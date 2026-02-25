Detroit Lions Mock Draft: Immediate help for a team built to contend

Akheem Mesidor in Round 1: Mesidor may not be a fit for every team in Round 1, given that he turns 25 in April, but Detroit’s win-now window makes his age far less concerning. The Lions need immediate contributors, and Mesidor fits that mold. He posted a 20.8% pass-rush win rate in 2025, totaling 13 sacks and 102 total wins.

Support at tackle in Round 2: If longtime left tackle Taylor Decker returns for the 2026 season, Dunker could begin his career inside before eventually kicking outside once Decker moves on. Over the past two seasons, Dunker allowed just four sacks and three quarterback hits across 563 pass-blocking snaps at right tackle.

A wave of injuries on both sides of the ball, combined with a brutal schedule, prevented the Detroit Lions from recapturing the regular-season success of the previous two years and ultimately kept them out of the playoffs. While the defensive staff remains largely intact, the offense will turn to Drew Petzing in 2026 — Detroit’s third offensive coordinator in as many seasons.

To fully support Petzing’s run-heavy approach, the Lions will need meaningful reinforcements along the offensive line, particularly at center and potentially at left tackle. They should also prioritize adding a true blocking tight end after injuries and inconsistent play decimated the position last season.

Defensively, Detroit must become more dynamic when it comes to rushing the passer. Although Al-Quadin Muhammad delivered a solid 2025 campaign, his impact faded late in the year, and he is likely to command a sizable contract in free agency. The secondary also requires attention after cornerback play slipped down the stretch, and lingering health concerns surrounding star safety Kerby Joseph’s knee remain a factor.

After hitting on several early draft classes, general manager Brad Holmes has not seen the same immediate returns from the past two groups and will look to reset the trajectory this April. Here is an early look at the positions and prospects Detroit could target in the upcoming draft.

Round 1, Pick 17: ED Akheem Mesidor, Miami

Round 2, Pick 50: OT Gennings Dunker, Iowa

Round 4, Pick 118: C Matt Gulbin, Michigan State

Gulbin projects as a potential riser throughout the draft process thanks to his athleticism, technique and consistency. A 2025 transfer from Wake Forest, he allowed just five total pressures. His 87.8 PFF pass-blocking grade ranked third among centers in college football.

Round 5, Pick 155: CB Hezekiah Masses, Cal

Masses brings the physical, aggressive style Detroit covets at cornerback. In 2025, he allowed completions on just 48.4% of targets in his coverage, recording five interceptions and forcing incompletions on 19.4% of passes thrown his way.

Round 6, Pick 180: TE Max Bredeson, Michigan

Tight end blocking was a consistent weakness for Detroit last season, making this a logical value pick. Bredeson’s 85.2 PFF run-blocking grade led all tight ends in college football in 2025. He also offers versatility with extensive experience as both a fullback and a move tight end.