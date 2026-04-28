David Stone is a versatile anchor: The Oklahoma standout solidified his top-10 status with an 80.7 PFF run-defense grade and the ability to play both 1-technique and 3-technique.

A.J. Holmes Jr. is a statistical powerhouse: Ranking third among all interior defenders in PFF run-defense grade (88.1), Holmes also generated 37 pressures for Texas Tech last season.

Production meets athleticism at Oregon and Ole Miss: A’Mauri Washington led the FBS in batted passes (8), while Will Echoles paced all Power Four interior linemen in pressures (39) and defensive stops (35).

The 2026 NFL Draft is complete, with 257 players selected who will now look to establish themselves at the next level.

But team building never stops. After securing this year’s incoming talent, teams will now turn their attention to the 2027 class and begin identifying prospects to monitor in the coming months. With that in mind, we’re taking an early look at that group with our first pass at position rankings.

Publishing a big board this early comes with obvious caveats — some players will break out next season, while others will regress, making any 12-month projection look misguided. Peter Woods, Garrett Nussmeier and Cade Klubnik were all discussed as potential top-10 draft picks at this time last year. A lot can and will change. Early rankings are less about prediction and more about a snapshot of where prospects stand today.

1. David Stone, Oklahoma

Big board rank: 9

Stone has long been regarded as a future top-10 pick, and he proved why as a sophomore last year. He has the versatility to play as either a 1-technique or 3-technique interior rusher, with outstanding anchor and awareness against the run, as evidenced by his 80.7 PFF run-defense grade last year.

2. A.J. Holmes Jr., Texas Tech

Big board rank: 13

Playing on the same defensive line that boasts 2026 prospects David Bailey and Lee Hunter, it's easy to overlook just how impressive Holmes was last year. His PFF run-defense grade (88.1) ranked third among all interior defenders, while he also ranked sixth among defensive tackles in pressures (37). With many of his running mates off to the NFL, the question will be how Holmes can cope with increased attention in 2026.

3. A'Mauri Washington, Oregon

Big board rank: 23

Washington could have declared this past season and would have gone within the first two rounds. Instead, he'll return to Oregon in hopes of locking in a place in the first round next year. He's a freak athlete who could turn heads at the combine next year. On the field, his calling card is batting passes at the line – his eight batted passes led the FBS last season.

4. Will Echoles, Mississippi

Big board rank: 32

Echoles transitioned from one side of the trenches to the other only a few years ago. His production speaks for itself. He led all Power Four interior linemen in pressures (39) and defensive stops (35) last season.

5. Ahmad Moten Sr., Miami (FL)

Big board rank: 55

Moten's highest snap count from this past year came in the National Championship Game, when he was unable to lay a glove on Fernando Mendoza. Despite this, he had 10 multiple-pressure outings and fit right in on a defense flooded with NFL talent.