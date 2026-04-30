2026 NFL Draft: Cincinnati Bengals draft recap

Disruptive edge presence added early: The Bengals secured a major steal in second-round pick Cashius Howell. Ranked No. 26 on the PFF Big Board, Howell brings an elite pass-rush arsenal and an 81.2 PFF grade to Cincinnati‘s defensive front.

Finding elite value in the trenches: Duke tackle Brian Parker II represents one of the biggest steals of the draft. Selected at pick 189 despite a No. 126 board rank, Parker posted the class's highest PFF grade (85.5) with balanced performance in both pass and run blocking.

Late-round gems bolster the depth chart: Cincinnati masterfully navigated the final rounds, landing massive steals in TE Jack Endries (90 spots past board rank) and Navy DI Landon Robinson, who fell 104 spots despite an 84.7 pass-rush grade.

All 257 picks from the 2026 NFL Draft have been made, reshaping depth charts across the league and setting the foundation for the season ahead. But draft weekend is only the starting point — the real evaluation comes from how each class aligns with the board, positional value and projected impact.

This class features a wide range of outcomes. Using PFF's Big Board as a baseline, along with wins above average (WAA) added and an emphasis on premium positions, we can begin to separate sound process from questionable decisions before a single training camp snap is played.

With that framework, here's a look at how the Cincinnati Bengals approached the 2026 NFL Draft — where they found value, where they prioritized need and how much immediate impact this class is positioned to deliver.

Cincinnati Bengals: B+

Picks: 7 | WAA added: 0.57 (Rank 31/32)

Pick 41: ED Cashius Howell, Texas A&M Aggies

Pick 72: CB Tacario Davis, Washington Huskies

Pick 128: C Connor Lew, Auburn Tigers

Pick 140: WR Colbie Young, Georgia Bulldogs

Pick 189: T Brian Parker II, Duke Blue Devils

Pick 221: TE Jack Endries, Texas Longhorns

Pick 226: DI Landon Robinson, Navy Midshipmen

Highest-graded pick (2025): T Brian Parker II, Duke Blue Devils (85.5)

2026 NFL Draft: Cincinnati Bengals Draft Picks Draft selections compared to Big Board Rank 0 33 65 98 130 163 195 228 260 ED Cashius Howell RANK 26 PICK 41 CB Tacario Davis RANK 123 PICK 72 C Connor Lew RANK 80 PICK 128 WR Colbie Young RANK 230 PICK 140 T Brian Parker II RANK 126 PICK 189 TE Jack Endries RANK 131 PICK 221 DI Landon Robinson RANK 122 PICK 226 OVERALL · PICK & BIG BOARD RANK Steal Board rank better than pick # Reach Picked before board rank Even Pick # matches board rank

Howell: Howell's measurables are not ideal, but his hand usage, burst and pass-rush arsenal allow him to be disruptive in one-on-one situations as a situational edge defender.

Davis: Davis followed a standout 2023 season at Arizona with a dip in production over two years at Washington, but his physical traits remain appealing for developmental upside. He measured 6-foot-4 with 33.88-inch arms, both in the 99th percentile at the position, and ran a 4.41 40-yard dash in the 86th percentile. In 2025, he allowed 15 receptions for 146 yards and one touchdown, while recording two interceptions and four pass breakups, with a 50.6 passer rating allowed. His length and movement skills support a projection as a mid-round developmental option.

Lew: Lew is a technically sound center with excellent leverage, balance and posture. His consistent fundamentals allow him to win positioning battles, though he can struggle against top-end power due to his lighter build. His upside is high given his age and technique.

Young: Young’s profile shows steady grading growth, culminating in a 76.3 overall and 76.7 receiving grade in 2025 after marks of 63.0 (2022), 70.2 (2023) and 70.2 (2024). He caught 26 of 33 targets for 381 yards and a touchdown, producing 2.30 yards per route run with 6.4 yards after the catch per reception, 10 missed tackles forced and a 112.2 passer rating when targeted. His usage skewed heavily outside, with 89.4% of his career snaps coming out wide.

Parker: Parker offers positional versatility with the ability to play both guard and tackle, and his strength in the run game stands out through consistent displacement at the point of attack. He earned an 83.9 run-blocking grade alongside an 83.4 pass-blocking grade in 2025, which reflects balanced production across both phases. He allowed three sacks, two hits and 15 hurries on 538 pass-blocking snaps, and must reduce the rate at which pressures turn into sacks to maximize his effectiveness at the next level.

Endries: Endries profiles as a strong mid-round option for teams that utilize heavier personnel and want to stretch the field vertically. He offers alignment versatility as a slot or wing and contributes as both a pass catcher and lead blocker.

Robinson: Robinson served as an anchor for Navy’s defense and showed clear development as an interior pass rusher in 2025. He earned a career-best 78.2 PFF grade, including an 84.7 pass-rush grade, and generated 34 pressures, with eight sacks, four hits and 22 hurries. He measured 5-foot-11 and 293 pounds at his pro day with 31¾-inch arms, which rank in the third, 43rd and 21st percentiles, respectively. His size presents limitations, but his quickness supports a role in a defensive line rotation.