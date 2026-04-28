A veteran anchor leads the class: Indiana’s Carter Smith returns for a fifth season as the premier tackle prospect after allowing single-digit pressures during the Hoosiers' national championship run.

Elite standard maintained at Texas: Trevor Goosby successfully filled the void left by Kelvin Banks Jr., earning a standout 83.3 PFF grade and solidifying his status as a top-10 overall prospect.

Consistency defines the top tier: Missouri’s Cayden Green and Colorado’s Jordan Seaton both showcased elite pass protection in 2025, with Green allowing only seven total pressures across the season.

The 2026 NFL Draft is complete, with 257 players selected who will now look to establish themselves at the next level.

But team building never stops. After securing this year’s incoming talent, teams will now turn their attention to the 2027 class and begin identifying prospects to monitor in the coming months. With that in mind, we’re taking an early look at that group with our first pass at position rankings.

Publishing a big board this early comes with obvious caveats — some players will break out next season, while others will regress, making any 12-month projection look misguided. Peter Woods, Garrett Nussmeier and Cade Klubnik were all discussed as potential top-10 draft picks at this time last year. A lot can and will change. Early rankings are less about prediction and more about a snapshot of where prospects stand today.

1. Carter Smith, Indiana

Big board rank: 8

The 2027 class is shaping up to be another strong group of offensive tackles and is headlined by Smith after he decided to return for a fifth season with the national champion Hoosiers. He allowed single-digit pressures across 16 games, protecting Fernando Mendoza's blind side in 2025 en route to winning Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year honors.

2. Trevor Goosby, Texas

Big board rank: 10

Goosby undertook the small task of replacing first-round pick Kelvin Banks Jr. on the Longhorns' offensive line in 2025, but exceeded all expectations with a very strong season, earning a PFF grade of 83.3. Scouts will fawn over his size and agility profile.

3. Cayden Green, Missouri

Big board rank: 14

Green transitioned from guard to tackle and has looked excellent at either position. His positional versatility and outstanding consistency (he allowed just seven pressures last season) are his strongest assets.

4. Jordan Seaton, Colorado

Big board rank: 18

Seaton was a highly touted recruit coming from IMG Academy and surrendered just seven pressures on more than 300 pass-blocking snaps last year. His run blocking, however, remains a concern. Seaton's PFF run-blocking grade (52.0) ranked among the bottom 20 of 150 returning FBS offensive tackles.

5. Austin Siereveld, Ohio State

Big board rank: 21

Siereveld performed better against the pass than the run last season, but faced some tough assignments for the Buckeyes. Perhaps most impressively, he committed just two penalties on more than 800 offensive snaps.