An elite overhaul of the offensive unit: The Browns earned a perfect A+ grade by prioritizing premium positions, landing top-tier tackle Spencer Fano at pick 9 and following up with explosive playmakers KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston.

Secondary value highlights the class: Cleveland secured a massive steal in Toledo safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren. Ranked No. 21 on the PFF Big Board but taken at pick 58, he posted the highest PFF grade in the class at 91.9.

Building through high-end collegiate production: The Browns finished 4th in the NFL in total WAA added, selecting seven players with 2025 PFF grades above 80.0, including Arkansas QB Taylen Green and BYU TE Carsen Ryan.

All 257 picks from the 2026 NFL Draft have been made, reshaping depth charts across the league and setting the foundation for the season ahead. But draft weekend is only the starting point — the real evaluation comes from how each class aligns with the board, positional value and projected impact.

This class features a wide range of outcomes. Using PFF's Big Board as a baseline, along with wins above average (WAA) added and an emphasis on premium positions, we can begin to separate sound process from questionable decisions before a single training camp snap is played.

With that framework, here's a look at how the Cleveland Browns approached the 2026 NFL Draft — where they found value, where they prioritized need and how much immediate impact this class is positioned to deliver.

Cleveland Browns: A+

Picks: 10 | WAA added: 2.065 (Rank 4/32)

Pick 9: T Spencer Fano, Utah Utes

Pick 24: WR KC Concepcion, Texas A&M Aggies

Pick 39: WR Denzel Boston, Washington Huskies

Pick 58: S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo Rockets

Pick 86: T Austin Barber, Florida Gators

Pick 146: C Parker Brailsford, Alabama Crimson Tide

Pick 149: LB Justin Jefferson, Alabama Crimson Tide

Pick 170: TE Joe Royer, Cincinnati Bearcats

Pick 182: QB Taylen Green, Arkansas Razorbacks

Pick 248: TE Carsen Ryan, BYU Cougars

Highest-graded pick (2025): S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo Rockets (91.9)

2026 NFL Draft: Cleveland Browns Draft Picks Draft selections compared to Big Board Rank 0 54 108 162 216 269 323 377 431 T Spencer Fano RANK 12 PICK 9 WR KC Concepcion RANK 35 PICK 24 WR Denzel Boston RANK 31 PICK 39 S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren RANK 21 PICK 58 T Austin Barber RANK 149 PICK 86 C Parker Brailsford RANK 226 PICK 146 LB Justin Jefferson RANK 431 PICK 149 TE Joe Royer RANK 160 PICK 170 QB Taylen Green RANK 246 PICK 182 TE Carsen Ryan RANK 303 PICK 248 OVERALL · PICK & BIG BOARD RANK Steal Board rank better than pick # Reach Picked before board rank Even Pick # matches board rank

Fano: The Browns traded back with Kansas City and still had their pick of the top offensive linemen on the board. Fano can move along the offensive line, giving Cleveland the flexibility to field its “best five” after adding several veteran offensive linemen in free agency and overhauling the unit. Fano has played primarily right tackle over the past two seasons, earning 80.0-plus PFF grades in both years, after playing left tackle in his first season at Utah.

Concepcion: The expectation was that Cleveland would come out of the draft with an offensive lineman and a wide receiver to bolster an offense that needed more talent. That’s exactly what happened. Concepcion isn’t going to come in and be a traditional “X” receiver for Cleveland, but he can work as a “Z” and in the slot while bringing after-the-catch ability to the Browns’ offense.

Boston: Boston is a smooth-moving “X” receiver with the size and skill set to develop into a starting outside receiver at the next level. He is less comfortable and productive against zone coverage, but in single-coverage situations, he is often the player to bet on thanks to his elite hand strength.

McNeil-Warren: McNeil-Warren is a big, explosive safety with a knack for creating turnovers. He projects as a potential impact starter in a box role.

Barber: Barber, a three-star recruit from Jacksonville, Florida, developed into a multi-year starter at left tackle after beginning his career on the right side. At over 6-foot-6 and 315 pounds, he has a prototypical frame with solid athleticism, flexibility and balance, giving him developmental starting potential.

Brailsford: Brailsford wins with quickness and technique but has outlier size limitations. While he showed high-level play in 2023, his lack of strength and mass were exposed in 2024, particularly in the run game. He projects best to an outside zone scheme.

Jefferson: Jefferson played a career-high 612 snaps at Alabama in 2025 and earned a 67.7 PFF grade, highlighted by a 73.9 coverage grade. In coverage, he allowed 36 receptions for 321 yards on 52 targets without surrendering a touchdown, while recording one interception and five pass breakups.

Royer: Royer is a receiving-focused tight end best kept out of key blocking situations. He brings above-average athleticism and excellent hands, projecting as a TE2 with flexibility to align in receiver roles.

Green: Green is a well-built, athletically gifted prospect whose inconsistent passing will likely hold him back from a shot at a starter role (and maybe even a backup) in the pros. However, he is such a good athlete that a change to tight end or wide receiver could be in the cards.

Ryan: Ryan broke out with the Cougars in 2025, as he earned an 82.6 PFF receiving grade and ranked in the 93rd percentile in separation rate. His smaller frame and limited contested-catch production raise concerns, but his run blocking provides value, as his negatively graded run-block rate ranks in the 78th percentile, which supports his case as a potential late-round option.