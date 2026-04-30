An elite secondary anchor arrives: The Bears landed a massive steal in Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman at pick 25. Ranked No. 11 on the PFF Big Board, Thieneman earned a stellar 91.0 PFF grade in 2025 and fills a major void in Dennis Allen's defense.

Finding value in the secondary and linebacker corps: Chicago identified significant draft-day steals in Texas CB Malik Muhammad (picked 124, board rank 105) and Arizona State LB Keyshaun Elliott, who fell 63 spots past his big board ranking.

Prioritizing the interior trenches: The Bears targeted the line of scrimmage with Iowa center Logan Jones and Georgia Tech DI Jordan van den Berg, prioritizing high-IQ players and run-defense stability to bolster their defensive rotation.

All 257 picks from the 2026 NFL Draft have been made, reshaping depth charts across the league and setting the foundation for the season ahead. But draft weekend is only the starting point — the real evaluation comes from how each class aligns with the board, positional value and projected impact.

This class features a wide range of outcomes. Using PFF's Big Board as a baseline, along with wins above average (WAA) added and an emphasis on premium positions, we can begin to separate sound process from questionable decisions before a single training camp snap is played.

With that framework, here's a look at how the Chicago Bears approached the 2026 NFL Draft — where they found value, where they prioritized need and how much immediate impact this class is positioned to deliver.

Chicago Bears: B

Picks: 7 | WAA added: 0.675 (Rank 27/32)

Pick 25: S Dillon Thieneman, Oregon Ducks

Pick 57: C Logan Jones, Iowa Hawkeyes

Pick 69: TE Sam Roush, Stanford Cardinal

Pick 89: WR Zavion Thomas, LSU Tigers

Pick 124: CB Malik Muhammad, Texas Longhorns

Pick 166: LB Keyshaun Elliott, Arizona State Sun Devils

Pick 213: DI Jordan van den Berg, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Highest-graded pick (2025): S Dillon Thieneman, Oregon Ducks (91.0)

2026 NFL Draft: Chicago Bears Draft Picks Draft selections compared to Big Board Rank 0 37 74 111 148 184 221 258 295 S Dillon Thieneman RANK 11 PICK 25 C Logan Jones RANK 95 PICK 57 TE Sam Roush RANK 87 PICK 69 WR Zavion Thomas RANK 213 PICK 89 CB Malik Muhammad RANK 105 PICK 124 LB Keyshaun Elliott RANK 103 PICK 166 DI Jordan van den Berg RANK 295 PICK 213 OVERALL · PICK & BIG BOARD RANK Steal Board rank better than pick # Reach Picked before board rank Even Pick # matches board rank

Thieneman: Thieneman didn’t often make it to Chicago in mock drafts, but the Bears will certainly be happy he was available here. Thieneman earned 89.0-plus PFF grades on multiple defenses — 2023 with Purdue and 2025 with Oregon — and can cover, defend the run and bring high-end athleticism. Given that the Bears came into this draft with a clear need at safety, this is an ideal scenario for Dennis Allen’s defense.

Jones: Jones is a high-IQ, feisty center with strong athleticism for zone schemes. He moves well laterally and shows good hand usage, but his outlier-short arm length creates challenges sustaining blocks and handling longer defenders.

Roush: Roush has the build of an NFL tight end capable of playing on the line of scrimmage. As a blocking “Y” tight end, he can be a valuable piece in heavy personnel packages and some single-tight-end looks, though his impact in the passing game will likely be limited.

Thomas: Thomas plays with energy and determination, giving him a strong chance to stick on an NFL roster, particularly due to his special teams return ability.

Muhammad: Muhammad is a decorated cornerback from one of the nation's best secondaries, and his size and pedigree point to starting potential at the next level, particularly in a zone-oriented scheme. He earned PFF grades of 78.5 in 2023, 71.7 in 2024 and 70.8 in 2025. His lighter frame and limited disruptiveness remain concerns and may factor into evaluations despite the overall profile.

Elliott: Elliott has shown flashes as a downhill player, with effectiveness as a run defender and blitzer, but his below-average frame helps explain his limitations in coverage. He earned PFF grades of 67.8 in 2024 and 67.5 in 2025, which reflect a steady but unspectacular profile. His struggles in coverage may limit his role at the next level, though he still offers some starting upside in the right situation.

Berg: Van den Berg did not receive a combine invite but delivered strong pre-draft testing, with quickness and explosiveness that stood out. His pass-rush production remains limited, as he recorded 56 pressures across five seasons, but his work against the run offers value, highlighted by an 81.2 run-defense grade in 2025, which supports a potential role in a defensive line rotation.