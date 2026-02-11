Draft-day confidence. Season-long insights. Get 25% off PFF+ with code DRAFT.
All
NFL
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft - current
DFS
Betting

Dallas Cowboys Mock Draft: Bolstering the defensive side of the ball

By Josh Liskiewitz
  • Kicking things off with Ohio State's Sonny Styles: One of the true elite defenders in the class, Styles would fill what has felt like an eternal void for the Cowboys. In 2025, he earned an impressive 87.4 run-defense grade, thanks in large part to just two missed tackles, while his 86.9 coverage grade ranked sixth among all FBS linebackers.
  • Adding one of the best ball-hawking safeties in the class: Combining his 2024 season at NC State with his 2025 campaign at USC, Bishop Fitzgerald recorded eight interceptions and forced 10 additional incompletions.

The Dallas Cowboys have significant needs on the defensive side of the ball, and while the Micah Parsons trade with Green Bay on the eve of the 2025 season netted them a second top-20 pick in this draft, there’s a strong chance they look to move that selection for additional draft capital.

As it stands, Dallas holds no second- or third-round picks, creating a 92-pick gap between its first two selections.

While the expectation is that the Cowboys won’t ultimately pick at No. 20, for the purposes of this exercise, there are no trades, and they retain all currently slotted selections.

With that framework in place, Dallas lands two exciting defensive prospects for a unit in desperate need of playmakers at every level.

Round 1, Pick 12: LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State

One of the true elite defenders in the class, Styles would fill what has felt like an eternal void for the Cowboys. In 2025, he earned an impressive 87.4 run-defense grade, thanks in large part to just two missed tackles, while his 86.9 coverage grade ranked sixth among all FBS linebackers.

Round 1, Pick 20: CB Avieon Terrell, Clemson

Terrell is an outstanding all-around cornerback, but it’s his coverage ability that will likely see him drafted in this range. Over the past two seasons at Clemson, he has forced 23 combined incompletions and recorded two interceptions.

Compile your own big board rankings, scout and grade players yourself and share your rankings with friends — all with the PFF Big Board Builder.

Round 4, Pick 112: S Bishop Fitzgerald, USC

Fitzgerald is one of the top ball-hawking safeties in the draft class. Combining his 2024 season at NC State with his 2025 campaign at USC, he recorded eight interceptions and forced 10 additional incompletions.

Round 5, Pick 150: RB Mike Washington, Arkansas

Washington transferred to Arkansas from New Mexico State and proved to be a dual-threat back, posting 30 explosive runs while also hauling in 28 receptions with just one drop.

Round 5, Pick 177: DI Kaleb Proctor, Southeastern Louisiana

Proctor possesses an excellent blend of quickness, agility and play strength, making him disruptive against both the run and the pass. Last season, he graded positively on 18.4% of run-defense snaps while also recording nine sacks and 39 total pressures as a pass rusher.

20 min read
Quick Read
The NFL offseason is here, and the 2026 NFL Draft order is set. Here's how the first round could play out.
Post-Super Bowl Mock Draft: Arvell Reese goes No. 2 overall, Ravens add Makai Lemon
Max Chadwick By Max Chadwick
16 min read
Quick Read
Learn more about the top five quarterback prospects on the 2026 PFF Big Board through their strengths and weaknesses.
2026 NFL Draft: Strengths, weaknesses for the top QB prospects
Trevor Sikkema By Trevor Sikkema
10 min read
Quick Read
The 2026 running back class begins with a clear headliner. Notre Dame’s Jeremiyah Love separates himself from the field as one of the most complete backfield prospects we’ve eva…
2026 NFL Draft: Strengths, weaknesses for the top RB prospects
Trevor Sikkema By Trevor Sikkema
14 min read
Quick Read
The Panini Senior Bowl is a crucial step in the pre-draft process, giving NFL teams an extended look at top prospects in a competitive setting. To aid in player evaluation, PFF…
PFF Senior Bowl Grades: Grading standouts from one-on-one and team drills
By William Moy
2 min read
Quick Read
The 2025 NFL season is officially in the books, with the Seattle Seahawks crowned Super Bowl champions and the league now turning its full attention to the offseason. While a ha…
2026 NFL Draft Order
Mark Chichester By Mark Chichester
14 min read
Quick Read
PFF Lead Draft Analyst Trevor Sikkema examines which prospects fit the “blue-chip” label in the 2026 NFL Draft.
How many “blue-chip” prospects are in the 2026 NFL Draft class?
Trevor Sikkema By Trevor Sikkema
Mock Draft Simulator
Try the tool
Mock Draft Simulator
Make picks, trade up, and run your own draft in minutes.
Big Board Builder
Build your board
Big Board Builder
Create custom rankings with Scouting Mode at the core.
More Coverage
Mock Draft Simulator
Be the GM for any team in the 2026 NFL Draft with a fully immersive simulation that lets you trade picks and players for a realistic, in-depth draft experience.
2026 NFL Draft Big Board
Trevor Sikkema’s personal rankings, complete with three-year player grades, position rankings and in-depth scouting reports for the top prospects in the class.
Big Board Builder
Create your own customized draft rankings, with Scouting Mode at its core — a fully customizable grading system that puts the entire evaluation process in your hands.
NCAA Premium Stats
Our exclusive database, featuring the most in-depth collection of NCAA player performance data.

Call the Right Play for Every Life Stage. Western & Southern Financial Group.
Sponsor
NFL Draft Featured Tools
Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use Accessibility Statement
© 2026 PFF - all rights reserved.