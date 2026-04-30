A masterclass in draft value: The Panthers earned a rare A+ grade by securing six players ranked higher on the PFF Big Board than their actual draft slot, including zero reaches across seven selections.

Securing the trenches for the future: First-round tackle Monroe Freeling (Georgia) provides critical insurance for Ikem Ekwonu, while second-round DI Lee Hunter (Texas Tech) brings an elite 84.5 run-defense grade to the interior.

Late-round gems bolster the roster: Carolina found massive value in the middle rounds with center Sam Hecht (ranked 84, picked 144) and safety Zakee Wheatley, who posted the class's highest PFF grade at 85.9.

All 257 picks from the 2026 NFL Draft have been made, reshaping depth charts across the league and setting the foundation for the season ahead. But draft weekend is only the starting point — the real evaluation comes from how each class aligns with the board, positional value and projected impact.

This class features a wide range of outcomes. Using PFF's Big Board as a baseline, along with wins above average (WAA) added and an emphasis on premium positions, we can begin to separate sound process from questionable decisions before a single training camp snap is played.

With that framework, here's a look at how the Carolina Panthers approached the 2026 NFL Draft — where they found value, where they prioritized need and how much immediate impact this class is positioned to deliver.

Carolina Panthers: A+

Picks: 7 | WAA added: 1.036 (Rank 17/32)

Pick 19: T Monroe Freeling, Georgia Bulldogs

Pick 49: DI Lee Hunter, Texas Tech Red Raiders

Pick 83: WR Chris Brazzell II, Tennessee Volunteers

Pick 129: CB Will Lee III, Texas A&M Aggies

Pick 144: C Sam Hecht, Kansas State Wildcats

Pick 151: S Zakee Wheatley, Penn State Nittany Lions

Pick 227: LB Jackson Kuwatch, Miami (OH) RedHawks

Highest-graded pick (2025): S Zakee Wheatley, Penn State Nittany Lions (85.9)

2026 NFL Draft: Carolina Panthers Draft Picks Draft selections compared to Big Board Rank 0 33 65 98 130 163 195 228 260 T Monroe Freeling RANK 13 PICK 19 DI Lee Hunter RANK 39 PICK 49 WR Chris Brazzell II RANK 58 PICK 83 CB Will Lee III RANK 114 PICK 129 C Sam Hecht RANK 84 PICK 144 S Zakee Wheatley RANK 104 PICK 151 LB Jackson Kuwatch PICK 227 OVERALL · PICK & BIG BOARD RANK Steal Board rank better than pick # Reach Picked before board rank Even Pick # matches board rank

Freeling: Freeling is still a young tackle prospect with untapped potential, but he showed clear signs of improvement as a pass protector from 2024 (65.3 PFF grade) to 2025 (86.1). This provides Carolina with another starting option at left tackle, with Ikem Ekwonu coming off a major late-season injury.

Hunter: Hunter showed steady improvement across four seasons, culminating in a career-best 80.9 PFF grade in 2025. He earned an 84.5 run-defense grade, 12th among FBS interior defenders, finishing in the 96th percentile in run-stop rate. His pass-rush profile was solid but unspectacular, generating 26 pressures and a 72.1 grade, with above-average marks in both overall and true pass-rush situations.

Brazzell: Brazzell is a boom-or-bust vertical receiver capable of posting 100 yards one week and 20 the next. His route tree is limited, but what he does — winning downfield — he does very well. In a vertical offense, he projects as a high-upside outside receiver who will likely begin his career as a WR3. If a team bets on his skill set and he hits, he has the potential to become an impact player.

Lee: Lee, No. 114 on PFF’s Big Board, offers an intriguing developmental profile, as his size, length and leaping ability translate to strong ball skills. He earned a 66.5 PFF grade in 2025 after a stronger 76.2 mark in 2023, and he recorded eight pass breakups in each of the past two seasons. His run defense, tackling and penalty discipline remain areas for improvement, but the physical tools and ball production point to late-round value.

Hecht: Hecht delivered a strong 2025 campaign, earning an 80.3 PFF overall grade that ranked fourth among centers. He brings a balanced profile, ranking 10th in PFF run-blocking grade (77.7) while holding up adequately in pass protection. Across 759 snaps, he allowed just seven pressures, with zero sacks and zero quarterback hits, and committed no penalties.

Wheatley: Wheatley is a long, springy athlete best suited for single-high roles. His slender build can be exposed in the box, but he offers strong range and coverage ability in space.

Kuwatch: Kuwatch posted a career-best 82.1 overall grade in 2025, driven by an 82.0 run-defense grade and a 73.0 coverage mark. He recorded 45 stops on the year while adding five sacks, four hits and eight hurries across 124 pass-rush snaps, which highlights three-phase involvement.