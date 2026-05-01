A new pillar for the offensive line: The Lions addressed the departure of Taylor Decker by selecting Clemson tackle Blake Miller at pick 17. A four-year starter with nearly 4,000 snaps, Miller provides immediate stability to pair with Penei Sewell.

Massive value in the secondary: Detroit landed a significant steal in Arizona State CB Keith Abney II. Ranked No. 50 on the PFF Big Board but taken at pick 157, Abney earned an elite 86.3 PFF grade in 2025 and offers high-end rotational potential.

Michigan standouts stay local: The Lions added two high-floor defenders from the Wolverines: edge rusher Derrick Moore (the class's highest-graded pick at 89.9) and downhill linebacker Jimmy Rolder to bolster the defensive depth chart.

All 257 picks from the 2026 NFL Draft have been made, reshaping depth charts across the league and setting the foundation for the season ahead. But draft weekend is only the starting point — the real evaluation comes from how each class aligns with the board, positional value and projected impact.

This class features a wide range of outcomes. Using PFF's Big Board as a baseline, along with wins above average (WAA) added and an emphasis on premium positions, we can begin to separate sound process from questionable decisions before a single training camp snap is played.

With that framework, here's a look at how the Detroit Lions approached the 2026 NFL Draft — where they found value, where they prioritized need and how much immediate impact this class is positioned to deliver.

Detroit Lions: B-

Picks: 7 | WAA added: 0.867 (Rank 22/32)

Pick 17: T Blake Miller, Clemson Tigers

Pick 44: ED Derrick Moore, Michigan Wolverines

Pick 118: LB Jimmy Rolder, Michigan Wolverines

Pick 157: CB Keith Abney II, Arizona State Sun Devils

Pick 168: WR Kendrick Law, Kentucky Wildcats

Pick 205: DI Skyler Gill-Howard, Texas Tech Red Raiders

Pick 222: ED Tyre West, Tennessee Volunteers

Highest-graded pick (2025): ED Derrick Moore, Michigan Wolverines (89.9)

2026 NFL Draft: Detroit Lions Draft Picks Draft selections compared to Big Board Rank 0 43 87 130 173 216 260 303 346 T Blake Miller RANK 25 PICK 17 ED Derrick Moore RANK 65 PICK 44 LB Jimmy Rolder RANK 346 PICK 118 CB Keith Abney II RANK 50 PICK 157 WR Kendrick Law RANK 216 PICK 168 DI Skyler Gill-Howard RANK 212 PICK 205 ED Tyre West PICK 222 OVERALL · PICK & BIG BOARD RANK Steal Board rank better than pick # Reach Picked before board rank Even Pick # matches board rank

Miller: Miller gets the nod as Penei Sewell’s new running mate after the departure of longtime Lions tackle Taylor Decker. Miller should start at right tackle, with Sewell kicking over to left tackle, and he certainly isn’t lacking experience there. He was a four-year starter at Clemson, logging nearly 4,000 offensive snaps across those seasons. He was remarkably consistent, too, earning 70.0-plus PFF grades in each year.

Moore: Moore is a smaller edge defender who wins with quickness and pass-rush IQ. His lack of length may limit sack totals, but he can contribute as a rotational 3-4 outside linebacker.

Rolder: Rolder has been a reliable downhill linebacker over the past two seasons, earning at least an 80.0 PFF run-defense grade while missing just five tackles in that span. Injuries limited him to 909 career snaps, and he allowed an 80.6% catch rate last season, but at 22 years old, he still offers intriguing upside.

Abney: Abney's lack of length and top-tier athleticism may limit him to zone schemes, but his competitiveness and run-defense mentality make him a valuable rotational defensive back with starter potential.

Law: Law's receiving ability likely limits his chances of making an NFL roster, but his athletic versatility and extensive special teams experience give him a path as a late-round selection.

Gill-Howard: Gill-Howard checks in at No. 212 on PFF’s Big Board after posting an 88.6 overall grade in 2025, including a 90.0 pass-rush grade, with 12 total pressures on just 104 rush snaps (11.5% pressure rate). His 74.9 pass-rush grade in 2024 and consistent disruption underline steady efficiency across multiple seasons. At 6-foot-1, 280 pounds with sub-31-inch arms, he wins with first-step quickness and leverage, translating to early backfield penetration. The profile projects best as a rotational, scheme-specific 3-technique who can generate interior disruption.

West: West’s pass-rush profile has remained steady, with grades of 67.5 (2022), 72.8 (2023), 72.2 (2024) and 72.1 (2025). He recorded 17 pressures in each of the past two seasons, with 2025 production totaling four sacks, four hits and nine hurries. That consistency reflects reliable disruption in a rotational role rather than high-end volume.