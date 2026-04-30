Value found at the very end of the board: Despite a low overall grade, Denver landed Red Murdock with the final pick of the draft. Murdock earned a 91.2 PFF grade in 2025, ranking second among all college linebackers.

Prioritizing the tight end room: The Broncos doubled down on the position, selecting Justin Joly and Dallen Bentley. Bentley represents a significant value steal, taken at pick 256 despite being ranked No. 142 on the PFF Big Board.

A major reach in the third round: Denver surprised many by selecting interior defender Tyler Onyedim at pick 66. While productive against the run, Onyedim was ranked No. 244 on the PFF Big Board, making him a reach of 178 spots.

All 257 picks from the 2026 NFL Draft have been made, reshaping depth charts across the league and setting the foundation for the season ahead. But draft weekend is only the starting point — the real evaluation comes from how each class aligns with the board, positional value and projected impact.

This class features a wide range of outcomes. Using PFF's Big Board as a baseline, along with wins above average (WAA) added and an emphasis on premium positions, we can begin to separate sound process from questionable decisions before a single training camp snap is played.

With that framework, here's a look at how the Denver Broncos approached the 2026 NFL Draft — where they found value, where they prioritized need and how much immediate impact this class is positioned to deliver.

Denver Broncos: C-

Picks: 7 | WAA added: 1.145 (Rank 16/32)

Pick 66: DI Tyler Onyedim, Texas A&M Aggies

Pick 108: HB Jonah Coleman, Washington Huskies

Pick 111: T Kage Casey, Boise State Broncos

Pick 152: TE Justin Joly, North Carolina State Wolfpack

Pick 246: S Miles Scott, Illinois Fighting Illini

Pick 256: TE Dallen Bentley, Utah Utes

Pick 257: LB Red Murdock, Buffalo Bulls

Highest-graded pick (2025): LB Red Murdock, Buffalo Bulls (91.2)

2026 NFL Draft: Denver Broncos Draft Picks Draft selections compared to Big Board Rank 0 33 65 98 130 163 195 228 260 DI Tyler Onyedim RANK 244 PICK 66 HB Jonah Coleman RANK 99 PICK 108 T Kage Casey RANK 121 PICK 111 TE Justin Joly RANK 129 PICK 152 S Miles Scott PICK 246 TE Dallen Bentley RANK 142 PICK 256 LB Red Murdock RANK 208 PICK 257 OVERALL · PICK & BIG BOARD RANK Steal Board rank better than pick # Reach Picked before board rank Even Pick # matches board rank

Onyedim: Onyedim delivered steady production in 2025, earning a 71.9 PFF grade driven by his work against the run. He posted a 73.2 run-defense grade, recorded 22 defensive stops, including seven tackles for loss or no gain and consistently impacted early downs. His pass-rush contribution remains a secondary part of his profile, as he generated 17 pressures and earned a 65.0 pass-rush grade. t 6-foot-3 and 295 pounds, he wins with first-step quickness and active hands to shed blocks and close space. The overall profile aligns with his No. 244 ranking on PFF’s Big Board as a rotational interior defender with upside in the right scheme.

Coleman: Coleman may not have the flashy athleticism of a fan-favorite RB1, but his game is efficient, powerful and translatable to NFL success, specifically behind zone-blocking schemes where he can gain momentum and one-cut into rushing lanes. He also brings plus third-down reliability as a receiver and pass protector.

Casey: Casey drew attention as the lead blocker for Ashton Jeanty and dominated Mountain West competition in both phases. He earned an 80.0 PFF grade in 2025, including an 80.1 pass-blocking grade and a 75.8 run-blocking mark. His 33.25-inch arms rank in the 31st percentile at the position, which suggests a likely move inside, where his limitations in burst can be mitigated.

Joly: Joly is a natural receiving tight end with strong hands, a high football IQ and a competitive edge. While he lacks standout athletic traits, he offers enough to project as a contributor on offense and special teams.

Scott: Scott’s 2025 profile is driven by an 88.4 run-defense grade paired with a 71.0 coverage mark, highlighting impact near the line with functional ability on the back end. He recorded 10 defensive stops and allowed 11 receptions for 107 yards on 18 targets, with one touchdown, three interceptions and five pass breakups for a 56.7 passer rating into his coverage. His usage leaned heavily at free safety (1,939 career snaps), with additional work in the box (326), slot (99) and even along the defensive line (25).

Bentley: Bentley produced as a receiving tight end in 2025 but likely lacks the baseline athleticism needed to stick at the next level. He will need to win with anticipation and route nuance to overcome those limitations.

Murdock: Murdock, No. 208 on the PFF Big Board, is coming off a massive 2025 campaign in which he earned a 91.2 overall grade — second among all linebackers — with elite marks across the board (91.3 run defense, 86.5 coverage, 82.2 tackling, 72.3 pass rush). He’s improved each season (70.1 in 2023, 74.8 in 2024) and has racked up 144 career stops, including 39 tackles for loss or no gain, 33 of which came against the run.