2026 NFL Draft: Wide receivers who raised and lowered their stock after transferring

Jordyn Tyson made the most of his move to Arizona State: He ranks third in the draft class in PFF receiving grade over the past two seasons (89.5), despite being hampered by a hamstring injury in 2025.

Devonte Ross struggled at Penn State after a breakout 2024 season: The Troy transfer saw more than 50 fewer targets and earned a PFF receiving grade 11 points lower in 2025.

Stock Raised

Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State: Transferred from Colorado (2022)

2025 PFF Receiving Grade: 85.3

2025 Receptions and Yards: 61 catches, 711 yards

PFF Predictive Big Board Rank: 14

Size/Class: 6-foot-2, 200 pounds/RS Junior

Tyson began his career at Colorado, where he caught 23 passes for 466 yards and four touchdowns in 2022. The then-freshman receiver gained 17 first downs, made 11 catches of 15-plus yards and earned a 72.4 PFF receiving grade.

He transferred to Arizona State in 2023, and his stock took off. In 2024, he ranked among the top five college football wideouts in receptions (75) and receiving yards (1,098). Tyson gained 51 first downs (second most), caught 10 touchdown passes (tied for sixth most) and recorded 24 gains of 15-plus yards (tied for sixth most). He ranked eighth in yards after the catch (441) while averaging 3.04 yards per route run (third most).

Tyson’s 2025 season didn’t go as smoothly (711 receiving yards), as he was hampered by a hamstring injury. However, he still earned an 85.3 PFF receiving grade (seventh best) across 61 catches.

Tyson ranks third in the draft class in PFF receiving grade over the past two seasons (89.5). He thrived at the intermediate level (75 targets, second most), where he brought in 44 passes for 761 yards and seven touchdowns. He earned a third-ranked 93.6 PFF receiving grade on targets 10-19 yards downfield.

Zachariah Branch, Georgia: Transferred from USC (2023-2024)

2025 PFF Receiving Grade: 82.6

2025 Receptions and Yards: 81 catches, 811 yards

PFF Predictive Big Board Rank: 76

Size/Class: 5-foot-10, 180 pounds/Junior

The junior receiver saved his best season for last. Branch transferred to Georgia in 2025 after two seasons at USC (2023-2024). He averaged only 3.6 depth yards per target, as a chunk of his targets came from screens (46, first in the class). However, he was explosive on those plays, earning a 97.2 PFF receiving grade. Branch finished the season with 634 yards after the catch, second best in the draft class. He also ranked in the top five in missed tackles forced (20) and yards after contact (261) while recording 20 explosive gains of 15-plus yards.

Branch was targeted far less beyond the line of scrimmage (42 combined targets, with 21 coming within nine yards), but he still capitalized on those chances, earning 90.0-plus PFF receiving grades at every level.

His 811 receiving yards in 2025 nearly matched his two-year receiving total at USC (823). Branch earned a 69.4 PFF receiving grade in that span, but he also gained 37 first downs and averaged 8.1 yards after the catch per reception (sixth best).

Juice is Branch’s game, as he wins with speed and elusiveness. He produced a 75.1 PFF slot receiving grade for his career (926). He is also dangerous on special teams, where he recorded PFF grades of 86.6 or higher in two of his three seasons as a punt returner (44 career returns).

Skyler Bell, UConn: Transferred from Wisconsin (2021-2023)

2025 PFF Receiving Grade: 85.1

2025 Receptions and Yards: 102 catches, 1,282 yards

PFF Predictive Big Board Rank: 80

Size/Class: 6 feet, 185 pounds/RS Senior

Bell exploded after transferring to UConn in 2024. The 23-year-old spent three seasons at Wisconsin (2021-2023) and caught 69 passes for 756 yards and six touchdowns with the Badgers, but he earned just a 56.7 PFF receiving grade in that span.

Bell raised his PFF receiving grade to 84.3 with the Huskies (tied for 10th best) while tying for third in yards per route run (2.74). He ranks in the top three in targets (234), catches (151) and receiving yards (2,138) over the past two seasons.

UConn fed Bell to the tune of 141 targets in 2025 (tied for second most). He ranked in the top two among draft-eligible wideouts in catches (102) and receiving yards (1,282) while being targeted 20-plus times at every level of the field.

Bell was tough to bring down, placing in the top two in the class in yards after the catch (835) and yards after contact (325). He led the FBS in threat rate (34.5%) and tied for third in touchdowns (13), first downs (50) and explosive gains (28). His 85.1 PFF receiving grade in 2025 ranked eighth best among the draft class.

Bell was also PFF’s highest-graded slot receiver in 2025 (90.4), with 45 catches for 449 yards and four touchdowns. He moved the chains 20 times across 53 slot targets.

Ted Hurst, Georgia State: Transferred from Valdosta State (2022-2023)

2025 PFF Receiving Grade: 82.0

2025 Receptions and Yards: 71 catches, 999 yards

PFF Predictive Big Board Rank: 168

Size/Class: 6-foot-3, 195 pounds/Senior

Hurst began his career at Valdosta State, playing there in 2022 and 2023. He recorded 400-plus receiving yards each year.

He broke out at Georgia State, ranking sixth in receiving yards (961) and second in explosive gains (29) in 2024. He caught 56 passes for nine touchdowns while averaging 2.09 yards per route run. Hurst picked up 41 first downs, gained 134 yards after contact and secured 17 contested catches.

Hurst became the first-ever Georgia State athlete to be named to Bruce Feldman's Freaks List ahead of the 2025 season. The senior receiver finished with 71 catches (tied for ninth most) for 999 yards and six touchdowns. He averaged 5.3 yards after the catch per reception and 2.42 yards per route run. Hurst shed 18 tackles (tied for eighth most) while recording 20 explosive gains.

Hurst served as a tall, vertical threat, ranking first in targets beyond 20 yards (64) and deep receiving yards (913) at Georgia State. He logged six touchdowns and a 97.6 PFF receiving grade (second best) at that depth of the field.

Hurst is also a great contested-catch player, bringing down 33 of 54 such targets (tied for third most) for 654 yards (most) and six touchdowns. He ranks in the top two in the class in first downs (27) and PFF receiving grade (94.3) on contested looks.

Anthony Smith, East Carolina: Transferred from NC State (2020-2023)

2025 PFF Receiving Grade: 74.4

2025 Receptions and Yards: 64 catches, 1,053 yards

PFF Predictive Big Board Rank: 313

Size/Class: 6-foot-3, 189 pounds/RS Senior

Smith spent four seasons at North Carolina State and reached double-digit targets only once (10 in 2021). He caught 13 passes for 243 yards in that span, earning a 64.6 PFF receiving grade.

Smith found new life at East Carolina, where he recorded 42 catches for 805 yards in his first season with the team (2024). He caught six touchdown passes and ranked sixth in average depth of target (17.8 yards).

His 2025 season was even better. Smith ranked sixth in the draft class in receiving yards (1,053), with 486 coming on passes thrown 20-plus yards in the air. He caught 64 of his 100 targets and moved the chains 40 times with seven touchdowns. Smith averaged 15.1 depth yards per target (11th highest) and ranked eighth in deep target rate (31.0%). He produced 14 catches over 20 yards.

Smith was targeted at least 25 times at every level beyond the line of scrimmage, helping him rack up nearly 800 receiving yards on 10-plus-yard throws. He brought in 16 catches for 292 yards and a touchdown at the intermediate level, earning a 96.1 PFF receiving grade at that depth.

Most of his touchdowns (five) came from 20-plus yards out, where he caught 11 of 31 targets and earned a 92.2 PFF receiving grade. While Smith didn’t excel as much within nine yards of the line of scrimmage, he still secured 28 of 32 short targets for 10 first downs.

Stock Lowered

Dane Key, Nebraska: Transferred from Kentucky (2022-2024)

2025 PFF Receiving Grade: 65.9

2025 Receptions and Yards: 39 catches, 452 yards

PFF Predictive Big Board Rank: 207

Size/Class: 6-foot-3, 210 pounds/Senior

Key faced high expectations in 2025 following a solid career at Kentucky. He tied for eighth in PFF receiving grade in 2024 (81.6) and was named to the Senior Bowl Top 300 list before the start of the season. Key’s receiving totals rose steadily in each of his three seasons with the Wildcats, culminating in 715 in 2024. He caught 47 passes for 32 first downs and two touchdowns while ranking in the top 15 in yards per route run (2.47) and explosive gains (22) that season.

The 6-foot-3 receiver saw his target workload fall by nearly 30 in 2025 (92 in 2024, 64 in 2025). His PFF receiving grade also plummeted to 65.0. In all, Key caught 39 passes for 452 yards. He moved the chains 24 times and caught five touchdowns. He still secured seven of 13 contested targets and generated 10 explosive gains of 15-plus yards.

Key is another strong contested-catch player, sporting an 87.6 PFF receiving grade on such looks over his career (eighth best). He is tied for fifth in contested targets since 2022 (69) and ranks in the top two in touchdowns (13) and first downs (29) on those plays.

He thrived at the intermediate level, where he ranks second in targets (107) and PFF receiving grade (94.0) between 10-19 yards downfield. Key made 65 career catches at that depth for 1,095 yards and 10 touchdowns (all top-five marks).

Noah Thomas, Georgia: Transferred from Texas A&M (2022-2024)

2025 PFF Receiving Grade: 58.9

2025 Receptions and Yards: 16 catches, 254 yards

PFF Predictive Big Board Rank: 217

Size/Class: 6-foot-5, 205 pounds/Senior

Thomas spent three seasons at Texas A&M, with most of his production coming during the 2023 and 2024 seasons. He caught 68 passes for 933 yards in that span, tying for seventh in touchdowns (13) but ranking in the bottom third of the class in yards after the catch per reception (4.3). He earned a 73.9 PFF receiving grade across the span.

Thomas transferred to Georgia for his senior season but did not flourish like Zachariah Branch. Thomas ranked fourth among Georgia’s receivers in targets this past season (26) and caught passes in only six games. His best stretch was Weeks 10-13, when he caught 12 of 15 targets for 200 yards and four touchdowns. His PFF receiving grade fell from 71.0 in 2024 to 58.9 in 2025.

Thomas is another tall threat at 6-foot-5 and is still capable of explosive plays. He garnered a career 81.1 PFF receiving grade on contested catches, picking up 17 first downs and nine scores on 20 receptions.

Thomas is also a red-zone threat, where he tallied a career 79.4 PFF receiving grade (sixth).

Squirrel White, Florida State: Transferred from Tennessee (2022-2024)

2025 PFF Receiving Grade: 51.0

2025 Receptions and Yards: 5 catches, 52 yards

PFF Predictive Big Board Rank: 304

Size/Class: 5-foot-10, 178 pounds/Senior

White came to Florida State after three seasons at Tennessee. In his 2023 breakout season, he caught 68 passes for 802 yards and two touchdowns. White gained 33 first downs, recorded 14 explosive gains and averaged 6.8 yards after the catch per reception. He also forced 10 missed tackles and averaged 2.11 yards per route run. White earned a 70.8 PFF receiving grade that season, the second highest of his career (79.0 in 2022).

Injuries then limited White, who finished 2025 with five catches for 52 yards while battling multiple ailments.

Although he never topped his 2023 season, White still ranks seventh in Tennessee history in career receptions (130) and brings value on special teams (19 career punt returns). He earned a 74.1 PFF receiving grade and averaged a strong 2.32 yards per route run in that span.

White made his living in the slot (1,304 career snaps), where he ranked in the top 15 in targets (154), receiving yards (1,454) and yards per route run (2.05) over his career.

Caullin Lacy, Louisville: Transferred from South Alabama (2020-2023)

2025 PFF Receiving Grade: 67.8

2025 Receptions and Yards: 60 catches, 635 yards

PFF Predictive Big Board Rank: 330

Size/Class: 5-foot-10, 190 pounds/Senior

Lacy enjoyed a two-year stretch at South Alabama in which he led the draft class in targets (205), receiving yards (2,118) and explosive gains (44). He gained 621 yards after contact in that span (most) while averaging 8.4 yards after the catch per reception (tied for third most) and forcing 44 missed tackles (second most). In 2024, he led the Sun Belt in receiving yards (1,305).

After transferring to Louisville for the 2024 season, Lacy suffered a collarbone injury that limited him to five games. He returned for 2025 and was used as a short-area weapon, seeing 64 targets either behind the line of scrimmage (91.0 PFF overall grade) or within nine yards of it (77.4).

Lacy, who lines up primarily from the slot (2,021 career snaps), finished in the top eight in the class in yards after contact (219), forced missed tackles (19) and yards after the catch (482) in 2025. He was productive on deep targets, bringing in six of 11 such passes for 183 yards and two touchdowns. He earned a 96.9 PFF receiving grade on those plays.

Although he bounced back from his 2024 injury, Lacy still never returned to his South Alabama peak, with his 67.8 PFF receiving grade in 2025 marking an 18-point drop from his height in 2022-2023 (85.8).

Devonte Ross, Penn State: Transferred from Troy (2022-2024)

2025 PFF Receiving Grade: 71.2

2025 Receptions and Yards: 36 catches, 501 yards

PFF Predictive Big Board Rank: 365

Size/Class: 5-foot-10, 170 pounds/Senior

Rose spent three seasons at Troy, where his target share and PFF receiving grade rose every season. He caught 75 passes for 1,042 yards and 11 touchdowns (led the Sun Belt) in his 2024 breakout campaign. Ross averaged 6.4 yards after the catch, gained 135 yards after contact and racked up 21 catches of 15-plus yards (fourth most) that year.

He transferred to Penn State for his senior season, and although he earned a 71.2 PFF receiving grade, it was still an 11-point drop from his 2024 peak (81.9). Ross' target share fell from 117 in 2024 to 51 in 2025, and he finished with 36 catches for 501 yards. Ross was not the only Penn State transfer to see a steep decline in production; Trebor Pena experienced a drop, too (PFF receiving grade fell six points from 2024).

Ross was targeted 31 times either behind the line of scrimmage or within nine yards of it in 2025, a depth at which he tied for the fifth-best PFF receiving grade (94.9). He also led Penn State with 15 targets beyond 20 yards, bringing down five for 200 yards and three touchdowns. He generated a career-high 29.4% deep target rating in 2025.

Over the past two seasons, Ross is tied for seventh in the class in touchdown catches (16) and owns 75.0-plus PFF receiving grades at every level of the field beyond the line of scrimmage.