS edge rushers in total pressures and PFF Wins Above Average. Bain was likely still available because of his limited length, but his tape — including against high-level opponents on big stages — indicates he should have come off the board earlier.

Trotter: Trotter is a physical, downhill linebacker best suited for a 3-4 scheme. He must improve in coverage and play recognition to become a consistent starter.

Hurst: Hurst is a long, lean outside “X” receiver who brings a solid baseline of blocking and contested-catch ability to the role. He has pro-level vertical speed, but it takes some time to build up. He projects as a Day 3 receiver with the chance to be a contributing player.

Scott: Scott is a tone-setter in run defense with a physical mentality. His zone coverage is adequate, but man coverage limitations may restrict his role.

Capehart: Capehart is a long, experienced defensive tackle best suited for a nose role. His length is an asset, but he must use it more consistently when stacking and rushing. Limited twitch and slower block-shedding cap his ceiling, though he can contribute as a rotational run defender in a 3-4.

Schrauth: Schrauth’s career included injury setbacks, but his play on the field showed a high level of performance for Notre Dame. He earned an 82.7 pass-blocking grade and a 73.1 run-blocking grade in 2025, and he did not allow a sack or a hit while surrendering just two hurries across 213 pass-blocking snaps. His game features strong pad level, a firm anchor in pass protection and good grip strength, though balance and foot speed present some limitations. The overall profile supports projection as a starting-caliber interior lineman.

Sharp: Sharp, No. 355 on PFF’s Big Board, is a 6-foot-5, 246-pound tight end who has played at Southeastern Louisiana, Oklahoma and LSU. In 2025, he caught 24 of 31 targets for 248 yards and two touchdowns, generating a 108.0 passer rating when targeted. He aligned primarily inline (57.2%) while also seeing significant slot usage (36.6%), and he went 3-for-5 on contested targets with two missed tackles forced after the catch.

Tennessee Titans: B-

Picks: 8 | WAA added: 0.817 (Rank 23/32)

Pick 4: WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State Buckeyes

Pick 31: ED Keldric Faulk, Auburn Tigers

Pick 60: LB Anthony Hill Jr., Texas Longhorns

Pick 142: G Fernando Carmona, Arkansas Razorbacks

Pick 165: HB Nicholas Singleton, Penn State Nittany Lions

Pick 184: ED Jackie Marshall, Baylor Bears

Pick 194: C Pat Coogan, Indiana Hoosiers

Pick 225: TE Jaren Kanak, Oklahoma Sooners

Highest-graded pick (2025): WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State Buckeyes (88.6)

Tate: Tate isn’t a name we often saw linked to Tennessee, but if the goal is to surround Cam Ward with talent and give him a real chance to develop, this move works toward that objective. Tate was the safest projection among the top wide receiver prospects, given Jordyn Tyson’s injury history. He’s coming off a 2025 season at Ohio State in which he was extremely efficient, generating 3.02 yards per route run as the No. 2 option behind Jeremiah Smith.

Faulk: This is a bit lower than where Faulk was expected to come off the board, prompting the Titans to move back into the first round to add him along the defensive line for new head coach Robert Saleh. Faulk wasn’t an overly productive pass rusher for Auburn, but he’s young with good size and athleticism to go along with PFF grades above 80.0 against the run in each of the past two seasons.

Hill: Hill is a strong athlete with good length who fits best as a WILL linebacker in a 4-3 scheme, where he can play in space and avoid consistent block engagement.

Carmona: Carmona played 790 snaps and earned a 71.2 PFF grade in 2025, ranking 76th among 537 qualifying interior linemen after transitioning inside to guard. His run blocking was the stronger phase of his game, as he posted a 71.3 grade that ranked 66th at his position, backed by a 9.0% defeated block rate that ranked 31st. In pass protection, the results were more uneven. His 72.3 pass-blocking grade ranked 224th among his peers, and he allowed pressure at a 3.6% rate, which ranked 309th, reflecting inconsistency despite his tackle background.

Singleton: Singleton is a gifted athlete, particularly for his size. He has the physical tools to be a productive NFL back, but inconsistent patience and creativity with the ball limit his ceiling. He does offer legitimate third-down potential as a capable receiver and generally reliable pass protector, though he must eliminate the occasional negative play in pass protection.

Marshall: Marshall provided Baylor with a versatile defensive line presence over the past three seasons, as he logged at least 294 snaps both over and outside the tackle. His quickness stands out, but his 2025 production declined against both the run and the pass, and his 16.8% missed tackle rate highlights an area that requires improvement.

Coogan: Coogan played for two contenders in Notre Dame and Indiana before anchoring the Hoosiers’ title run with a 78.0 PFF overall grade. He has been reliable in pass protection over the past two seasons, allowing just one sack, but his shorter arm length could present challenges transitioning to the next level.

Kanak: Kanak followed an unconventional path to tight end, as he transitioned from a dual-threat quarterback and linebacker in high school to linebacker and special teams roles before a move to tight end in 2025. Despite limited experience at the position, he produced 44 receptions for 530 yards and offers added value on special teams, which strengthens his case for a roster spot.

Washington Commanders: A-

Picks: 6 | WAA added: 1.87 (Rank 5/32)

Pick 7: LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State Buckeyes

Pick 71: WR Antonio Williams, Clemson Tigers

Pick 147: ED Joshua Josephs, Tennessee Volunteers

Pick 187: HB Kaytron Allen, Penn State Nittany Lions

Pick 209: C Matt Gulbin, Michigan State Spartans

Pick 223: QB Athan Kaliakmanis, Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Highest-graded pick (2025): HB Kaytron Allen, Penn State Nittany Lions (89.5)

Styles: Styles had an excellent season at Ohio State, earning 85.0-plus grades as both a run defender and coverage defender, and then he tested the way he did at the combine. The positional value argument will come up with Styles, but he has the potential to quickly become one of the better players at the position in the NFL. It’s a much-needed infusion of talent for a Commanders defense that ranked 31st in EPA allowed per play last season.

Williams: Williams is a quick, precise slot-only receiver with strong separation metrics but a low average depth of target. His special teams experience helps support his projection as a depth receiver.

Josephs: Josephs has an appealing blend of size and explosiveness but must improve his technique and anticipation to reach his potential.

Allen: Allen is somewhat limited in his overall athletic profile, but when viewed through the lens of a power back — short-yardage efficiency, yards after contact and pass protection — he projects as a useful committee contributor. He fits best in an offense built around man- and gap-scheme concepts between the tackles.

Gulbin: Gulbin checks in at No. 203 on the PFF Big Board after a highly productive 2025 season, where he ranked seventh in overall grade and 12th in pass-blocking grade among 537 qualifying interior offensive linemen. He allowed just five total pressures (two sacks, one hit, two hurries) on 426 pass-blocking snaps, good for a top-10 pass-block loss rate (ninth) and a top-25 pressure rate (T-21). His 82.0 run-blocking grade ranked eighth, with top-25 marks in both impact blocks (24th) and defeated blocks (T-22).

Kaliakmanis: Kaliakmanis is a seasoned quarterback who logged 1,361 dropbacks at the Big Ten level between Minnesota and Rutgers. He offers limited mobility and must improve consistency on a down-to-down basis, but his flashes of high-end accuracy, reflected in an 18.4% plus accuracy rate, along with his performance under pressure and toughness, support his projection as a potential backup option.