Leonard Moore is the premier lockdown threat: The Notre Dame standout earned the highest PFF grade (91.8) among all college cornerbacks last season while holding opposing passers to a 45.1 rating.

Georgia boasts a high-pedigree playmaker: Former top recruit Ellis Robinson IV proved his elite potential by allowing just 15 receptions on 35 targets and recording four interceptions in limited action.

Size and length dominate the rankings: Mississippi State‘s Kelley Jones utilizes his 6-foot-4 frame to suffocate passing lanes, limiting quarterbacks to a meager 28.9% completion rate in his direction.

The 2026 NFL Draft is complete, with 257 players selected who will now look to establish themselves at the next level.

But team building never stops. After securing this year’s incoming talent, teams will now turn their attention to the 2027 class and begin identifying prospects to monitor in the coming months. With that in mind, we’re taking an early look at that group with our first pass at position rankings.

Publishing a big board this early comes with obvious caveats — some players will break out next season, while others will regress, making any 12-month projection look misguided. Peter Woods, Garrett Nussmeier and Cade Klubnik were all discussed as potential top-10 draft picks at this time last year. A lot can and will change. Early rankings are less about prediction and more about a snapshot of where prospects stand today.

1. Leonard Moore, Notre Dame

Big board rank: 5

Pound for pound, Moore may be the most gifted player in this class behind Jeremiah Smith. His PFF overall grade (91.8) ranked highest among college cornerbacks last year. Quarterbacks posted a passer rating of 45.1 when throwing into his coverage, and he came down with five interceptions. Now the most established cornerback in college football, Moore could be due for a quiet 2026, as opposing quarterbacks often won't even bother looking in his direction.

2. Ellis Robinson IV, Georgia

Big board rank: 11

Robinson has played just 550 defensive snaps and doesn't necessarily need to declare for the 2027 draft, but if he does, he will be viewed as a top prospect. The second overall recruit in the 2024 class possesses some of the most fluid hips you'll find. He recorded four interceptions last year and allowed just 15 receptions on 35 targets. Robinson still needs to fill out his frame, but otherwise, he ticks every box at the position.

3. Kelley Jones, Mississippi State

Big board rank: 20

Opposing quarterbacks completed just 28.9% of passes thrown in Kelley Jones' direction last year. The leader of the Mississippi State defense personifies the idea that nothing comes easy. He is listed at 6-foot-4 with a lengthy wingspan.

4. Jamari Sharpe, Indiana

Big board rank: 36

The only Indiana defender on this list, Sharpe excelled on the opposite side from D'Angelo Ponds last season. On 30 coverage snaps against Carnell Tate and Jeremiah Smith in the Big Ten title game, Sharpe was not targeted. Later in the Rose Bowl, Ty Simpson threw eight passes in his direction, yielding just 34 yards. Finally, Sharpe recorded the championship-sealing interception to close out the season in Miami.

5. Zabien Brown, Alabama

Big board rank: 41

Brown has not been without his woes in Alabama‘s secondary. He produced three single-game grades below 50.0 this past year, but the highlights – including a 99-yard pick-six against Tennessee – are impossible to ignore. Brown is a high-pedigree recruit (former No. 2 overall player in the state of California) and possesses ideal size for the position.