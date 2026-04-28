Julian Sayin is the early QB1: The Ohio State passer ranked first among all FBS quarterbacks in PFF overall grade last season and posted a 1.4% turnover-worthy play rate, the second-best mark in the country.

Dante Moore showcases elite upside: Now at Oregon, Moore led the FBS in big-time throws (30) last season, proving his “bright spots” are among the most impressive in the entire 2027 class.

Arch Manning trending upward: After a shaky start to 2025, the Texas signal-caller found his rhythm late in the year, combining an ideal NFL build with legitimate athleticism to secure a top-10 big board spot.

The 2026 NFL Draft is complete, with 257 players selected who will now look to establish themselves at the next level.

But team building never stops. After securing this year’s incoming talent, teams will now turn their attention to the 2027 class and begin identifying prospects to monitor in the coming months. With that in mind, we’re taking an early look at that group with our first pass at position rankings.

Publishing a big board this early comes with obvious caveats — some players will break out next season, while others will regress, making any 12-month projection look misguided. Peter Woods, Garrett Nussmeier and Cade Klubnik were all discussed as potential top-10 draft picks at this time last year. A lot can and will change. Early rankings are less about prediction and more about a snapshot of where prospects stand today.

1. Julian Sayin, Ohio State

Big board rank: 2

The pocket passer tasked with throwing the ball to Smith was arguably just as impressive in his first season as a starter. Julian Sayin ranked first among FBS quarterbacks in PFF overall grade last season. He's excellent at keeping the ball out of harm's way, as evidenced by his 1.4% turnover-worthy play rate in 2025, which ranked second among FBS quarterbacks. No matter how well Sayin performs next season, it will be impossible for him to shake doubts surrounding his size (6-foot-1, 208 pounds) and lack of mobility (just 11 scrambles last season) during the pre-draft process.

2. Dante Moore, Oregon

Big board rank: 3

Last year, Moore looked like a completely different player from the struggling freshman he was at UCLA. He can be a tad more erratic than Julian Sayin, but his bright spots are among the best in the class. Moore led the FBS in big-time throws (30) last season.

3. Arch Manning, Texas

Big board rank: 6

Likely the most-discussed player in this class to date, Manning took a major step in the right direction in late 2025 after a shaky start. He has a size advantage over many other top quarterback prospects, with an ideal NFL build and legitimate athleticism. However, the grandson of football royalty will need to display much more consistency next season to make teams feel confident investing a first-round pick.

4. Drew Mestemaker, Oklahoma State

Big board rank: 29

After breaking multiple records for North Texas last season and falling one game short of the College Football Playoff, the 2025 passing yards leader has followed his coach to Oklahoma State, where a strong season in the Big 12 could significantly elevate the draft stock of this former zero-star recruit.

5. CJ Carr, Notre Dame

Big board rank: 38

Carr is a decent candidate to stay in school for an extra season, considering he will only be a redshirt sophomore next season, but he's already getting the ball out fast (2.54 seconds on average) and looking like a natural leader at the position. If he can replicate his success from last year, he could declare and get drafted very early.