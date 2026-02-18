Draft-day confidence. Season-long insights. Get 25% off PFF+ with code DRAFT.
Baltimore Ravens Mock Draft: Ravens target the trenches in the early rounds

By Josh Liskiewitz
  • Bolstering the defensive line: Caleb Banks lost most of his senior season at Florida to a broken foot, but the quickness he shows at his size suggests he can develop into an outstanding pro. He began to break out late in his 2024 campaign, recording three sacks, 17 total pressures and a 16.7% pass-rush win rate over his final three games against LSU, Ole Miss and Florida State.
  • A potential replacement for free-agent center Tyler Linderbaum: Across 796 pass-blocking snaps as a two-year starter at Kansas State, Sam Hecht did not allow a sack and surrendered just one quarterback hit. As a run blocker, he graded positively on more than 15% of his zone-scheme runs over the course of his career.
For the first time in 18 years, the Baltimore Ravens enter the season with a new head coach. Jesse Minter takes over the reins after spending the past four seasons as defensive coordinator under Jim Harbaugh at both Michigan and with the Los Angeles Chargers.

With uncertainty surrounding star interior defender Nnamdi Madubuike’s neck injury — and a defensive front that struggled to generate pressure without him — adding youth and athleticism to the line should sit near the top of Minter’s offseason priority list.

On the other side of the ball, Baltimore hired Declan Doyle as offensive coordinator. With center Tyler Linderbaum potentially headed for free agency along with both starting guards from 2025, Doyle may need to use draft capital to rebuild the interior offensive line. The Ravens could also target another wide receiver, but do not be surprised if this draft class is heavily focused on strengthening the line of scrimmage.

Round 1, Pick 14: DI Caleb Banks, Florida

Banks lost most of his senior season at Florida to a broken foot, but the quickness he shows at his size suggests he can develop into an outstanding pro. He began to break out late in his 2024 campaign, recording three sacks, 17 total pressures and a 16.7% pass-rush win rate over his final three games against LSU, Ole Miss and Florida State.

Round 2, Pick 45: OG Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon

Pregnon transferred to Oregon in 2025 after starting the previous two seasons at USC. Over three seasons as a college starter, he allowed just one sack and eight quarterback hits in pass protection.

Round 3, Pick 80: C Sam Hecht, Kansas State

Across 796 pass-blocking snaps as a two-year starter at Kansas State, Hecht did not allow a sack and surrendered just one quarterback hit. As a run blocker, he graded positively on more than 15% of his zone-scheme runs over the course of his career.

Round 4, Pick 115: WR De’Zhaun Stribling, Mississippi

Stribling transferred to Ole Miss from Oklahoma State and quickly became a productive piece of the Rebels’ offense. Of his 811 receiving yards in 2025, 400 came after the catch, and he forced 12 missed tackles on receptions.

Round 5, Pick 152: Edge Max Llewellyn, Iowa

Llewellyn carved out a role as a pass-rush specialist for the Hawkeyes, totaling 12 sacks and 80 pressures over his final two seasons at Iowa.

