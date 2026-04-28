Jeremiah Smith is a generational prospect: Already compared to legends like Julio Jones, the Ohio State star is the most established player in the class after two elite seasons at the collegiate level.

Size and athleticism define the perimeter: Rutgers‘ KJ Duff and Florida State‘s Duce Robinson both stand at 6-foot-6, with Duff leading the FBS in contested catches (22) and Robinson ranking sixth in yards per route run (3.03).

High-ceiling transfers look to break out: Texas receiver Cam Coleman and Alabama‘s Ryan Coleman-Williams possess undeniable raw talent and “box-office” potential that could see them rise toward the top of the 2027 board.

The 2026 NFL Draft is complete, with 257 players selected who will now look to establish themselves at the next level.

But team building never stops. After securing this year’s incoming talent, teams will now turn their attention to the 2027 class and begin identifying prospects to monitor in the coming months. With that in mind, we’re taking an early look at that group with our first pass at position rankings.

Publishing a big board this early comes with obvious caveats — some players will break out next season, while others will regress, making any 12-month projection look misguided. Peter Woods, Garrett Nussmeier and Cade Klubnik were all discussed as potential top-10 draft picks at this time last year. A lot can and will change. Early rankings are less about prediction and more about a snapshot of where prospects stand today.

1. Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State

Big board rank: 1

There are several intriguing quarterbacks in this class, but like the aforementioned Klubnik and Nussmeier last season, many are unproven. Jeremiah Smith, however, is as established as it gets for a 20-year-old entering his true junior year. He has been the best wide receiver in college football since enrolling. Already with two elite seasons under his belt, Smith is more often discussed in the same realm as Julio Jones and Calvin Johnson Jr. than with more recent wide receiver prospects.

2. Cam Coleman, Texas

Big board rank: 12

Coleman never found the success many anticipated at Auburn. As the fifth overall player in the 2024 recruiting class, his raw talent is undeniable, and with more consistency at quarterback, many believe he could be in for a special 2026 campaign. He will be just 20 years old on draft day.

3. Ryan Coleman-Williams, Alabama

Big board rank: 15

Now going by Coleman-Williams, the teenager nicknamed Hollywood has been box-office in several games and utterly unremarkable in others. His 17 drops on 114 career catchable targets are a notable red flag

4. KJ Duff, Rutgers

Big board rank: 19

Listed at 6-foot-6 and 225 pounds, Duff is a behemoth on the perimeter. He is one of Rutgers' highest-ranked recruits in recent years and has backed it up, ranking third among receivers eligible for the 2027 draft in PFF overall grade. Duff's 22 contested catches led the FBS last season.

5. Duce Robinson, Florida State

Big board rank: 37

Robinson is a freak athlete standing at 6-foot-6 with backgrounds in baseball and swimming, but he boxes out defenders in the red zone like a basketball player. His 3.03 yards per route run was the sixth-best mark in college football last year.