Colin Simmons is the premier defensive disruptor: The Texas standout leads the 2027 class after pacing the SEC in both total pressures (59) and PFF pass-rushing grade (91.7) last season.

Michigan lands a statistical leader: John Henry Daley joins the Wolverines as the highest-graded returning edge defender in the nation, following an elite 18.3% pressure rate at Utah.

Oregon’s defensive front features a rising star: Matayo Uiagalelei is coming off a career-best campaign in which his 52 pressures ranked 11th in the Power Four, earning him an overall PFF grade of 82.4.

The 2026 NFL Draft is complete, with 257 players selected who will now look to establish themselves at the next level.

But team building never stops. After securing this year’s incoming talent, teams will now turn their attention to the 2027 class and begin identifying prospects to monitor in the coming months. With that in mind, we’re taking an early look at that group with our first pass at position rankings.

Publishing a big board this early comes with obvious caveats — some players will break out next season, while others will regress, making any 12-month projection look misguided. Peter Woods, Garrett Nussmeier and Cade Klubnik were all discussed as potential top-10 draft picks at this time last year. A lot can and will change. Early rankings are less about prediction and more about a snapshot of where prospects stand today.

1. Colin Simmons, Texas

Big board rank: 4

As it stands, Simmons is the best front-seven defender in the 2027 draft. His 59 pressures led the SEC last season, as did his PFF pass-rushing grade (91.7). He isn't as big as some may wish (listed at 240 pounds), but his freakish combination of explosiveness at the snap and bend around the corner makes him an easy case for the top five in 2027.

2. Dylan Stewart, South Carolina

Big board rank: 7

Stewart took a noticeable step back in 2025, earning a 73.6 PFF grade compared to an 80.9 mark a year prior as a true freshman. The 2026 season will be a big year for Stewart to make good on the hype he has garnered throughout his college career. While his ceiling is one of the highest in the 2027 class, his two most recent games included seven pressures against Texas A&M, followed by zero against Clemson. Stewart needs to find consistency to maintain his top-10 status.

3. Matayo Uiagalelei, Oregon

Big board rank: 17

The Ducks likely have the strongest defensive line in college football on paper, and Uiagalelei is the pick of the bunch. He's coming off his best season yet, earning a career-high 82.4 PFF overall grade 82.4 in 2025. His 52 pressures ranked 11th in the Power Four.

4. Damon Wilson II, Missouri

Big board rank: 25

Wilson has big shoes to fill after transferring to Miami to take over from Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor. There are few doubts about Wilson's pass-rushing ability, as he tallied 54 total pressures last year. Run defense is a much bigger weakness for Wilson, however, as he must improve on his 59.5 career run-defense grade.

5. John Henry Daley, Michigan

Big board rank: 27

The highest-graded returning edge defender in college football has followed his head coach to the Big House for 2026. His 18.3% pressure rate at Utah last season was among the best in the sport.