Ahmad Hardy is the explosive leader: The Missouri standout led the SEC in rushing yards last season and paced all of college football with 25 carries of 15-plus yards.

Kewan Lacy moves the chains: The Mississippi back proved to be the nation's most reliable chain-mover, leading college football in rushing first downs while showcasing an ideal RB1 frame.

Georgia finds its next physical rusher: Nate Frazier is drawing internal comparisons to Nick Chubb for his brash, no-nonsense rushing style and high work rate within the Bulldogs' offense.

The 2026 NFL Draft is complete, with 257 players selected who will now look to establish themselves at the next level.

But team building never stops. After securing this year’s incoming talent, teams will now turn their attention to the 2027 class and begin identifying prospects to monitor in the coming months. With that in mind, we’re taking an early look at that group with our first pass at position rankings.

Publishing a big board this early comes with obvious caveats — some players will break out next season, while others will regress, making any 12-month projection look misguided. Peter Woods, Garrett Nussmeier and Cade Klubnik were all discussed as potential top-10 draft picks at this time last year. A lot can and will change. Early rankings are less about prediction and more about a snapshot of where prospects stand today.

1. Ahmad Hardy, Missouri

Big board rank: 26

There is no true standout running back in this class yet. Hardy led the SEC in rushing yards last season, and his 25 carries of 15-plus yards led college football. While his contact balance is as good as you'll see, he remains largely unproven as a receiver (22 yards last year), which will limit his ceiling unless addressed.

2. Mark Fletcher Jr., Miami (FL)

Big board rank: 30

Fletcher most recently scored two touchdowns in the National Championship Game and returns to Miami as one of the most established names in college football. He is a gap-style runner at heart who thrives between the tackles.

3. Kewan Lacy, Mississippi

Big board rank: 42

Lacy led college football in rushing first downs last season, but his five drops were also the most among running backs. If he declares early, teams will be intrigued by his youth, ideal build and clear ability to shoulder an RB1 workload.

4. Nate Frazier, Georgia

Big board rank: 45

At the forefront of Georgia's offense, Frazier will never lack eyes on his film. He has yet to deliver a 1,000-yard rushing season, but Frazier's brash, no-nonsense rushing style, paired with his well-respected work rate, draws comparisons to former Bulldog Nick Chubb.

5. LJ Martin, BYU

Big board rank: 76

Martin’s production climbed each season, culminating in an 86.2 overall grade in 2025 after a 69.6 mark in 2023. He carried the ball 238 times for 1,299 yards, averaging 3.75 yards after contact per attempt with 56 forced missed tackles, which highlights consistent efficiency through contact.