2026 NFL Draft: Best late-round option for every offensive role

North Dakota State quarterback Cole Payton has the athletic upside to risk a late-round pick on: Payton's Payton's

Iowa wide receiver Kaden Wetjen is worth drafting on Day 3: Wetjen can impact a team in multiple ways. He scored three punt return touchdowns, two rushing touchdowns, one kick return touchdown and one receiving touchdown in 2025.

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Every draft class produces its share of late-round gems — players who outplay their draft slot and carve out meaningful NFL careers. While the early rounds get most of the attention, teams that draft well on Day 3 often gain a critical roster-building edge.

With that in mind, here’s a look at the best late-round option for every offensive role in the 2026 NFL Draft.

QB with Starter Potential: Cole Payton, North Dakota State

The key phrase here is starter potential, because Payton simply lacks the experience to be an effective first-year NFL starter. The No. 234 prospect on the PFF Big Board started just 15 games during his career at North Dakota State. However, if a team is going to bet on an inexperienced quarterback, it might as well be on one with Payton’s athletic upside.

Payton showcased that upside at the combine, running a 4.56-second 40-yard dash and posting a 40-inch vertical at 232 pounds. The left-hander also led all college quarterbacks in PFF passing grade (94.6) in 2025. He completed 161 of his 226 passes for 16 touchdowns and four interceptions while recording an impressive 78.3% adjusted completion rate.

Payton also proved to be highly productive as a runner, earning a 90.0 PFF rushing grade and compiling 894 rushing yards, 13 touchdowns and 39 forced missed tackles.

While his one season as a starter leaves questions about readiness, his athletic profile and production make him an intriguing late-round quarterback gamble.

At 5-foot-11 and 216 pounds, Kaytron Allen has the low center of gravity and build that teams look for in an early-down NFL running back. Over his four-year career at Penn State, he demonstrated durability and handled a heavy workload, logging 768 carries for 4,167 rushing yards.

In 2025, Allen carried the ball 210 times for 1,303 yards and 15 touchdowns. He consistently created yards on his own, averaging 6.2 yards per carry, including 3.77 yards after contact per attempt.

He finished the season with a 91.3 PFF rushing grade — second in the class behind Notre Dame’s Jeremiyah Love — and currently ranks as the No. 152 prospect on the PFF Big Board.

In Penn State’s backfield, Nicholas Singleton played the Robin (359 snaps) to Kaytron Allen’s Batman (441 snaps), but he still played an important role. Singleton was the more active option in the passing game, finishing the 2025 season with 24 receptions on 29 targets for 219 yards and one touchdown.

Singleton earned a 75.5 PFF receiving grade in 2025, seventh in the draft class among running backs with at least 25 targets, and he dropped just one pass. Over his four-year career at Penn State, he recorded 102 receptions for 986 yards and nine touchdowns.

At 6-foot and 219 pounds, Singleton also has the size to hold up in pass protection. Across 35 pass-blocking snaps in 2025, he allowed just one sack and three hurries. The lone sack came against a 265-pound edge defender who had a free run at him while the offensive line executed a full-slide protection away from the running back.

Singleton currently ranks as the No. 139 prospect on the PFF Big Board and projects as a capable third-down option who can contribute as both a receiver and pass protector out of the backfield.

Lance currently ranks as the No. 103 prospect on the PFF Big Board, but he could be drafted even higher after showcasing an impressive combination of size and speed at the NFL Combine to pair with his college production.

While Lance played at the FCS level, his deep-ball production stands out. His 641 receiving yards on deep passes led the draft class, and he added three touchdowns on those throws. Lance also posted a 99.9 PFF receiving grade on deep targets, tied for the best mark in the class.

At the combine, Lance measured 6-foot-3 ⅜ and 204 pounds with 32 ⅛-inch arms. He also demonstrated elite lower-body explosiveness with a 41.5-inch vertical and an 11-foot-1 broad jump. That size and leaping ability allow him to win contested deep balls against smaller defensive backs.

Lance also showed he has the speed to threaten defenses vertically, running a 4.34-second 40-yard dash with a 1.49-second 10-yard split. NFL teams will be betting that this combination of athleticism and deep-ball production translates into a productive vertical threat at the next level.

Ted Hurst brings an intriguing blend of size and speed for a possession receiver with vertical ability. At 6-foot-3 ⅞ and 206 pounds, he lined up wide on 83.7% of his offensive snaps.

Hurst consistently moved the chains, with 49 of his receptions going for first downs. He also excelled at the intermediate level — a key area for possession receivers — as he earned a 92.9 PFF receiving grade on targets 10-19 yards downfield.

He showcased his speed at the combine with a 4.42-second 40-yard dash and a 1.55-second 10-yard split. Hurst currently ranks as the No. 104 prospect on the PFF Big Board.

At 6-foot-6 ½ and 247 pounds with 33 ¾-inch arms, Tanner Koziol is a matchup problem in the middle of the field. He aligned in the slot on 50.9% of his snaps in 2025 and led the draft class with a 74.1% contested catch rate.

Koziol was one of the most productive receiving tight ends in the country. He led the position with 74 receptions and posted an 87.3 PFF receiving grade, which ranked first among tight ends with at least 40 catches.

Kaden Wetjen’s receiving production is limited, but his athletic profile and playmaking ability make him an intriguing slot projection. The 5-foot-9, 193-pound playmaker recorded just 22 receptions for 158 yards and one touchdown in 2025 and logged only 36 snaps in the slot, lining up out wide on 66.1% of his pass snaps.

Despite that usage, his size and elite change-of-direction ability point toward a future in the slot. Wetjen is a big-play threat whenever he touches the ball. On 36 offensive touches in 2025, he forced 15 missed tackles. He also contributed in the run game with 14 carries for 76 yards and two touchdowns on jet sweeps and end-arounds.

Wetjen’s impact extends to special teams, where he has been one of college football’s most dangerous returners. He owns a career kick return average of 27.5 yards with two touchdowns and a punt return average of 17.5 yards with four scores.

At the combine, Wetjen ran a 4.47-second 40-yard dash with a 1.58-second 10-yard split and posted an elite 6.95-second three-cone. While his résumé lacks the volume typically seen from NFL receiver prospects — reflected in his No. 227 ranking on the PFF Big Board — his athleticism and versatility give him a clear path to developing into a productive slot option and immediate special teams contributor.

Carsen Ryan, the No. 292 prospect on the PFF Big Board, played just one season at BYU but was highly productive as a receiving tight end in 2025. He finished with 45 receptions for 620 yards and three touchdowns, while his 82.6 PFF receiving grade ranked fourth among tight ends with at least 40 catches.

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds, Ryan was difficult to bring down after the catch. His 7.5 yards after the catch per reception ranked first in the draft class among tight ends with at least 40 catches, and his 11 forced missed tackles ranked second.

Ryan aligned in-line on 55.9% of his snaps and also contributed as a run blocker, earning a 75.3 PFF run-blocking grade in 2025. His well-rounded performance resulted in a 0.27 PFF wins above average, which led all tight ends in the class.

Nowakowski, the No. 265 prospect on the PFF Big Board, spent three seasons at Wisconsin before transferring to Indiana for the 2025 season. He measured 6-foot-2 and 250 pounds at the combine and brings extensive alignment versatility.

Over his career, Nowakowski logged 1,190 snaps in-line, 262 in the slot, 124 at fullback and 61 out wide, with 65.7% of his snaps coming in-line. He was not heavily featured as a receiver, recording 50 career catches, including 32 in 2025.

As a pass blocker, Nowakowski allowed just one sack and one quarterback hit on 154 pass-blocking snaps while earning a 69.6 PFF pass-blocking grade. He was particularly effective as an insert blocker in the run game, posting a 74.6 PFF run-blocking grade on inside zone runs, compared to 66.5 on man/gap runs and 62.6 on outside zone.

Nowakowski also provides immediate value on special teams, having played 471 career snaps across multiple units, including kick return, kick coverage, punt return, punt coverage and field goal/extra point.

Trey Zuhn, the No. 136 prospect on the PFF Big Board, measured 6-foot-6 and 312 pounds at the combine with 32 ½-inch arms. He was listed as a guard at the event, suggesting a potential position switch at the next level, but in 2025, he was one of the best pass-blocking tackles in college football. He also logged 126 snaps at center.

Zuhn allowed just two sacks, one quarterback hit and seven hurries on 435 pass-blocking snaps in 2025. His 96.8 PFF pass-blocking grade ranked first among all tackles in the class.

Keagen Trost, a 6-foot-5, 311-pound tackle, played for four programs across six seasons but made the most of his lone year at Missouri. He excelled in a run-heavy scheme that leaned on outside zone (162 attempts), inside zone (103) and man/gap concepts (91).

Trost was at his best on outside zone runs, earning a 92.5 PFF run-blocking grade. He also performed well on downhill concepts, posting a 74.1 grade on inside zone and a 73.3 grade on man/gap runs. Trost currently ranks as the No. 326 prospect on the PFF Big Board.

Febechi Nwaiwu finished the 2025 season with a 91.6 PFF pass-blocking grade, tied for first among guards in the class. He did not allow a sack or quarterback hit and surrendered just two hurries on his pass-blocking snaps.

Nwaiwu measured 6-foot-4 and 319 pounds at the combine with 34 ¼-inch arms, and he appears to be continuing to grow into his frame and skill set. He is currently the No. 342 prospect on the PFF Big Board.

Evan Beemsten, an FCS transfer from South Dakota State, started 13 games at right guard for Northwestern in 2025. The 6-foot-3, 301-pound lineman earned an 81.3 PFF run-blocking grade, which ranked fifth among guards with at least 350 snaps.

Beemsten was particularly effective in zone schemes, earning an 85.3 PFF run-blocking grade on those plays. He currently ranks as the No. 358 prospect on the PFF Big Board.