Oregon's tight end factory continues: Jamari Johnson is poised to be the next Ducks star after grading higher than NFL draftee Kenyon Sadiq and proving his worth as a versatile, traditional in-line blocker.

Elite playmaking from the perimeter: Texas Tech‘s Terrance Carter Jr. enters the 2026 season as the returning leader in receiving yards (624) and missed tackles forced (23) among all tight ends.

A global riser at Temple: British-born prospect Peter Clarke emerged as a statistical powerhouse, posting a 90.5 PFF overall grade last season to lead the entire FBS at the position.

The 2026 NFL Draft is complete, with 257 players selected who will now look to establish themselves at the next level.

But team building never stops. After securing this year’s incoming talent, teams will now turn their attention to the 2027 class and begin identifying prospects to monitor in the coming months. With that in mind, we’re taking an early look at that group with our first pass at position rankings.

Publishing a big board this early comes with obvious caveats — some players will break out next season, while others will regress, making any 12-month projection look misguided. Peter Woods, Garrett Nussmeier and Cade Klubnik were all discussed as potential top-10 draft picks at this time last year. A lot can and will change. Early rankings are less about prediction and more about a snapshot of where prospects stand today.

1. Jamari Johnson, Oregon

Big board rank: 28

Johnson is bidding to make it back-to-back top tight end selections for the Oregon Ducks, who sent Kenyon Sadiq to the NFL this year. Johnson graded higher than Sadiq and profiles as a more traditional in-line tight end, aligning there nearly twice as often as Sadiq in 2025.

2. Trey'Dez Green, LSU

Big board rank: 35

Green is a fascinating prospect, having played for LSU's basketball team as recently as last spring. Across just 11 games last year, his seven receiving touchdowns were second in college football behind Kenyon Sadiq. Drops are an issue (five last year), but he is a freak athlete with tantalizing traits.

3. Terrance Carter Jr., Texas Tech

Big board rank: 54

Carter will be a slightly older prospect as a redshirt senior in 2026. He led all returning tight ends in receiving yards (624) last season, and his missed tackles forced (23) led all tight ends.

4. Peter Clarke, Temple

Big board rank: 62

A British-born graduate of the NFL Academy in London, Clarke was still learning the intricacies of the sport when he posted a PFF overall grade (90.5) last season, which led all FBS tight ends. Having opted to stay at Temple, he looks set to receive a major target share in 2026.

5. Jeremiah Hasley, Duke

Big board rank: 93

Hasley took on a larger role in 2025 after limited usage the previous two seasons, turning 48 targets into 40 receptions for 454 yards and six touchdowns. He produced 1.41 yards per route run with 7.2 yards after the catch per reception, a jump from just nine targets in 2023 and five in 2024.