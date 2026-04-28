Iowa’s pipeline produces another elite blocker: Kade Pieper enters the 2027 cycle as a premier talent after ranking fifth among all guards in PFF overall grade and committing only one penalty in 2025.

Nebraska features the top returning Power Four center: Justin Evans secured the highest PFF grade (78.6) among returning major-conference centers, successfully transitioning from guard to the pivot.

Elite run-blocking traits at Cincinnati: Evan Tengesdahl emerged as the highest-graded run blocker on the offensive interior outside of military academies, marking him as a high-riser for the 2027 class.

The 2026 NFL Draft is complete, with 257 players selected who will now look to establish themselves at the next level.

But team building never stops. After securing this year’s incoming talent, teams will now turn their attention to the 2027 class and begin identifying prospects to monitor in the coming months. With that in mind, we’re taking an early look at that group with our first pass at position rankings.

Publishing a big board this early comes with obvious caveats — some players will break out next season, while others will regress, making any 12-month projection look misguided. Peter Woods, Garrett Nussmeier and Cade Klubnik were all discussed as potential top-10 draft picks at this time last year. A lot can and will change. Early rankings are less about prediction and more about a snapshot of where prospects stand today.

1. Kade Pieper, Iowa

Big board rank: 34

Unlike Trevor Lauck, Pieper is every bit the bulldozing run blocker we've come to expect from the Iowa pipeline. He ranked fifth among guards in college football in PFF overall grade last year and committed just one penalty despite playing in some raucous Big Ten environments. Pieper is expected to take over as the starting center in 2026.

2. Iapani Laloulu, Oregon

Big board rank: 50

The man known as Poncho anchored one of college football's best offensive lines last season. His play dipped as the year progressed. If he can return to the form he displayed in late 2024, Laloulu could be considered the top center in this class.

3. Evan Tengesdahl, Cincinnati

Big board rank: 58

Tengesdahl was PFF's highest-graded run blocker on the offensive interior last year aside from those in triple-option offenses at military academies. If not for two disappointing outings in pass protection to begin last season, he would have graded at an elite level in that facet as well. He is a player to keep an eye on.

4. Justin Evans, Nebraska

Big board rank: 63

Evans started at left guard for the Cornhuskers in 2024 before moving inside to center this past season. Evans' 78.6 PFF grade 78.6 ranked seventh in college football and is the highest among returning Power Four centers.

5. Luke Montgomery, Ohio State

Big board rank: 65

As a senior, Montgomery will act as a veteran leader for the Buckeyes offense in 2026. He did not allow a single sack during the regular season, but his play faltered slightly against Indiana and Miami down the stretch, which accounted for six of his 16 pressures allowed and all three sacks.