Atlanta lands a major steal in the second round: Clemson CB Avieon Terrell, ranked No. 23 on the PFF Big Board, fell to the Falcons at pick 48. Terrell earned an elite 83.5 PFF grade in 2025, the highest of any Falcons pick.

Elite athleticism added to the perimeter: Third-round pick Zachariah Branch brings rare, difference-making speed to the receiving corps. While a technician in progress, his athletic profile offers massive Day 2 value.

Hybrid defenders bolster the depth chart: The Falcons targeted versatile athletes like 6-foot-5 safety Kendal Daniels and situational pass-rusher Harold Perkins Jr. to provide creative options for the defensive unit.

All 257 picks from the 2026 NFL Draft have been made, reshaping depth charts across the league and setting the foundation for the season ahead. But draft weekend is only the starting point — the real evaluation comes from how each class aligns with the board, positional value and projected impact.

This class features a wide range of outcomes. Using PFF's Big Board as a baseline, along with wins above average (WAA) added and an emphasis on premium positions, we can begin to separate sound process from questionable decisions before a single training camp snap is played.

With that framework, here's a look at how the Atlanta Falcons approached the 2026 NFL Draft — where they found value, where they prioritized need and how much immediate impact this class is positioned to deliver.

Atlanta Falcons: C+

Picks: 6 | WAA added: 0.774 (Rank 25/32)

Pick 48: CB Avieon Terrell, Clemson Tigers

Pick 79: WR Zachariah Branch, Georgia Bulldogs

Pick 134: S Kendal Daniels, Oklahoma Sooners

Pick 208: DI Anterio Thompson, Washington Huskies

Pick 215: LB Harold Perkins Jr., LSU Tigers

Pick 231: G Ethan Onianwa, Ohio State Buckeyes

Highest-graded pick (2025): CB Avieon Terrell, Clemson Tigers (83.5)

2026 NFL Draft: Atlanta Falcons Draft Picks Draft selections compared to Big Board Rank 0 46 91 137 183 228 274 319 365 CB Avieon Terrell RANK 23 PICK 48 WR Zachariah Branch RANK 75 PICK 79 S Kendal Daniels RANK 365 PICK 134 DI Anterio Thompson PICK 208 LB Harold Perkins Jr. RANK 221 PICK 215 G Ethan Onianwa RANK 262 PICK 231 OVERALL · PICK & BIG BOARD RANK Steal Board rank better than pick # Reach Picked before board rank Even Pick # matches board rank

Terrell: Terrell's lack of length may limit him to zone-heavy schemes, but his elite football IQ and playmaking instincts give him starting potential across multiple systems.

Branch: Branch is a likely Day 2 pick due to his rare, difference-making athleticism. However, he relies heavily on speed and must continue to refine the nuance and technique of his route running to avoid being limited to a special-teams role.

Daniels: Daniels brings extensive experience, as he logged four consecutive seasons with at least 500 defensive snaps, including three at Oklahoma State and one at Oklahoma. He is coming off a career-best 77.5 PFF grade in 2025, with marks above 75.0 in both run defense and coverage. A safety-to-linebacker convert, he offers appealing size at 6-foot-5 and 242 pounds along with range, as shown by a 4.47 40-yard dash.

Thompson: Thompson posted a 76.0 overall grade in 2025, with a 74.2 run-defense grade and a 70.1 pass-rush mark, showing balanced production across phases. At 6-foot-2, 306 pounds with 33.5-inch arms (77th percentile), he pairs strong size with rare testing numbers, including a 4.73 40-yard dash (97th percentile) and elite short-area splits.

Perkins: Perkins is a unique athlete without a clear positional fit due to size and role limitations. He projects as a situational defender and special teams contributor with designed pass-rush usage.

Onianwa: Onianwa gained most of his experience across three seasons at Rice from 2022 to 2024 before finishing his career as a backup on Ohio State’s offensive line in 2025. His development at Rice showed clear progress, as he improved his PFF grade from 45.0 in 2022 to 70.1 in 2024. He started at both left and right tackle during that span, but his profile projects a move inside to guard at the next level.