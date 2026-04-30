Stabilizing the interior offensive line: The Ravens used their first-round pick on Penn State guard Olaivavega Ioane to fill a massive void. Ioane earned a strong 80.2 PFF grade over the last two seasons, providing immediate protection for Lamar Jackson.

Massive value found in the late rounds: Baltimore secured several significant steals according to the PFF Big Board, most notably Michigan DI Rayshaun Benny (ranked 94, picked 250) and Duke CB Chandler Rivers (ranked 83, picked 162).

Targeting elite collegiate production: The class is headlined by high-graders like WR Elijah Sarratt, whose 86.1 PFF grade was the highest in the Ravens' class, and edge rusher Zion Young, who posted an 85.0 mark in 2025.

All 257 picks from the 2026 NFL Draft have been made, reshaping depth charts across the league and setting the foundation for the season ahead. But draft weekend is only the starting point — the real evaluation comes from how each class aligns with the board, positional value and projected impact.

This class features a wide range of outcomes. Using PFF's Big Board as a baseline, along with wins above average (WAA) added and an emphasis on premium positions, we can begin to separate sound process from questionable decisions before a single training camp snap is played.

With that framework, here's a look at how the Baltimore Ravens approached the 2026 NFL Draft — where they found value, where they prioritized need and how much immediate impact this class is positioned to deliver.

Baltimore Ravens: B+

Picks: 11 | WAA added: 1.798 (Rank 6/32)

Pick 14: G Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State Nittany Lions

Pick 45: ED Zion Young, Missouri Tigers

Pick 80: WR Ja'Kobi Lane, USC Trojans

Pick 115: WR Elijah Sarratt, Indiana Hoosiers

Pick 133: TE Matthew Hibner, SMU Mustangs

Pick 162: CB Chandler Rivers, Duke Blue Devils

Pick 173: TE Josh Cuevas, Alabama Crimson Tide

Pick 174: HB Adam Randall, Clemson Tigers

Pick 211: P Ryan Eckley, Michigan State Spartans

Pick 250: DI Rayshaun Benny, Michigan Wolverines

Pick 253: G Evan Beerntsen, Northwestern Wildcats

Highest-graded pick (2025): WR Elijah Sarratt, Indiana Hoosiers (86.1)

2026 NFL Draft: Baltimore Ravens Draft Picks Draft selections compared to Big Board Rank 0 56 112 168 224 279 335 391 447 G Olaivavega Ioane RANK 16 PICK 14 ED Zion Young RANK 40 PICK 45 WR Ja'Kobi Lane RANK 136 PICK 80 WR Elijah Sarratt RANK 73 PICK 115 TE Matthew Hibner RANK 392 PICK 133 CB Chandler Rivers RANK 83 PICK 162 TE Josh Cuevas RANK 174 PICK 173 HB Adam Randall RANK 326 PICK 174 P Ryan Eckley RANK 447 PICK 211 DI Rayshaun Benny RANK 94 PICK 250 G Evan Beerntsen RANK 364 PICK 253 OVERALL · PICK & BIG BOARD RANK Steal Board rank better than pick # Reach Picked before board rank Even Pick # matches board rank

Ioane: This was the chalk for the Ravens at this spot in mock drafts, and it materialized. The Ravens had a clear need to improve their interior offensive line — especially after losing Tyler Linderbaum this offseason — and Ioane should help stabilize things. The bulk of his time at Penn State came at left guard, where he earned an 80.2 PFF grade across nearly 1,500 offensive snaps over the past two seasons.

Young: Young is a well-built, high-effort edge defender who brings consistent energy and strength in run defense. His overall athletic limitations may cap his pass-rush production.

Lane: If you're into long “X” receivers who live for contested catches, Lane will be your cup of tea. If low separation scores and YAC numbers spook you, you'll likely stay away.

Sarratt: Sarratt may profile as a below-average athlete for an NFL “X” receiver, but there is still plenty to like in his game. His strong hands, coordination and determination at the catch point — combined with his constant competitiveness — give him starter potential as an outside WR2 in offenses that value jump-ball opportunities.

Hibner: Hibner is a 6-foot-5, 252-pound tight end who ranks No. 392 on PFF’s Big Board after a productive 2025 season at SMU, where he caught 31 of 43 targets for 436 yards and four touchdowns, earning a 61.3 receiving grade. His usage leaned heavily toward the slot, where he aligned on 50.2% of his snaps compared to 25.1% as an in-line tight end, while running a route on 73.5% of passing plays. He averaged 6.8 yards after the catch per reception on an 8.8-yard average depth of target and went 6-for-11 in contested situations.

Rivers: Rivers logged 3,186 defensive snaps across four seasons at Duke and allowed just one touchdown in coverage in 2025, with a sub-85.0 passer rating when targeted for the third straight year. He earned a 90.7 PFF grade in 2024 before taking a step back in 2025. Over the past three seasons, he has been flagged just four times while playing more than 70% of his snaps on the outside.

Cuevas: Cuevas lacks prototypical size for the position but brings a smart, tenacious play style. He competes as a blocker and can contribute as an intermediate receiving option, projecting as a TE2-type.

Randall: Randall is an intriguing conversion prospect with rare size-speed traits for the position. His explosiveness and athletic profile should earn him Day 3 consideration, particularly for teams that lean heavily on outside-zone concepts. To carve out a consistent role at the next level, he must improve his vision, patience and overall feel as a runner.

Eckley: Eckley punted 50 times in 2025 for 2,387 yards, averaging 47.7 yards per punt with a 40.3 net average. He placed 20 punts inside the 20-yard line, though 26 were returned for 351 yards, and he had one kick blocked. He averaged 4.07 seconds of hang time.

Benny: Benny earned a 79.3 PFF grade in 2025, ranking 62nd among 887 qualifying interior defenders. He posted a 68.5 pass-rush grade (161st) and an 83.5 run-defense grade (35th). His production leaned toward run defense, with a clear disparity between phases.

Beerntsen: Beerntsen, No. 364 on PFF’s Big Board, is a 25-year-old interior lineman at 6-foot-4 and 310 pounds who transferred from South Dakota State to Northwestern in 2025 and maintained a high level of play. He earned a career-best 79.3 PFF grade last season, including a 74.4 pass-blocking grade and an 81.3 run-blocking grade, starting at right guard and logging 832 snaps after posting 800-plus snaps in both 2023 and 2024. His advanced metrics reinforce that production. He ranked tied for 17th among 537 qualifying interior offensive linemen in overall grade, 10th in run-blocking grade and sixth in impact run-block rate (19.3%), while allowing pressure on just 1.5% of his pass-blocking snaps, which ranked tied for 33rd.