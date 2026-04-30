2026 NFL Draft: Buffalo Bills draft recap

- Value found in the mid-rounds: The Bills secured two major steals relative to the PFF Big Board, landing wide receiver Skyler Bell (ranked 60, picked 125) and Clemson edge rusher T.J. Parker (ranked 29, picked 35) to bolster their premium positions.
- TCU linebacker brings elite production: Fourth-round pick Kaleb Elarms-Orr earned the highest 2025 PFF grade of the class (84.4), showcasing versatility with grades above 75.4 in run defense, coverage, and tackling.
- Secondary depth prioritized: Buffalo invested heavily in the back end, selecting three cornerbacks, including Ohio State‘s Davison Igbinosun and late-round values Jalon Kilgore and Toriano Pride Jr.
All 257 picks from the 2026 NFL Draft have been made, reshaping depth charts across the league and setting the foundation for the season ahead. But draft weekend is only the starting point — the real evaluation comes from how each class aligns with the board, positional value and projected impact.
This class features a wide range of outcomes. Using PFF's Big Board as a baseline, along with wins above average (WAA) added and an emphasis on premium positions, we can begin to separate sound process from questionable decisions before a single training camp snap is played.
With that framework, here's a look at how the Buffalo Bills approached the 2026 NFL Draft — where they found value, where they prioritized need and how much immediate impact this class is positioned to deliver.
Buffalo Bills: B
Picks: 10 | WAA added: 1.324 (Rank 10/32)
- Pick 35: ED T.J. Parker, Clemson Tigers
- Pick 62: CB Davison Igbinosun, Ohio State Buckeyes
- Pick 102: T Jude Bowry, Boston College Eagles
- Pick 125: WR Skyler Bell, Connecticut Huskies
- Pick 126: LB Kaleb Elarms-Orr, TCU Horned Frogs
- Pick 167: CB Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina Gamecocks
- Pick 181: DI Zane Durant, Penn State Nittany Lions
- Pick 220: CB Toriano Pride Jr., Missouri Tigers
- Pick 239: P Tommy Doman, Florida Gators
- Pick 241: G Ar'maj Reed-Adams, Texas A&M Aggies
Highest-graded pick (2025): LB Kaleb Elarms-Orr, TCU Horned Frogs (84.4)
Parker: Parker is a well-rounded edge defender who does many things at a solid level but lacks a true difference-making trait. He projects as a rotational player with starting potential if he develops more strength or explosiveness.
Igbinosun: Igbinosun has the size and physicality teams want in press-man coverage, but he must clean up his technique and avoid panic at the catch point to limit penalties.
Bowry: Bowry is a solid athlete with good size who projects as a versatile swing lineman in a zone scheme, though he may lack the power needed to become a full-time starter.
Bell: Bell looked uncoverable at times against his level of competition in his final season and, despite below-average size and athleticism, produced like a top-100 prospect as a productive slot receiver.
Elarms-Orr: Elarms-Orr is undersized for the linebacker position, but his athleticism translates well to game performance. He showed steady improvement across his collegiate career, as he earned PFF grades above 75.4 in run defense, coverage and tackling in 2025, which supports his projection as a developmental option at the next level.
Kilgore: Kilgore has the length, strength and explosiveness to develop into a starting nickel defender in today's NFL.
Durant: Durant brings elite strength but has yet to translate it into consistent on-field production. His tweener profile and lack of pass-rush success make his projection unclear, though improvement could elevate his stock.
Pride: Pride ranks 414th on PFF’s Big Board and measured 5-foot-10 and 189 pounds at his pro day with 31-inch arms, all below the 50th percentile for the position. He still produced a solid 73.8 coverage grade in 2025, allowing 20 receptions for 194 yards and two touchdowns on 45 targets, while recording two interceptions and one pass breakup. Passes thrown into his coverage generated a 53.4 passer rating. He aligned primarily on the outside, with 463 snaps at cornerback compared to just 58 in the slot
Doman: Doman punted 50 times in 2025 for 2,202 yards, averaging 44.0 yards per punt with a 40.6 net average. Only seven of his punts were returned, totaling 50 yards, for a 7.1-yard return average. He also averaged 4.52 seconds of hang time.
Reed-Adams: Reed-Adams entered the season as a highly regarded offensive lineman, but his 2025 campaign fell short, particularly in pass protection, where he allowed 13 hurries on just 360 pass-blocking snaps. While his size supports a projection as a swing lineman, he will need to reduce penalties to improve his chances of sticking at the next level.
2026 NFL Draft: Buffalo Bills draft recap
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All 257 picks from the 2026 NFL Draft have been made, reshaping depth charts across the league and setting the foundation for the season ahead. But draft weekend is only the starting point — the real evaluation comes from how each class aligns with the board, positional value and projected impact.
This class features a wide range of outcomes. Using PFF's Big Board as a baseline, along with wins above average (WAA) added and an emphasis on premium positions, we can begin to separate sound process from questionable decisions before a single training camp snap is played.
With that framework, here's a look at how the Buffalo Bills approached the 2026 NFL Draft — where they found value, where they prioritized need and how much immediate impact this class is positioned to deliver.
Buffalo Bills: B
Picks: 10 | WAA added: 1.324 (Rank 10/32)
- Pick 35: ED T.J. Parker, Clemson Tigers
- Pick 62: CB Davison Igbinosun, Ohio State Buckeyes
- Pick 102: T Jude Bowry, Boston College Eagles
- Pick 125: WR Skyler Bell, Connecticut Huskies
- Pick 126: LB Kaleb Elarms-Orr, TCU Horned Frogs
- Pick 167: CB Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina Gamecocks
- Pick 181: DI Zane Durant, Penn State Nittany Lions
- Pick 220: CB Toriano Pride Jr., Missouri Tigers
- Pick 239: P Tommy Doman, Florida Gators
- Pick 241: G Ar'maj Reed-Adams, Texas A&M Aggies
Highest-graded pick (2025): LB Kaleb Elarms-Orr, TCU Horned Frogs (84.4)
Parker: Parker is a well-rounded edge defender who does many things at a solid level but lacks a true difference-making trait. He projects as a rotational player with starting potential if he develops more strength or explosiveness.
Igbinosun: Igbinosun has the size and physicality teams want in press-man coverage, but he must clean up his technique and avoid panic at the catch point to limit penalties.
Bowry: Bowry is a solid athlete with good size who projects as a versatile swing lineman in a zone scheme, though he may lack the power needed to become a full-time starter.
Bell: Bell looked uncoverable at times against his level of competition in his final season and, despite below-average size and athleticism, produced like a top-100 prospect as a productive slot receiver.
Elarms-Orr: Elarms-Orr is undersized for the linebacker position, but his athleticism translates well to game performance. He showed steady improvement across his collegiate career, as he earned PFF grades above 75.4 in run defense, coverage and tackling in 2025, which supports his projection as a developmental option at the next level.
Kilgore: Kilgore has the length, strength and explosiveness to develop into a starting nickel defender in today's NFL.
Durant: Durant brings elite strength but has yet to translate it into consistent on-field production. His tweener profile and lack of pass-rush success make his projection unclear, though improvement could elevate his stock.
Pride: Pride ranks 414th on PFF’s Big Board and measured 5-foot-10 and 189 pounds at his pro day with 31-inch arms, all below the 50th percentile for the position. He still produced a solid 73.8 coverage grade in 2025, allowing 20 receptions for 194 yards and two touchdowns on 45 targets, while recording two interceptions and one pass breakup. Passes thrown into his coverage generated a 53.4 passer rating. He aligned primarily on the outside, with 463 snaps at cornerback compared to just 58 in the slot
Doman: Doman punted 50 times in 2025 for 2,202 yards, averaging 44.0 yards per punt with a 40.6 net average. Only seven of his punts were returned, totaling 50 yards, for a 7.1-yard return average. He also averaged 4.52 seconds of hang time.
Reed-Adams: Reed-Adams entered the season as a highly regarded offensive lineman, but his 2025 campaign fell short, particularly in pass protection, where he allowed 13 hurries on just 360 pass-blocking snaps. While his size supports a projection as a swing lineman, he will need to reduce penalties to improve his chances of sticking at the next level.