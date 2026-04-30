A premier anchor for the secondary: The Cowboys traded up to secure Ohio State safety Caleb Downs at pick 11. Downs, the highest-graded pick in the class (87.5), is expected to stabilize a unit that ranked last in PFF coverage grade in 2025.

Heavy investment in the defensive front: Dallas prioritized the edge following the Micah Parsons trade, adding Malachi Lawrence, Jaishawn Barham, and LT Overton. Lawrence brings immediate rotational value after posting an 89.5 PFF pass-rush grade last season.

Identifying value in the secondary: Florida CB Devin Moore represents a significant steal at pick 114. Ranked No. 85 on the PFF Big Board, Moore earned an 83.0 PFF grade in 2025 and offers the length and speed required for press-man coverage.

All 257 picks from the 2026 NFL Draft have been made, reshaping depth charts across the league and setting the foundation for the season ahead. But draft weekend is only the starting point — the real evaluation comes from how each class aligns with the board, positional value and projected impact.

This class features a wide range of outcomes. Using PFF's Big Board as a baseline, along with wins above average (WAA) added and an emphasis on premium positions, we can begin to separate sound process from questionable decisions before a single training camp snap is played.

With that framework, here's a look at how the Dallas Cowboys approached the 2026 NFL Draft — where they found value, where they prioritized need and how much immediate impact this class is positioned to deliver.

Dallas Cowboys: B

Picks: 7 | WAA added: 1.021 (Rank 18/32)

Pick 11: S Caleb Downs, Ohio State Buckeyes

Pick 23: ED Malachi Lawrence, UCF Knights

Pick 92: ED Jaishawn Barham, Michigan Wolverines

Pick 112: T Drew Shelton, Penn State Nittany Lions

Pick 114: CB Devin Moore, Florida Gators

Pick 137: ED LT Overton, Alabama Crimson Tide

Pick 218: WR Anthony Smith, East Carolina Pirates

Highest-graded pick (2025): S Caleb Downs, Ohio State Buckeyes (87.5)

2026 NFL Draft: Dallas Cowboys Draft Picks Draft selections compared to Big Board Rank 0 43 87 130 174 217 260 304 347 S Caleb Downs RANK 8 PICK 11 ED Malachi Lawrence RANK 54 PICK 23 ED Jaishawn Barham RANK 102 PICK 92 T Drew Shelton RANK 183 PICK 112 CB Devin Moore RANK 85 PICK 114 ED LT Overton RANK 91 PICK 137 WR Anthony Smith RANK 347 PICK 218 OVERALL · PICK & BIG BOARD RANK Steal Board rank better than pick # Reach Picked before board rank Even Pick # matches board rank

Downs: As is often the case with safety prospects, Downs slid further than he appeared on most big boards. Dallas traded up one spot to ensure it got its guy. It’s hard to find much fault with Downs’ college career, as he earned 85.0-plus PFF grades in three consecutive seasons — one at Alabama and two at Ohio State. He should be a stabilizing force on the back end for a Dallas secondary that ranked last in PFF coverage grade as a unit in 2025.

Lawrence: Lawrence joins 2025 first-round pick Donovan Ezeiruaku and Rashan Gary as notable additions on the edge over the past year after the team traded away Micah Parsons. Lawrence profiles as a rotational pass rusher who could make an early impact in that role, coming off an 89.5 PFF pass-rush grade last season at UCF. This pick profiles as a reach to address a need, with Lawrence coming in around No. 50 on the Consensus Big Board.

Barham: Barham presents a challenging evaluation as a tweener, but his profile carries clear upside. He earned a 79.3 PFF grade in 2025 and ranked 14th among edge defenders in wins above average (0.23), which reflects strong overall impact. He stands out as a disruptive run defender and offers flashes as a pass rusher, supported by an explosive athletic profile, though his lighter frame may limit his role at the next level. The overall projection points to a mid-round sleeper with the potential to develop into a valuable contributor in the right scheme.

Shelton: Shelton delivered his best season at Penn State in 2025, earning a 70.6 PFF overall grade. However, his transition inside will require improvement in the run game, where he owns a 54.7 career PFF grade.

Moore: Moore is an appealing Day 2 prospect with a strong blend of length, speed and ball skills for press-man coverage, though his injury history could impact his draft position.

Overton: Overton fits best as a 3-4 defensive end with inside-out versatility. He can contribute in a 4-3 as a power end, but his lack of bend and stride length limits his ability to consistently threaten the edge.

Smith: Smith has been efficient throughout his extended college career, averaging 2.42 yards per route run with 5.9 yards after the catch per reception. Ball security and run blocking have limited his profile, but his quickness and 6-foot-2 frame could still earn him a look at the next level.